14 Funny First Day Of School Memes, Because It Probably Won't Go Off Without A Hitch
If you're stressing about class schedules and pickup lines and lunchbox packing, then it must be back-to-school season. For parents, teachers, and students alike, it's a super-stressful time of the year that always feels a little chaotic. If you need a breather, these funny first day of school memes should get a giggle or two. It's a wild time of year, to be sure, but at least you aren't dealing with it alone.
Seriously, though, the back-to-school preparation pressure is a very real phenomenon. "It turns into a season thanks to pressure by stores and marketers to get parents to buy everything they may possibly need in the month or weeks before school starts, which is kind of insane and unnecessary," said Denise Schipani, author of Mean Moms Rule, in Fortune. In reality, the first day of school is just that, a single day, as Schipani further noted. It isn't the end-all be-all of your family's academic success.
For many people, one of the healthiest ways to deal with ridiculous and stressful situations is to laugh at them. So scroll through these memes for a quick laugh, as well as a reminder that this one day will soon pass. In no time you and your family will be in the swing of things, and the school year that seemed so scary at its beginning will just be part of your daily routine.
1Gridlock
There are enough cars in the pickup line to give every child in the school a ride home twice. At least, that's how it feels when you're staring down the endless stretch of vehicles.
2Unmotivated
Sometimes getting the kid up and ready for school takes all the effort you can muster. And during the beginning of the year, it's tough enough to motivate yourself some mornings.
3Nope
Even if your kid legit loves school, there's always something bittersweet about saying goodbye to summer break. Sleeping in is pretty great, after all.
4Finish Strong
The abundance of time with your family is great. But sometimes you just need a minute to breathe, to be honest.
5Oh No
There's always something to cause a minor panic on those first days back. Gathering all the supplies and getting a routine in order takes time, after all.
7Too True
Monday jokes have been around forever, but sometimes the stereotypes are true. It's a tough day for kids and parents alike.
12Put It Away
Hopefully the trend has pretty much died down at your kid's school by now. But there's going to be a couple of kids who try to keep the fidget spinner craze going.