There's nothing more meaningful than celebrating your first Mother's Day as a mom. Suddenly those Hallmark cards you've always bought for your own mother will be coming your way, and trust me on this one, it feels emotionally epic. Chances are, your loved ones are going to go a little gift crazy to honor the fact that you've joined the Mom Club. The problem is that many of these gifts end up being things you don't really want or need. That's why we've put together the ultimate list of gifts new moms actually want on Mother's Day.

Having a newborn or infant means you're probably sleep-deprived, struggling to find time to shower, and knee-deep in diapers. It most definitely means that you're severely lacking Me Time. That's why you need a Mother's Day gift that is going to pamper the heck out of you and remind you that you're a gorgeous goddess, even if there is a little spit-up on your Mother's Day dress.

So, here are 14 awesome Mother's Day gift ideas that will delight you come May 13. Hint: You may want to casually start posting this link on social media right about now to help steer your loved ones in the right direction.

1 Good Vibes Only Print Vivd Atelier Good Vibes Only Print ($6, Etsy) When you're a new mama and are so tired it's a struggle to function, sometimes it helps to have a little motivation. Enter this whimsical print from Vivid Atelier. Whether it's hung in the living room or a nursery, it will bring positive vibes to the space!

2 Swell Pink Topaz Water Bottle Urban Outfitters S'well Pink Topaz Water Bottle ($35, Urban Outfitters) New moms are always making sure they have a bottle or sippy cup on hand for their little one before leaving the house. But, moms need to hydrate, too! This cute S'well water bottle would make a swell Mother's Day gift because it can keep liquids cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours. It's made with stainless steel, and is non-toxic, non-leaching and BPA-free.

3 Cropped PJ Set Kate Spade Cropped PJ Set ($88, Kate Spade) Let's be honest, when you're taking care of an infant, there are days where you don't get dressed until 11 a.m. (or later...). But if you're going to be shuffling around in pajamas, they may as well be stylish ones! That's why this cropped PJ set from Kate Spade makes the perfect Mother's Day gift for the new mama. They're cute, totally practical for breastfeeding, and should an unexpected visitor decide to pop by to see the babe, you can feel confident answering the door in them. This set comes in a tropical floral print, but there are other fun print options like ladybugs and candy stripes.

4 DeLonghi Espresso Maker Best Buy DeLonghi Pump Espresso Maker ($80, Best Buy) When you're a new mom and are running on just a few hours of sleep, there's nothing better than not having to leave your own house for a triple-shot latte in the morning. While your counter space might be dominated by bottles, this is one appliance that definitely deserves a spot in your kitchen. For the perfect Mother's Day present, look no further than this DeLonghi Pump Espresso Maker. It is guaranteed to be a life-changing gift!

5 Gold Vertical Bar Necklace Stella Salvador Vertical Bar Necklace ($76.00, Etsy) For any new mom, but especially one that's recently gone back to work after maternity leave, it's nice to be able to keep a little memento of your child close to heart. This elegant, minimalist necklace from Stella Salvador lets you choose a child's full name or initial, and then it's hand stamped into the gold. If you're looking to give this to a mom with more than one child, the artist makes 2-bar and 3-bar versions as well.

6 ILA Bath Salts Goop Bath Salts for Inner Peace ($78, Goop) As a new mom, there's nothing better than a hot bath at the end of a long day. If your shoulders are tense from hours of breastfeeding, an indulgent soak is just the thing you need to relax. That's why these Bath Salts for Inner Peace from ILA make the perfect Mother's Day gift. They're made from Himalayan Salt Crystals and scented with all-natural essential oils for zen-inducing tub time.

7 Cabana Oversized Sunglasses J. Crew Cabana Oversized Sunglasses ($65, J. Crew) Any mom of a newborn or infant knows, quality sleep is scarce, and having the time to apply make-up is equally rare. Oversized shades are just the thing you need to fly out of the house without feeling self-conscious. These tortoise shell ones from J. Crew would be one Mother's Day gift any new mom would appreciate. They're also available in funky red, icy blue, or classically chic black.

8 Skip Hop Backpack Amazon.com Skip Hop Riverside Ultra Light Backpack ($55, Amazon) One of the biggest breakthroughs for me as a new mom was discovering the joys of using a backpack diaper bag instead of my over-stuffed, clunky messenger bag one. It freed up my hands and was way easier on my shoulders. As a Mother's Day gift, it would be great to receive this lightweight one, especially if it was full of some much-needed diapers.

9 Briogio Scalp Revival Dry Shampoo Sephora Briodeo Scalp Revival Dry Shampoo ($24, Sephora) Let's be honest, washing your hair every day just isn't going to happen as a new mom. That's why this charcoal and biotin dry shampoo from Briogeo is one Mother's Day gift that will get used on the reg. Plus, it's way more practical than giving that new mom in your life a gift certificate to the salon.

10 eKo Yoga Mat by Manduka Yoga Outlet Gaiam dual color mat ($20, Yoga Outlet) As a new mom, I was anxious to get my pre-baby body back but many times I didn't have the time or energy to hit the gym. I ended up doing a lot of yoga at home and my mat was definitely my happy place. This gorgeous and grippy mat makes a great Mother's Day gift for all yogi mamas.

11 Tough as a Mother Tee TwentyFiveTees Tough as a Mother Tee ($23, Etsy) There are plenty of corny mom tees out there, but this one from Twenty Five Tees is just plain cool. And since there's literally nothing tougher than birthing a child, this T-shirt will be worn with pride by any new mama.

12 Lyric Wreath The Bouqs Lyric Wreath ($70, The Bouqs) This gorgeous farmhouse-chic wreath from The Bouqs is perfect for the new mom who just needs a little beauty in her home. It can be hung indoors or out and will last way longer than the average flower arrangement. Plus you don't have to worry about baby knocking down the vase or eating the flowers.

13 Matching Mom and Baby Mas Shirts Little Mia Bella Matching Shirts ($30, Etsy) I don't know a new mom out there who doesn't love to take a million photos of their little bundle of joy. Hello #babiesofinstagram! That's why this adorable 'mommy and me' outfit from Little Mia Bella is sure to be a big hit on Mother's Day. It speaks the truth, and makes a perfect insta pic!