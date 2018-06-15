It's pride month, so you've probably been seeing quite a few memes floating around to commemorate it. Whether you identify as a member of the LGBTQ community or an ally (of which we all should be), here's a great list of pride month memes, because sometimes a meme says it all.

Pride month is celebrated every June, chosen to honor the Stonewall Riots of 1969, the year when "New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in Greenwich Village in New York City," according to History.com. The raid itself subsequently laid the groundwork to kick off the gay rights movement around the world, explained the site. The riots led to "numerous gay rights organizations, including the Gay Liberation Front, Human Rights Campaign, GLAAD," and more.

While pride month is certainly a serious time of reflection and solidarity, it's also a time for a little fun and one way to celebrate the message of pride month is through memes. The pride movement has come such a long way, and that's good news for all of us, gay, straight, or anywhere in between. Let's all take a minute to enjoy these sassy memes to celebrate, and share them on your own social media feeds to show your support!

1. Why Are They So Cute? It's a fair point. How could God hate gays when they're so darn cute? If you have any conservative cousins on your Facebook feed, this is a tongue in cheek response you could offer to their latest drivel.

2. I'm More Than My Sexuality If only this worked in all the lines. Imagine how much more eventful the DMV or the morning Starbucks drive through lines would be if we all were a little more assertive.

3. Coming Out According to Astrology You don't even have to be part of the LGTBQ community in order to appreciate the humor in this astrological coming-out chart. But if you're an astrology aficionado, you'll totally get these descriptions.

4. No Bigotry, Hatred or Prejudice Allowed Not every meme is funny. Some are simply about solidarity with the LGBTQ community. Leave it to New York City to lead the way in making sure people of all sexualities are protected, even on mass transit.

5. Immune To "Yo Mama" Jokes This one is laugh-out-loud funny. That is certainly a very real conundrum for those 12-year-old kiddos! Guess those friends need to get a little more creative in their humor.

6. The Gays Won't Destroy Us Imgur You can keep trying to blame the gays, but it's just not going to happen. This is impossible to take seriously, but at the same time, you can't help but think, "true."

7. Do I Look Like An Alpaca? Imgur Some people just say things without really thinking it though. No, just because you support that cause doesn't mean anything more than you support it, and even if he were gay, that's totally cool. @Jvobrod had the perfect clap back to someone's immature comment to him.

8. I Hate Them, But I Can't Stay Mad At Them Imgur It's very hard to stay mad at these fabulous gays, especially when they're doing such horrific things like cleaning up yucky neighborhoods and bringing in cupcakes and candles for us all to enjoy.

9. Stop Having Babies Imgur Right?! Straight people and their insistence on procreating...

10. Show Me Imgur Willy Wonka's smug smirk is everything in this meme. And also, it feels so great to be right.

11. Put A Ring On It Imgur It shouldn't matter what the rest of the body involves, if you like it you should be able to put a ring on it, end of story.

12. How To Become Gay It's that easy! Just reach out and touch the rainbow. Maybe you'll get some Skittles out of it as well, and if you're even luckier, you may even find a pot of gold at the end.