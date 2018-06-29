I'm of the strong opinion that there is no such thing as guilty pleasure entertainment. If you're enjoying it, why should you feel guilty? That being said, some movies that we all love are so, completely, cheesy that you sort of just have to watch them alone, especially romantic comedies. So, in the name of knowing that you don't have to feel any shame, but accepting that you probably do, here is a list of some of the most fun, guilty pleasure rom-coms on Netflix. Really, can we give it up to Netflix for making the romantic comedy great again?

Not only does the streaming service offer some of the most classic, cringe-inducing romantic comedies from the good old days, the media giant has also taken it upon itself to produce a slew of new ones for us hopeless romantics. Because they can buried in our watchlist with all of the other shows we can't stop watching (and you don't want everyone to know that you love Maid In Manhattan as much as you do), here are some of Netflix's new original rom-coms and some old faves so you can take a walk down memory lane.

Sleeping With Other People

IFC Films on YouTube

If you need more Allison Brie after binge watching Season 2 of Glow, this rom-com where she has a one night stand with Jason Sudeikis and then tries as hard as possible to keep it platonic is it.

Just Friends

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris, and Amy Smart all star in this movie about a guy (Reynolds) who confesses his high school crush and gets turned down. Ten years later, he comes back to town and gets her back. What's not to adore about Ryan Reynolds, long before he became Deadpool?

I'm Not An Easy Man

Netflix on YouTube

This French comedy is about a man who wakes up in matriarchal society and has to figure it out, falling in love along the way.

A Case Of You

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

This 2013 movie features Justin Long as a writer who falls in love with a barista, played by Evan Rachel Wood, who totally rejects him. So he creates an online persona that she ends up falling for, which is not as creepy as it sounds in the movie. Think You've Got Mail, but with more millennial angst. Also, Peter Dinklage is in it.

Us and Them

Netflix Asia on YouTube

This was a huge hit in China, where it wast first released. It's about two young people who meet and fall for each other on a train to Beijing, where they're hoping to find fame and fortune. The movie is about their on-again, off-again relationship and all the adventures that a big city brings. Get some tissues.

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

Yes, we've all seen this twenty thousand times. But what's one more?

Our Souls At Night

Netflix on YouTube

Everything about Robert Redford screams romance. This is about two older widows who live next door to each other and, obviously, start sleeping together. They want to keep it platonic, but we all know that never happens.

Candy Jar

Netflix on YouTube

If high school rom-coms are more your cup of tea, this new Netflix original is for you. Two debate team kids who think they hate each other start to crush. Because of course they do.

License To Wed

Warner Bros. on YouTube

Listen, this might be one of the most underrated rom-coms of the early aughts. Mandy Moore, John Krasinski, and Robin Williams? What's not to love?

To Each, Her Own

OUTtv on YouTube

This new rom-com is about a woman who's headed to tell her conservative family that she's gay, but then she falls in love with a man, realizing she's bisexual. And it's set in France, so you can get a little travel porn in, too.

When We First Met

Netflix on YouTube

This new rom-com uses some very old tricks that make it the perfect guilty pleasure. Adam DeVine plays a guy who sleeps with his "dream girl," played by Alexandra Daddario, only to end up in the friend zone. So he time travels back to that night to make everything perfect.

A Cinderella Story

Warner Movies On Demand on YouTube

Hillary Duff plays a girl who's stuck scrubbing floors at her stepmom's restaurant. Luckily, there's an all-star Princeton quarterback there to distract her.

Drinking Buddies

JoBlo Movie Trailers on YouTube

Olivia Wilde and Anna Kendrick are amazing in this cute rom-com about two friends who end up in a complicated, four-way love triangle that helps them figure out what it is they truly want from life.

Set It Up

Netflix on YouTube

You're going to be embarrassed at how much you love this Netflix original about two overworked assistants who hook their bosses up. Hijinks ensue, of course!

These are just a few of the cheesy romantic comedies available on Netflix. Don't ever feel guilty about watching any or all of them.