September is upon us, and with it the start of yet another school year. The nostalgia of freshly sharpened pencils and first day nerves is exciting indeed, but it's even sweeter when we get a (sometimes very exclusive) glimpse at our favorite celebs sending their little ones off to the bus stop. These celeb back to school pics will take you though all of the emotions.

Sending your kid to school is a mixed bag of emotions. On one hand, you're sentimental given that it's hard to believe how fast they've grown and how they're not your little babies anymore. On the other hand, there's a degree of relief that you'll no longer have to worry about keeping them entertained throughout the summer months. Lastly, there's a bit of anxiety. Will they make friends, fit in, do well in their schoolwork? No matter who you are, every new parent goes through all of these different emotions at the start of a new school year, and celeb parents are the same way.

Whether they're showing us some adorable new back-to-school outfits, new backpacks and books, or sharing sweet notes of encouragement and support as their children head to their classrooms, these 14 celeb parents are so proud of their little ones for growing up and spreading their wings.

Nicole Polizzi

Polizzi said what every mom is thinking about sending their kids off to their first days: that she's undoubtedly proud that her offspring are "spreading their wings," and equally excited that she's going to be free until 3 PM.

Katherine Heigl

Heigl didn't just post the annual back-to-school pic of her daughters, but she also posted a video of herself singing them a cheer. (They were thoroughly embarrassed, as every mom can relate to.)

"First day of school for my gorgeous girls! Yeah... I came up with an embarrassing cheer this morning laying in bed and couldn’t wait to sing it for them," she wrote. "The good news is... I did not do this in front of their classmates!"

Jenna Bush Hager

Hager wished her daughters well for their first days of first grade and pre-school. "Here come the Hager sissys!" she wrote.

Lauren Conrad

As her son Liam prepared for his first day of nursery school, Conrad joked: "I'm too pregnant to handle this."

Hilaria Baldwin

Baldwin's son Rafael is already making his mark as a trendsetter, showing up to orientation in plaid pajamas and yellow converse sneakers. "Pre-k orientation look is on point," Baldwin added with a "laugh/cry" emoji.

Padma Lakshmi

Joking that daughter Krishna may be "too cool for school," Lakshmi and she posed in matching leather jackets. "#Littlehands is going to kill 4th grade," she wrote.

Melissa Joan Hart

Hart shared a snap of her son cuddling their family dog before heading off to first grade. "Only the big guy remains at home till his school starts next week," she shared.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Gellar sent her son and daughter off to first and fourth grade, respectively, with some words of wisdom: "There are no perfect parents, and no perfect kids, but there are perfect moments," she wrote on the photo of her kids holding signs up to their backs.

Molly Sims

Sims expressed disbelief that soon Brooks would be starting grade school. "Time please slow down," she wrote. "I can’t wait to see how he grows & works so hard this year while continuing to be an incredible big brother to Scar & Grey."

Ciara

As Little Future and Sierra (Si Si) start school, mom and dad expressed their pride. "Our babies! First day of School!!" Russell Wilson commented on Ciara's photo.

Jon Gosselin

Gosselin, whose kids Colin and Hannah live with him full-time, took sweet snaps of the pair before their first day of high school.

"FRESHMAN!!! 9th Grade Wow!!! I can’t believe it!!! Good luck to Hannah and Collin this year!!! Today is their first day of high school!!!!" he wrote. "I hope all my kids have a wonderful year in high school this year and have great experiences!!! Love all of you!!!"

Jamie Lynn Spears

Spears captured a photo of her daughter Maddie, holding little sister Ivey, and pondered: "How do I have a 6th grader?" with crying emojis.

Though sending kids back to school is both exciting and a little heartbreaking, it's so fun to see other families going through the same thing, at the same time. Here's to hoping everyone has a fantastic school year.

Daphne Oz

Oz reflected on how grown up her kids are, and how she can't believe it. "Just a coupla grownups, here about the first day of school!" she wrote. "Philo is in kindergarten and John is in preschool 3s and I can’t believe it."

Jennifer "JWoww" Farley

Farley described her daughter finding her own sense of independence, and telling her that she could choose her own clothes for school. “I love you Mommy. Thank you so much for picking out that pretty dress but I’m 5 now. I can pick my own outfits now...” Farley quoted her as saying before joking that she's "not ready" for her daughter to be such a grownup.

