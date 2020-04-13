To say that the current state of the world has had a significant impact on our economy is an understatement. Throughout the country, businesses are being forced to shut down for weeks or months at a time. For large companies with multiple stores and a thriving online presence, this will be tough, but potentially survivable. For small, local businesses, such as independent bookstores, this will be extremely difficult to get through in one piece. You can do your part by finding independent bookstores where you can still order children's books from, even if you can't go there yourself.

Independent bookstores are one of the small businesses that are sure to be hit very hard during this time. Indie bookstores already had it tough: while they may be charming to visit and spend time in, cheaper book prices on sites like Amazon often seem more compelling to consumers trying to save a few bucks. These types of shops rely on customers coming in and having some sort of meaningful experience rather than online purchases. In fact, many people probably don't even realize they can order books online from an independent bookshop.

If you want to support small businesses during this time and you're also looking for more books to entertain your kids with, you can solve both problems by ordering online from some independent bookstores. Your kids get a new book they'll love, a business you appreciate gets some much-needed orders, and everyone is happy.

1. Bank Street Bookstore Across The Bay Bank Street Books | $17.99 See on Bank Street Books Located in Manhattan Valley, Bank Street Bookstore was designed with kids in mind. They have everything from new children's books, to old classics you might remember from your childhood, to indie titles you might not find elsewhere. The site assures customers that their online library is exactly the same as their in-store library, so you can browse online and order whatever book catches your eye. They are also offering a few live stream events that kids can tune in to from the comfort and safety of their homes.

4. Books of Wonder An ABC of Flowers by Jutta Hilpuesch Books of Wonder | $8.99 See on Books of Wonder Books of Wonder is New York City's oldest, and maybe most charming, children's bookstore. It's always a treat to visit or walk by to check out the window display (which is designed by popular children's illustrators), but since you can't do that, the next best thing is to check out their curated selection online. The store is also offering events online if you're bored, like virtual book launches.

5. Stories Bookshop & Storytelling Lab How To Relax by Thich Nhat Hanh Stories Bookshop | $9.95 See on Stories Bookshop & Storytelling Lab Stories Bookshop & Storytelling Lab in Brooklyn, New York is a favorite among locals for its cozy feel and excellent choice of children's books. They also offer a Storytelling Lab, which holds programs for kids after school and during the summer. You can order books online if you're really missing the store. You can also register for virtual classes, labs, and events that will keep kids busy.

6. Wild Rumpus Snail Crossing by Corey R. Tabor Wild Rumpus | $17.99 See on Wild Rumpus Located in south Minneapolis, Wild Rumpus is a charming small bookstore that has been around for more than 25 years (it's also a pet store!). While it's closed, you can get your fix by ordering online or checking out their recommendations.

8. La Librairie des Enfants New York Des Enfants La Librairie Des Enfants | $13.85 See on La Librairie des Efants The adorable La Librairie des Enfants in New York City is meant to make you feel like you're walking into an old French bookstore. You may not be able to go in to see it for yourself, but you can order books and toys online to bring some of the magic home.

9. Children's Book World The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise by Dan Gemeinhart Children's Book World | $9.99 See on Children's Book World Children's Book World in Los Angeles, California has been around for more than 30 years and offers more than 80,000 titles, as well as plenty of fun and unique special events. Continue to support the shop by buying some of their books online.

10. Treehouse Books Dream Animals by Emily Winfield Martin Treehouse Books | $8.99 See on Treehouse Books Located in Ashland, Oregon, Treehouse Books is exactly as whimsical as it sounds. You may not be able to visit in person to see the amazing display the store sets up regularly (each genre or reading level is set up as a new "land"), but you can at least order online.

12. Linden Tree Books Escargot by Dashka Slater and Sydney Hanson Linden Tree Books | $16.99 See on Linden Tree Books Linden Tree Books in Los Altos, California is a local favorite for the kids. They are trying to keep things up with virtual events, like live story time and Stay At Home Book Salons. You can also order from their library online.