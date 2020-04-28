It's safe to say that everyone's trying to limit their trips to the grocery store as much as possible lately. So when you do go, chances are you end up stocking up on a ton of stuff to last you a while, like frozen veggies and fruit. But honestly, finding a list of things to make with frozen fruit seems to be tougher than it sounds. There are only so many smoothies you can eat, you know?

Luckily, frozen fruit is still an excellent source of nutrients and makes for a healthy snack or sweet addition to another meal. As a general rule, you can use frozen fruit in most recipes you would use fresh fruit with (not all of them, but most!), which is great to know. And of course, frozen fruit is perfect for smoothies: it makes your smoothie thicker and creamier without having to water it down with ice. A handful of frozen fruit and some milk can also give you the illusion of ice cream if you forgot to stock up on that dessert.

So here are a few recipes to make with frozen fruit to ensure you don't waste any of your money. As a bonus, these will also use up some of your pantry essentials as well.

1. Chocolate Covered Cherry Smoothie Ari's Menu There is a seemingly endless amount of smoothies you could make with frozen fruit — you can get super creative with mixing fruits and come up with your own idea. But if you want a recipe, this chocolate covered cherry smoothie from Ari's Menu is delicious. Made with frozen bananas for extra creaminess, it's also mixed with cherry yogurt, dark chocolate chips, almond milk, and chia seeds for protein.

2. Blueberry Overnight Oats Wholefully Blueberry overnight oats from Wholefully are great to make right before bed so that when you wake up, a healthy and satisfying breakfast is waiting for you. This one can easily be made with frozen blueberries for a sweet touch that even your kids will be into.

3. Lemon Raspberry Muffins Cookie and Kate Tangy frozen raspberries make these lemon raspberry muffins from Cookie and Kate even more moist and delicious. Made with whole ingredients, sugar for extra sweetness, and lemon for a deliciously tart flavor, you'll be snacking on them all day.

4. 10-Minute Chia Seed Jam Gimme Some Oven Chia seed jam is an incredibly delicious, homemade, healthier version of jelly that even little kids will be into — and it's so easy to make. This 10-minute chia seed jam from Gimme Some Oven will really take no time at all, and can be made with basically any frozen fruit you have (although raspberry, strawberry, or blackberry is recommended).

5. Homemade Strawberry Nutri-Grain Bars Half-Baked Harvest These homemade strawberry Nutri-Grain bars from Half-Baked Harvest are actually a fun recipe to make with little ones. A mix of frozen strawberries, warm spices like cinnamon, and sweet honey and sugar all come together for a yummy treat.

6. Detox Green Smoothie with Avocado Cook Nourish Bliss If fruit-filled, sweet smoothies aren't exactly your thing, try this detox avocado smoothie from Cook Nourish Bliss. Frozen mango chunks add a nice bit of sweetness, while ginger adds a spicy bite and avocado makes everything nice and creamy and smooth. You won't even notice the addition of fresh spinach.

7. High Protein Frozen Yogurt The Healthy Foodie This recipe for high protein frozen yogurt from The Healthy Foodie uses frozen mango and frozen raspberries, along with protein powder and Greek yogurt so that it's super filling and delicious. Feel free to swap out the mango and raspberries for any other fruit you may have in the freezer!

8. Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed Morning Buns With Blueberry Passionfruit Glaze Half-Baked Harvest Morning buns make for a great breakfast, or a sweet treat throughout the day. These Meyer lemon poppyseed morning buns from Half-Baked Harvest are made with a blueberry passionfruit glaze you won't be able to stop eating — and it's made with frozen blueberries to make things a little bit easier.

9. Jalapeno Mango Peach Freezes Climbing Grier Mountain These jalapeno mango peach freeze cocktails from Climbing Grier Mountain are perfect for a sunny happy hour at your house — no bartender needed. Mix up some frozen mangoes and peaches with frozen lemonade and add a few jalapeños for heat.

10. Make Ahead Smoothie Cups A Beautiful Plate Spend a little time putting together these make-ahead smoothie cups from A Beautiful Plate so that on the days you're really busy, you can just grab them, blend them up with your milk of choice, and enjoy. The cold brew banana uses frozen banana for extra creaminess.

11. Nutella Dipped Frozen Bananas Kitchen Confidante Make the most of Nutella and all those extra bananas you bought. These Nutella dipped frozen bananas from Kitchen Confidante are super simple and incredibly delicious. They make for an excellent dessert.

12. Blueberry Baked Oatmeal Cookie and Kate Baked oatmeal, like this one from Cookie and Kate, makes for a great make-ahead breakfast or brunch option. This recipe uses frozen blueberries, but you could also substitute with another frozen berry if you want, like raspberries, strawberries, or blackberries.