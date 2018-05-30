13 Practical Father's Day 2018 Gifts For The Cargo Short Dad Who's Seriously So Hard To Shop For
Plenty of dads are no-frills, no-fuss dudes. This is great in general, but they can be almost impossible when it comes to gift-giving. What do you get the guy who doesn't need much at all? These practical Father's Day gifts for the cargo short dad will give you a good starting point. Hey, Father's Day should be all about celebrating with your dear old dad, not stressing about what stuff to buy.
In general, it's a good idea to stay with the safer gifts for this type of dad. Wardrobe basics, durable kitchen goods, and even snacks are all wise choices for gifts. Sure, gag gifts are fun and all, but he'll probably appreciate a new pair of socks more than just about anything else. Save the silly stuff for your friends (or your mom).
Plus, none of these gifts are designed to stress out your wallet, either. Although the average per person spending on Father's Day for 2015 was $116, as noted by Fundivo, you're under no obligation to drop that kind of cash. I mean, your dad will probably be happy to learn you're pretty great at budgeting anyway. Read on to find some non-flashy, sensible gifts for your beloved dad so you can both have a great Father's Day this year.
1Some Chill Sandals
These laid-back flip-flops are about as comfortable as possible. Plus, they're on sale for $15 until June 3.Buy Now
2Some Top-Rated Cargo Shorts
With over 1,000 customer reviews on Amazon, these shorts have been vetted by dads everywhere. Made from 100 percent cotton and featuring 4 cargo flap pockets, these shorts can carry just about anything. Your dad will be thrilled.Buy Now
3Some Sweet Aviator Shades
With polarized lenses and a classic aviator frame, these sunglasses are perfect for just about anyone. Your dad will appreciate the understated but super cool style. Plus he won't break a sweat if he loses or breaks them.Buy Now
4A Minimal, Durable Wallet
Super-thin and durable, this wallet is ideal for the man who only carries the essentials. Made from high performance racing sailcloth, this wallet can hold up to 6 credit cards and a few folded bills. It's even water resistant, because nobody wants to deal with a soggy wallet.Buy Now
5Some Bluetooth Headphones
Is it time for your dad to upgrade from that tangled headset? These bluetooth headphones offer seven to nine hours of playback time without the annoyance of a plug-in cord. Plus, the water-resistant coating will stand up to workouts and long commutes alike.Buy Now
6A Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Vacuum-sealed and double-walled, this thermos can keep drinks cold for over a day when you include ice. And if your dad's a coffee fiend, it can keep drinks hot for 6 hours. Basically, it's the perfect companion that will get used year-round.Buy Now
7A Dad Hat
OK, so it's the most self-aware dad hat out there. Regardless, your dad will wear the hell out of it.Buy Now
8Some Durable Socks
For many people, a fresh pair of socks is honestly the best gift. These moisture-wicking, abrasion-resistant, and cushioned socks will make any of your dad's shoes feel like luxury footwear. Plus, they're designed to last through years of wear.Buy Now
9An Outdoorsy Shirt
Help your dad make the most of his hiking or fishing hobby. This shirt offers moisture wicking technology, as well as sun protection of UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) 50. Plus, it's understated in a way your dad will appreciate.Buy Now
10A Fun French Press
Elevate your dad's coffee game with this handy device. A French press can brew up strong, great-tasting coffee like nothing else.Buy Now
11A Handy Multitool
This is maybe the handiest thing you can keep on a keychain. It includes a tiny knife, flat and Phillips screwdrivers, and of course a bottle opener. Plus, it's the size of a regular house key, making it about as compact and portable as possible.Buy Now
12Some Awesome Snacks
If your dad is a snack fiend, then give him a great new selection. This sampler pack features roasted cashews, honey-roasted peanuts, and even chocolate-covered cashews. It's a grazer's dream.Buy Now
13A Cool Plant
If your dad has a green thumb, this this beauty will be a great addition to his collection. The rippled fronds of the bird's nest fern give this plant some serious character. It's an elegant and hardy gift for Father's Day.Buy Now