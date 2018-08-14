You know those people who thrive on being productive? Who claim they can't sit still to save their life, and just love being busy? Yeah, that's not me. Like at all. Give me a comfy pair of sweatpants, a few snacks, and a season of a show to binge watch, and you're about to see me do what I do best. And now that summer is over and school is back in session... it's your turn. To get you started, I'm bringing you a list of shows to binge on now that your kid is back in school.

It should be noted that some of these are new and some are not-so-new. I'm an equal opportunity binge watcher, and I have no shame joining the party late. My husband recently got me to watch every season of Breaking Bad (years after the rest of the world) and I was completely addicted. So, if you've already watched every episode of The Office more times than you can count, take a chance and try one of these shows on the list that you haven't seen before. While your child is broadening their mind at school, you can broaden your mind in other ways. At least, that's what I tell myself I'm doing while binge-watching something new.

1 'The Handmaid's Tale' Hulu on YouTube Based on Margaret Atwood's novel by the same name, The Handmaid's Tale tells the story of a dystopia where infertility runs rampant. Because of this, the women who are fertile — called handmaids — are required to produce children. It's heavy, but fascinating, and there are two seasons available for your binging pleasure. Available on Hulu.

2 'Queer Eye' Netflix on YouTube If the show sounds familiar, it's because it's a reboot of the similarly named Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The reboot follows the "Fab Five" as they help make over straight men, from their clothing to their grooming to their diets. It sounds light-hearted and fun, but have tissues ready. Two seasons are ready for you on Netflix right now. Available on Netflix.

3 'Big Little Lies' Entertainment Access on YouTube To be honest, I don't know anyone who hasn't seen Big Little Lies already, but I feel like it's my professional duty to encourage the stragglers to get a move on and watch! Based on the novel Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty, this show follows a group of mothers in idyllic Monterey living a not so idyllic life. I rarely think a TV show or film is better than the book but, I gotta say... this show was better than the book. There is one season available now, and season two is premiering in 2019. Available on HBO Now and Amazon Prime.

4 'The Sinner' USA Network on YouTube If you've already seen Big Little Lies and are craving another twisting, turning crime mystery, look no further. The Sinner is based on Petra Hammesfahr's novel by the same name (apparently I love a lot of book-based TV shows) and tells the story of a woman who stabbed and killed a man on the beach one day. Why did she do it? Why can't she remember doing it? If you want answers, get watching — the first season is available for bingeing now. Available on Netflix.

5 'Love Island' Love Island on YouTube I wanted to lighten things up, and I don't think things can get much lighter than this. If you want to be intellectually-stimulated in any way, you can just skip this one entirely. Love Island is a British dating show in which a bunch of contestants live in a villa together and must "couple up" in order to continue. The odd ones out are eliminated, and it's painful to watch. It's superficial, silly, and I love it. There are four seasons available now for your viewing pleasure. Available on Hulu.

6 'Atlanta' Consequence of Sound on YouTube My husband is a Donald Glover fan, so Atlanta entered into our rotation as soon as it premiered — and I'm really glad it did. This show follows Glover's character, Earn, through his day-to-day life in Atlanta, exploring his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, his friends, his daughter, and so on. It feels authentic, and I got invested in the story immediately. There are two full seasons out now for you to watch. Available on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

7 'The Bold Type' Freeform on YouTube If you're looking for a "dramedy" with plenty of girl power, Freeform has you covered with The Bold Type. It follows three women who work for a women's magazine in NYC, though the storylines (obviously) go well beyond the work place. Two seasons are available for bingeing now, and has been renewed for a third season. Available on Freeform.

8 'Insecure' HBO on YouTube HBO's Insecure stars Issa Rae, and is based on her web series called "Awkward Black Girl." This series, which is a mix of comedy and drama, explores the experiences of two African American women who are best friends, navigating social and racial issues in their personal and professional lives together. There are two seasons available for power-watching now, and the third season is underway as I write this. Available on HBO Now and Amazon Prime.

9 'American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson' Dagbladet on YouTube I'm a documentary girl, and I usually hate dramatizations of real crimes. This series changed my mind. This series documents the OJ Simpson case from the day of the murder through the trial, and it's addicting. The cast is incredible, the story is compelling, and it's a must-watch for all true crime lovers. Available on Netflix

10 'Southern Charm' Bravo on YouTube I wouldn't be true to myself if I didn't throw in another reality show. Southern Charm follows a group of 20- and 30-somethings in Charleston, South Carolina, focusing on the delightfully Southern traditions of "Chucktown." The thing that keeps me tuning in? The transformation of cast mate Kathryn Dennis throughout the seasons — seriously, she has become my favorite underdog story. Available on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

11 'The Affair' The Affair on YouTube The Affair follows two individuals who are, you guessed it, having an extramarital affair. What is really cool about this show, however, is that you get to see the events unfold through both of their eyes. Unsurprisingly, the two often remember things differently. There are four seasons to watch right now, and the final season is premiering in 2019. Available on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

12 'Portlandia' MVDEntertainmentGrp on YouTube In my experience, people either love Portlandia or don't quite get the humor. It's definitely got its strange moments, but this is one of my absolute favorite shows to pop on when I need a laugh. Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein are an incredible comedic duo, and I find myself asking, "How the heck did they even come up with this?" several times an episode. The show is over now, and they've left us with eight seasons to watch (over and over and over). Available on Netflix.