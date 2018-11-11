Finding maternity clothes that look good and feel good is hard enough when you're talking about everyday outfits for home or work, but it can be even more difficult when you're talking about dressing up for special occasions. The go-to little black dress hanging in your closet probably isn't going to fit you for holiday parties this year (unless your bump hasn't popped yet, and you can still squeeze yourself into it). Thank goodness you can find some really cute maternity dresses perfect for holiday parties in-store and online at your favorite retailers.

Since you're not going to be able to wear them for more than a few months before they get packed away, it doesn't always make sense to spend lots of money on maternity clothes. Then again, who deserves a splurge more than a pregnant woman? There are both bargain options and investment pieces on this list — not matter which option you go for, you're pretty much guaranteed to be the center of attention at any holiday party you walk into thanks to your protruding belly, so why not rock something that makes you feel confident. Just remind people that they touch your bump at their own risk.

Here are 15 gorgeous maternity dresses for all this year's holiday gatherings.

2 Winter White Boatneck Lace Maternity Dress $118 Ingrid and Isabel I know you aren't supposed to wear white after Labor Day, but I think a pregnant mama would get a pass in this gorgeous winter white lace dress. And if you're still not so sure, it also comes in red and navy. BUY NOW

3 Lots Of Ruching Knot Front Dress $75 Amazon The ruching on the front of this jade green dress give your bump lots of room to grow. BUY NOW

4 The Cold Shoulder Cold Shoulder Maternity Dress $88 Macy's Carrying around a pregnant belly is hard work, and pregnant women have been known to work up a sweat. If your body temperature seems to have jumped up thanks to your growing bump, you can catch a little breeze in this wine colored cold shoulder dress. BUY NOW

5 Glam In Gold Gold Fitted Maternity Mini Dress $75 Pink Blush Where was this super glam mini dress when I was pregnant? I've never been more jealous of anyone with a bump who could rock this glittery dress. BUY NOW

6 Body-con Long Sleeve Pleated Dress $98 Ingrid and Isabel I lived in body-con dresses when I was pregnant. They're comfy enough to wear whenever, but also really easy to dress up. Add some heels and jewelry to this and you'd be totally party ready. BUY NOW

8 A Vision In Velvet Velvet Tie-Waist Dress $60 Gap Nothing says holiday dress like velvet. This dress looks as warm and snuggly as it does chic and stunning. BUY NOW

9 Stunning Sequins Sequin Wrap Dress $87 ASOS Your bump will literally shine in this sequin covered number. The wrap dress style makes it easy to adjust for your growing belly. BUY NOW

10 Maternity Maxi Ruched Maternity Dress $30 Amazon Shaving your legs is super difficult when you've got a baby belly in the way. This maxi dress will keep them covered up if you're feeling self conscious about your leg-hair situation. Plus, it's really cute. BUY NOW

11 Cozy Cable Knit Cable Knit Maternity Dress $68 Pink Blush There's nothing cozier than a cable knit sweater in the cold weather, so I really, you have no excuse not to get this dress. BUY NOW

12 Pretty In Plaid Plaid T-Shirt Dress $59 Pink Blush If your holiday gathering is a little more casual, this T-shirt dress in a holiday appropriate plaid is a great option. BUY NOW