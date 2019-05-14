13 The Bells Memes From 'Game of Thrones' That Find Humor In The Horror
In the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen's switch flipped; after several major losses, she decided to lay waste to King's Landing for no discernible reason. She was sad, maybe? Who knows. Fans criticized the speed with which she went from hero to villain, as well as the thing that set her off in the first place: bells. That's right, the sound of bells sent her spiraling. These 13 "The Bells" memes from Game of Thrones find humor in the absurdity of it all.
The episode took its title from that inciting incident. It's not clear why bells were the straw that broke the camel's back, because Daenerys never seemed to have a negative association with bells before that. And the bells were a good thing in context, too. They were a sign that the Lannister forces were surrendering, which meant Daenerys was the victor in battle. She could have taken the throne without hurting anyone! But instead she decided to destroy her brand new capital city and murder the majority of the populace, because... Her nephew didn't want to make out anymore? Everyone was already scared of her? Your guess is as good as mine.
It was a frustrating episode for long time fans, but these memes prove there was still a laugh or two to be had.
Nice Try, Sweetie
Sansa and Daenerys' heart-to-heart in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" spawned a meme of its own when it aired thanks to Dany's condescendingly friendly smile. It seemed to say, "Thanks for the advice, but I'm doing what I want anyway," to hilarious effect. Which was why Twitter took the screencap and ran with it, especially after the events of "The Bells."
Thanks But No Thanks!
I Made A Huge Mistake
Also up to be mocked was Jon Snow's befuddled reaction to the violence. He stood by while Dany got ever-closer to the edge, then just wandered around looking confused while soldiers destroyed the city. You're complicit, Snow! And you still know nothing.
You Can Call Me Ms. T For Short
Silence Is Golden
But WHY?!
It All Makes Sense!
That Went Downhill Fast
These two screen grabs from Brooklyn 99 were basically the faces of everyone watching "The Bells." From elation to despair in the blink of an eye.
Learn That Name
La La La Can't Hear You
Boom!
I suppose if Dany hadn't decimated the city, then it would have been a very short episode. So...there's that.
If the Game of Thrones series finale ends up being as unsatisfying as "The Bells," at least you'll always have Twitter memes to help you laugh through the disappointment.