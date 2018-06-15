13 Pride Month Instagram Captions That Are Uplifting & Inspiring

Instagram is now the place we put our values and share bigger messages with our followers and friends and family. This month, you might be on the hunt for the perfect pride month Instagram caption that is so inspiring, because if there's a good reason to have an Instagram account, this is it. Take a break from sharing your latest latte or that perfect sunset, and use your Instagram account for good this month.

From the eternal wisdom of Lin Manuel Miranda to legendary Harvey Milk or Senator Tammy Baldwin, this list is a wealth of inspiration for pride month. Some of the quotes are funny and celebratory, and some are meant to increase our bravery for the fight ahead. Whatever your goal is with a pride month Instagram post, there's a quote here to help you express it with even more gravitas and eloquence.

Of course, that just leaves the decision of what photo to post with your inspiring words. You're on your own there, but may we suggest something with a little rainbow action? If you don't live in a rainy location that's prone to rainbows, you might want to consider a selfie in your best rainbow outfit instead!

1. Love Is Love This is a simple, direct way to show your support for pride month and the LGBTQ community on Instagram.

2. "There will not be a magic day when we wake up and it's now okay to express ourselves publicly. We make that day by doing things publicly until it’s simply the way things are." — Tammy Baldwin Junior United States senator Tammy Baldwin shared her wisdom — and we get to share it on Instagram. The Democratic junior Senator from Wisconsin is the first openly gay United States Senator in history — trailblazing before our very eyes!

3. "I find my greatest strength in wanting to be strong. I find my greatest bravery in deciding to be brave." — David Leviathan, Boy Meets Boy While pride month is about celebrating how far LGBTQ rights have come, it's also about shoring up some extra bravery for the fight that remains.

4. "Why is it that, as a culture, we are more comfortable seeing two men holding guns than holding hands?" — Ernest Gaines Good grief, is this an appropriate statement for our times or what? Fewer guns, more hand holding, please. Seriously, we'll all be better, safer, and more humane if we have fewer guns and more love spreading in all directions.

5. “Hope will never be silent.” – Harvey Milk Nor should it, we should all continue to use whatever platform we have, even if it's only Instagram, to share hope and affect change. These words from a human and civil rights activist, Harvey Milk, who was tragically assassinated in 1978.

6. Love Wins Or at least it should. It's hard to remember this sentiment in our current political and cultural climate, but love hopefully does and will win. It might be useful for most of us to get this tattooed somewhere we can see it every day as it can be hard to remember but critical to making the world go 'round.

7. The future is non-binary. Doesn't that seem like the absolute truth? There's no way the future isn't non-binary and includes a whole range of sexuality options.

8. I can’t even think straight. How about some humor for your Instagram post this pride month. Sometimes it's just hard to think straight at all! That phrase will take on new meaning from now on.

9. "Love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love." — Lin Manuel Miranda Just make sure you get all those loves in there! Hint: there are eight! Leave it to Lin Manuel Miranda to make the traditional 'love is love' phrase lyrical.

10. I see the world through rainbow-colored glasses. Throw on your best rainbow-colored gear and snap a pic to use with this quote. Or better yet, find some actual rainbow-colored glasses! The dollar spot at Target has quite a rainbow range at the moment.

11. "The only queer people are those who don't love anybody." — Rita Mae Brown Even if you don't have a significant other, it's important to be able to share love — with friends, family, pets. Love somebody — anybody — and don't hate on anyone for who they choose to give their love to.

12. "The beauty of standing up for your rights is that others see you standing and stand up as well." — Cassandra Duffy Perfect for a photo of you or your kid simply standing, but a very important message to send as well: That when you stand for what's right, it will encourage others to do the same.