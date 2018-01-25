13 Valentine's Day 2018 Gifts Breastfeeding Moms Will *Love*

For many, Valentine's Day is a holiday all about love, romance, and, of course, exchanging heartfelt presents. But if you're anything like I was as a new mom, you may not be feeling the V-Day vibes. Luckily, just because you're nourishing a small human with your own body doesn't mean you have to miss out on all the wonderful things this February holiday has to offer. Did I mention presents are a great aspect? Luckily, there are plenty of different Valentine's Day gifts for breastfeeding women in 2018 to enjoy. Whether you want to leave a subtle hint for your partner (I suggest "accidentally" leaving your browser open on your computer) or you're gonna treat yourself (go for it!), there's something out there for every kind of woman who breastfeeds.

The same way giving an ironing board to a mother is an outdated stereotype, so is the myth that Valentine's Day is only for young, carefree couples. Everyone deserves to be pampered this holiday, whether you're single, breastfeeding, or The only thing that might change how you celebrate the holiday is if you prefer to incorporate breastfeeding into the mix. That means you have full license to be as creative as you'd like when crafting your wish list. If you're stuck on inspiration, though, then you'll want to check out these Valentine's Day gifts for women who breastfeed.

1 Water Bottle Tracker Leboha/Amazon Leboha Breastfeeding Water Bottle Tracker ($21, Amazon) Since she was pregnant, she were likely told by physicians and family alike that staying hydrated is the key to a healthy mommy and healthy baby, and nothing has changed now that she's breastfeeding. This stylish water bottle tracker helps her do just that.

2 Lactation Chocolates Mrs. Patel's Fenugreek Chocolate Bars, (12 for $24, Mrs. Patel's) Who says traditional boxed chocolates are the only way to do tasty treats for Valentine's Day? With these lactation chocolates that include the supply-boosting galactagogue fenugreek, she'll have the best of both worlds as a breastfeeding mother on V-Day.

3 Nursing Scarf Lani Grace Infinity Nursing Scarf ($25, Lani Grace) Perhaps it's coincidence that this scarf is styled in the shape of a heart, but I think it's a sign. This serendipitous striped scarf acts as a nursing cover and says, "my wrap is like my love: infinite."

4 Lactation-Friendly Loungewear ASOS Nursing Frill Front Sweat & Short Set ($38, ASOS) Nothing made me feel less sexy than, what I called, "mom pajamas." Just because I was a mother, I didn't want to call "time of death" on my feisty fashion just yet. That's why this frilly and flirty nursing loungewear set is an ideal pick who want to be comfortable and cute, even during middle of the night feedings.

5 Prepared Meals Trifecta Sample Vegan Prepared Meal Plan (3 meals for 5 days: $162, Trifecta) Raise your hand if you would like to have meals prepared for you. Exactly. So give the gift of stress-free dining with a personalized gift certificate to a food delivery service that caters to specific dietary restrictions and preferences — such as being vegan, vegetarian, or only eating organic. Honestly, even a $10 gift certificate — from Seamless or wherever their favorite place is — can make a difference, and if you're local, you can bring over a nice, home-cooked meal, too.

6 Spa Services Giphy Spa Finder Gift Card (starts at $25, Spa Finder) Spa Finder gift cards are recognized nationwide, so that means the recipient can select whatever spa service they want, wherever they want (hopefully), whenever they want. Or you can use Soothe, a massage service that brings the relaxation right to the comfort of your own home. That's tough to beat.

7 Custom Comfort Boppy/Amazon Boppy Two-Sided Breastfeeding Pillow ($45, Amazon) Since no two people are alike, no two moms and babies have the same nursing needs or styles. That's why this nursing pillow, which forgoes the classic narrow C-shape for a wider U-shape and conforms to the person's body, is a welcome addition of support and cushioned comfort. Did I mention it's double-sided? One side is soft and the other is firm — with the feel of a real mattress.

8 Beneficial Bath Set Bath & Body Works Lavender and Cedarwood Sleep Well Gift Set ($33, Bath & Body Works) Since breastfeeding is an around-the-clock deal, it's totally understandable for any mother to feel stressed by the end of the day. A little bit of pampering in the form of a hot soak can go a long way. Bonus points for the fact that lavender oil is shown to have calming effects, which, in turn, can help with breast milk supply.

9 Nursing Necklace Freja Toys/Etsy Freja Toys' Sweet Heart Nursing Necklace ($26, Etsy) As a mom who appreciates practicality and pretty things, I love the idea of a necklace that double as a nursing distraction safe for a teething baby. Plus, you can pick your own colors, too.

10 Relaxing Robe Lake Holly Robe ($126, Lake) Who doesn't love a good robe? This lightweight one is so buttery soft, she'll have trouble leaving the house without it.

11 Sweet Distraction Amazon Amazon e-Gift Card (starting at $25, Amazon) From apps and games to audio and e-books, you can load up on these sanity-saving distractions while you're nursing with an Amazon gift card.

12 Soft Slippers Target Oriana Poof Slipper ($18, Target) Every mom, at some point, has had to breastfeed her baby in the middle of the night. It may not be a substitute for sleep, but having a soft, plush pair of slippers to effortlessly slip on when it's cold and dark is a true gift.