With pride month upon us, what better time to look to the people leading the charge than LGBTQ activists? And there are so many; some are leaders from the most prominent LGBTQ-friendly organizations, and others' claim to fame may be from other platforms, from television to sports. But no matter how we've heard their words, they are all inspiring. As we celebrate pride month, let's look to these pride month quotes from LGBTQ activists to recharge our own activism batteries.

From an NBA player to authors and playwrights, so many of these LGBTQ activists are ready to fill us with inspiring words this month. And so many of these activists have faced discrimination in their own lives because of their sexual preference and/or orientation. Imagining what they went through on a daily basis, feeling like they need to hide their identity, is a reminder of why we're celebrating pride month. This year let's celebrate all that members of the LGBTQ and more community have accomplished, and what they have yet to.

This month is about remembering just how far the LGBTQ movement has come, and these activists, celebrities, authors, and even presidents give us words that are great reminders of the true meaning of this month. And just think — you could be the next inspiring quote. Maybe today is the first step in that direction.

1. "I think being gay is a blessing, and it's something I am thankful for every single day." — Anderson Cooper Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This is why we love Anderson Cooper. What a blessing that he is able to use his platform to enlighten others.

2. "Openness may not completely disarm prejudice, but it's a good place to start." — Jason Collins Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jason Collins was the first openly gay player in the NBA and in major American professional sports and came out after having played for several NBA teams at the age of 33. He decided he needed to come out when he saw his old roommate, now Congressman Joe Kennedy, walk in a gay pride parade.

3. "If a bullet should enter my brain, let that bullet destroy every closet door." — Harvey Milk Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images It doesn't get more arresting than a quote from Harvey Milk, the San Francisco city supervisor and first openly gay man elected to public office, that he taped on the event of his assassination. He was assassinated by former Board of Supervisors member Dan White in 1978.

4. "We should indeed keep calm in the face of difference, and live our lives in a state of inclusion and wonder at the diversity of humanity." — George Takei Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who doesn't love George Takei? The actor, director and activist continues to speak truth via the internets every chance he gets, and he has inspired so many to get up and out and be active in the face of injustice.

5. "I've been embraced by a new community. That's what happens when you're finally honest about who you are; you find others like you." — Chaz Bono Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Isn't that an incredible sentiment? Imagine all of a sudden being embraced by a new community — and imagine how much that would change your outlook on your life.

6. "What is straight? A line can be straight, or a street, but the human heart, oh, no, it's curved like a road through mountains.” — Tennessee Williams 'Notebooks' by Tennessee Williams on Amazon One of the greatest playwrights in American history, Tennessee Williams knew that people were much too complex than to be straight like a street.

7. "The only queer people are those who don't love anybody." — Rita Mae Brown Makers on YouTube Ain't that the truth? But it's important to remember that love is a gift and a privilege, both given and received.

8. "I learned compassion from being discriminated against. Everything bad that's ever happened to me has taught me compassion." — Ellen Degeneres Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The comedian and TV show host of arguably the most entertaining talk show always knows how to find the silver lining in unfortunately circumstances. We're so lucky to have her fighting not only for the LGBTQ community, but for humanity as a whole.

9. "This world would be a whole lot better if we just made an effort to be less horrible to one another." — Ellen Page Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We fell in love with her in Juno, and she keeps winning our hearts at every turn. This is an Ellen Page quote from her speech at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's inaugural Time to Thrive conference in 2016.

10. "When all Americans are treated as equal, no matter who they are or whom they love, we are all more free.” — President Barack Obama Hannah Peters/Getty Images News/Getty Images More equality = more freedom for all.

11. "Being gay is like glitter, it never goes away." — Lady Gaga Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leave it to Lady Gaga to tell it like it is. Because glitter really doesn't ever go away, and honestly, it never should.

12. "It would misunderstand these men and women to say they disrespect the idea of marriage. Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves." — Justice Anthony M. Kennedy Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images When marriage was granted to all people, everyone gained. Justice Anthony Kennedy's majority opinion ends with, "They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right." It still gives me goosebumps.