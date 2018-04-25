14 Best Gifts For New Moms On Mother's Day 2018, That She'll *Actually* Want
There's nothing more meaningful than celebrating your first Mother's Day as a mom. Suddenly those Hallmark cards you've always bought for your own mother will be coming your way, and trust me on this one, it feels emotionally epic. Chances are, your loved ones are going to go a little gift crazy to honor the fact that you've joined the Mom Club. The problem is that many of these gifts end up being things you don't really want or need. That's why we've put together the ultimate list of gifts new moms actually want on Mother's Day.
Having a newborn or infant means you're probably sleep-deprived, struggling to find time to shower, and knee-deep in diapers. It most definitely means that you're severely lacking Me Time. That's why you need a Mother's Day gift that is going to pamper the heck out of you and remind you that you're a gorgeous goddess, even if there is a little spit-up on your Mother's Day dress.
So, here are 14 awesome Mother's Day gift ideas that will delight you come May 13. Hint: You may want to casually start posting this link on social media right about now to help steer your loved ones in the right direction.
1Good Vibes Only Print
Good Vibes Only Print ($6, Etsy)
When you're a new mama and are so tired it's a struggle to function, sometimes it helps to have a little motivation. Enter this whimsical print from Vivid Atelier.
Whether it's hung in the living room or a nursery, it will bring positive vibes to the space!
2Swell Pink Topaz Water Bottle
S'well Pink Topaz Water Bottle ($35, Urban Outfitters)
New moms are always making sure they have a bottle or sippy cup on hand for their little one before leaving the house. But, moms need to hydrate, too!
This cute S'well water bottle would make a swell Mother's Day gift because it can keep liquids cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours. It's made with stainless steel, and is non-toxic, non-leaching and BPA-free.
3Cropped PJ Set
Cropped PJ Set ($88, Kate Spade)
Let's be honest, when you're taking care of an infant, there are days where you don't get dressed until 11 a.m. (or later...). But if you're going to be shuffling around in pajamas, they may as well be stylish ones!
That's why this cropped PJ set from Kate Spade makes the perfect Mother's Day gift for the new mama. They're cute, totally practical for breastfeeding, and should an unexpected visitor decide to pop by to see the babe, you can feel confident answering the door in them.
This set comes in a tropical floral print, but there are other fun print options like ladybugs and candy stripes.
4DeLonghi Espresso Maker
DeLonghi Pump Espresso Maker ($80, Best Buy)
When you're a new mom and are running on just a few hours of sleep, there's nothing better than not having to leave your own house for a triple-shot latte in the morning.
While your counter space might be dominated by bottles, this is one appliance that definitely deserves a spot in your kitchen.
For the perfect Mother's Day present, look no further than this DeLonghi Pump Espresso Maker. It is guaranteed to be a life-changing gift!
5Gold Vertical Bar Necklace
Vertical Bar Necklace ($76.00, Etsy)
For any new mom, but especially one that's recently gone back to work after maternity leave, it's nice to be able to keep a little memento of your child close to heart.
This elegant, minimalist necklace from Stella Salvador lets you choose a child's full name or initial, and then it's hand stamped into the gold.
If you're looking to give this to a mom with more than one child, the artist makes 2-bar and 3-bar versions as well.
6ILA Bath Salts
Bath Salts for Inner Peace ($78, Goop)
As a new mom, there's nothing better than a hot bath at the end of a long day. If your shoulders are tense from hours of breastfeeding, an indulgent soak is just the thing you need to relax.
That's why these Bath Salts for Inner Peace from ILA make the perfect Mother's Day gift. They're made from Himalayan Salt Crystals and scented with all-natural essential oils for zen-inducing tub time.
7Cabana Oversized Sunglasses
Cabana Oversized Sunglasses ($65, J. Crew)
Any mom of a newborn or infant knows, quality sleep is scarce, and having the time to apply make-up is equally rare. Oversized shades are just the thing you need to fly out of the house without feeling self-conscious.
These tortoise shell ones from J. Crew would be one Mother's Day gift any new mom would appreciate. They're also available in funky red, icy blue, or classically chic black.
8Skip Hop Backpack
Skip Hop Riverside Ultra Light Backpack ($55, Amazon)
One of the biggest breakthroughs for me as a new mom was discovering the joys of using a backpack diaper bag instead of my over-stuffed, clunky messenger bag one. It freed up my hands and was way easier on my shoulders.
As a Mother's Day gift, it would be great to receive this lightweight one, especially if it was full of some much-needed diapers.
9Briogio Scalp Revival Dry Shampoo
Briodeo Scalp Revival Dry Shampoo ($24, Sephora)
Let's be honest, washing your hair every day just isn't going to happen as a new mom. That's why this charcoal and biotin dry shampoo from Briogeo is one Mother's Day gift that will get used on the reg. Plus, it's way more practical than giving that new mom in your life a gift certificate to the salon.
10eKo Yoga Mat by Manduka
Gaiam dual color mat ($20, Yoga Outlet)
As a new mom, I was anxious to get my pre-baby body back but many times I didn't have the time or energy to hit the gym. I ended up doing a lot of yoga at home and my mat was definitely my happy place.
This gorgeous and grippy mat makes a great Mother's Day gift for all yogi mamas.
11Tough as a Mother Tee
Tough as a Mother Tee ($23, Etsy)
There are plenty of corny mom tees out there, but this one from Twenty Five Tees is just plain cool. And since there's literally nothing tougher than birthing a child, this T-shirt will be worn with pride by any new mama.
12Lyric Wreath
Lyric Wreath ($70, The Bouqs)
This gorgeous farmhouse-chic wreath from The Bouqs is perfect for the new mom who just needs a little beauty in her home. It can be hung indoors or out and will last way longer than the average flower arrangement.
Plus you don't have to worry about baby knocking down the vase or eating the flowers.
13Matching Mom and Baby Mas Shirts
Matching Shirts ($30, Etsy)
I don't know a new mom out there who doesn't love to take a million photos of their little bundle of joy. Hello #babiesofinstagram!
That's why this adorable 'mommy and me' outfit from Little Mia Bella is sure to be a big hit on Mother's Day. It speaks the truth, and makes a perfect insta pic!
14Mama Bird Box
Mama Bird Box ($35/month, CrateJoy)
It's hard for any mom to find any time to herself when pretty much every waking minute is spent doing vitally important things like feeding, bathing, and changing her baby. That's why this awesome Mama Bird Box subscription service is what any new mom truly needs her in life.
Every month, it includes 4-6 pampering items, including ones that are dedicated to health, well-being and encouragement.
