There are a few plausible scenarios why one might need to visit a store on Christmas day. You managed to buy a gift for everyone coming to Christmas festivities... except your niece. Oops. You have two hours to secure a gift and avoid the awkwardness that will occur if your innocent mistake is revealed. Or perhaps you don't celebrate Christmas but still plan cooking and need some provisions. Are you out of luck? Not so much. Of these 13 stores that are open on Christmas Day, one is bound to have an acceptable gift for your accidentally forgotten niece or that pivotal missing ingredient.

Before you run to the car though, it's super important to note that some stores may allow local managers and owners to make the final call about whether or not they'll be open on Christmas day. In other words, just because the chain's website says they will be open on Christmas day, there is no guarantee that your location will be. So before you get dressed and wrangle your toddler into the car, do yourself a favor and give your local store a call, because the last thing you want to do is waste your precious holiday time in the off-chance your location is closed.

1 Albertsons Good ol' trusty Albertsons. This grocery store has anything you could need food-wise, as well as a full pharmacy for more... resourceful gifts, emergency meds, and so on. Most Albertsons stores will be open on Christmas from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find your local Albertsons.

2 CVS Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images SNL poked fun at people who buy their partner's Valentine's Day gifts from CVS... but Christmas gifts are totally allowed. Have you seen the goodies in their holiday aisle? If you need last-minute make-up, toiletries, gifts, snacks, or meds, most CVS stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas. Find your local CVS.

3 Wawa Wawa is the best. Most locations will be serving up their made-to-order sandwiches and coffees all Christmas Day, and resourceful shoppers can easily find last-minute gifts, too. Most Wawa convenience stores are open 24/7 and will be open all Christmas day. Find your local Wawa.

4 Rite Aid Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Rite-Aid holds the title for most convenient drugstore, because most locations are open 24/7. And yes, Christmas is no exception. Most Rite Aid locations are open 24 hours on December 25, so you can get whatever you need, whenever you remember that you need it. Find your local Rite Aid.

5 Acme Groceries, baked goods, flowers, toiletries – you can (still) get it all at Acme on December 25. Keep in mind that many locations do have shortened hours though. Most Acme stores will be open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find your local Acme.

6 Speedway Have you ever seen a closed Speedway? I've seriously never seen this gas station and convenience store with its lights off. Most Speedways are 24/7 and will be open for the entire day on Christmas. Find your local Speedway.

7 Walgreens Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images I always find what I need at Walgreens. Neon nail polish? Check. Stuffed animal? Check. Knee brace? Check. Whether you're looking for a gift or a necessity, you're in good hands. Most Walgreens locations are open on Christmas from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, and some 24/7 locations will be open all day. Find your local Walgreens.

8 Giant The supermarket chain will be doing people a giant favor on December 25. Most Giant stores will be open on Christmas from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, so you're safe if you accidentally (inevitably) forget something you need. Find your local Giant.

9 7-Eleven Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Who says no one craves a Slurpee on Christmas? The majority of 7-Elevens are open 24 hours a day, and will be open all day on Christmas as well. Phew. Find your local 7-Eleven.

10 Sheetz Sheetz, AKA the "mecca for people on the go," doesn't take a break. If your host burns the casserole, the convenience store will be open with donuts, burgers, coffees, or whatever else your heart desires. Most locations don't close for any of the major holidays, and will be open 24 hours on Christmas. Find your local Sheetz.

11 Starbucks Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images You're not addicted to Starbucks per se... but your Christmas morning will obviously be better if you can get your vanilla latte. Plus, their selection of mugs, tumblers, gift cards, and other goodies make perfect last-minute gifts for fellow coffee lovers. Only select Starbucks stores will be open on Christmas, so definitely call ahead before you head out for your caffeine fix. Find your local Starbucks.

12 Family Dollar Family Dollar is classified as a variety store, and it's variety is really what makes it so great. Finding a last minute Christmas gift at one of their 8,000+ locations is easy and actually fun, and you can even find brand-name items. Most Family Dollars will be open on Christmas, but the hours will vary. Find your local Family Dollar.

13 Cumberland Farms New Yorkers, New Englanders, and Floridians will be relieved to know that Cumby's is open on Christmas Day. Whether you're looking for something urgent or simply need an excuse to get out of the house and grab a coffee, they've got you. The majority of Cumberland Farms stores will be open on Christmas from 7 a.m. to midnight. Find your local Cumberland Farms.