Whether you've got a big New Year's Eve party to attend, or just plan on popping some bottles at home, chances are you'll be craving some good old-fashioned comfort food come New Year's Day. And thanks to the magical powers of the Crock-Pot, you can have the breakfast of your dreams waiting for you, as long as you do a little simple prep work in advance. These convenient Crock-Pot recipes for New Year's Day brunch are all super easy to make and amazing to eat, especially if you're hurting a little (or a lot) the morning after your New Year's Eve festivities.

When I'm hungover, I am a bottomless pit of hunger. I need all of the food and all of the mimosas. With these killer slow-cooker breakfast and brunch appropriate recipes, your countertop appliance can cook up some scrumptious Shakshuka, decadent Nutella French toast, or satisfying breakfast casserole, all while you lounge in bed, and your kids hopefully leave you alone. Plus, if you plan on having friends over to start 2019 together, then these dishes are perfect for a fun, communal meal. Just supply a pitcher of Bloody Mary or your breakfast beverage of choice, and you'll be feeling fine in no time.

1 Ham, Cheese & Veggie Quiche A Spicy Perspective This delicious slow cooker ham, cheese and veggie quiche recipe from A Spicy Perspective has the most amazing flaky crust. And since it serves 10 people, it's perfect for feeding a tableful of guests on New Year's Day.

2 Nutella French Toast Casserole I Can Cook That After a big night out, there's nothing better than an indulgent breakfast the next morning. This slow cooker Nutella French toast casserole recipe from I Can Cook is the very definition of decadence. Featuring caramelized bananas and rich, chocolatey Nutella, it's melt-in-your-mouth good.

3 Cook-Over-Night Breakfast Casserole Tastes of Lizzy T Tastes of Lizzy T's "cook-over-night" breakfast casserole recipe is a total game-changer. Featuring cheesy potatoes, eggs, ham, and peppers, it's flavorful and filling.

4 Healthy Sausage Mediterranean Quiche The Cookie Rookie With feta, sun-dried tomatoes, and minced garlic, this Crock-Pot sausage quiche from The Cookie Rookie is chock-full of wonderful Mediterranean flavors. The best part is that it's a healthy breakfast option, thanks to the egg whites and spinach.

5 Hot Chocolate Charcuterie Board Number 2 Pencil If you're hosting a big New Year's Day brunch with family and friends, then this stunning hot chocolate charcuterie board from Number 2 Pencil will be an absolute hit. Loaded with marshmallows and other toppings to be served with slow cooker hot chocolate, it's a total showpiece.

6 Apple Crisp Gimme Some Oven You can cook this yummy slow cooker apple crisp recipe from Gimme Some Oven on low for 6-8 hours, so it's another cook-over-night gem. And thanks to the crunchy granola and warm apples, it's a nourishing treat.

7 Corn Bread Cookies & Cups If you're planning on hosting a big family-style Southern brunch on New Year's Day, here's a slow cooker corn bread recipe from Cookies & Cups that is a must-serve. It's perfectly soft and moist, and the fun, add-on flavors are endless, from savory spices to brown sugar.

8 Breakfast Casserole with Hash Browns The Girl On Bloor For the meal-prep masters in the house, this make-ahead slow cooker breakfast casserole from The Girl On Bloor will last in your fridge for up to five days. But, if you don't have time to make it that much in advance, don't worry. You can also cook it on low for 8 hours on NYE. There's nothing like waking up to a hearty egg dish, complete with hash browns. Yum!

9 Hot Buttered Apples Budget Bytes Looking for the perfect topping for New Year's Day waffles, pancakes, or French toast? Look no further than these craveable slow cooker hot buttered apples from Budget Bytes. They also taste great over granola if you're trying to start 2019 on a light note.

10 Overnight Steel Cut Oats In A Jar Making Thyme For Health If you're kicking off 2019 with a resolution to eat better, than this Overnight Slow Cooker Steel Cut Oats recipe from Making Thyme For Healthy is everything you need in your life. It's gluten-free and vegan, and oh-so-delicious.

11 Olive Parmesan Bread Dizzy Busy And Hungry I love a good crusty bread in the a.m., and this slow cooker olive parmesan bread recipe from Dizzy Busy and Hungry is a revelation. It's the perfect side to the Shakshuka recipe below.

12 Shakshuka Fit Slow Cooker Queen This easy and healthy Middle Eastern recipe from Fit Slow Cooker Queen hits all the right notes. Featuring poached eggs, paprika and other yummy spices, and soul-satisfying tomato sauce, this is one brunch recipe you'll want to eat all year round.

13 Samoa Steel Cut Oatmeal Fit Foodie Finds Since you can cook this on low for 6-8 hours, this Crock-Pot Samoa Steel Cut Oatmeal recipe from Fit Foodie Finds, is another dreamy cook-over-night breakfast treat. I especially love the date caramel topping.

14 Cranberry Apple French Toast Dizzy Busy And Hungry If you'd rather pair your french toast with fruit than chocolate, Dizzy Busy and Hungry's Cranberry Apple French Toast recipe is your jam. With cranberry, apple, and cinnamon, It's got all the fall flavors you've been enjoying wholeheartedly since Thanksgiving.