The holidays are upon us whether or not you like it, and Netflix is already preparing plenty of original content to keep you and your family in the Christmas spirit. That being said, there will be 14 holiday Netflix movies and shows coming straight to your television this year. Some of them will be familiar to you and yours, like Queen Amber and King Richard from the A Christmas Prince franchise. Others will be new favorites, like Holiday In The Wild and The Knight Before Christmas.

There are a couple of specials for foodies, too. For example, a second season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays premieres on Nov. 8. Once you've finished that, a second season of Nailed It! Holiday! is due to premiere on Nov. 22.

A couple of kid-friendly shows have holiday specials on the way, too. On Nov. 26, Super Monsters Save Christmas will premiere for your little ones to enjoy. The same day, True: Winter Wishes will be available, and shortly after that Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit Of Christmas will be streaming starting on Dec. 6.

You can check out the full list of holiday content coming to Netflix below. The movies, specials and then some will start premiering as early as Nov. 1 — so get the hot cocoa ready!

Holiday In The Wild (Nov. 1) Netflix After her son leaves for college, Kate Conrad (Kristin Davis) books a second honeymoon for her and her husband — but instead of going on the trip, he ends their marriage. Kate takes the trip to Africa and goes on a safari alone, and bonds with her pilot, Derek Hollison (Rob Lowe).

Let It Snow (Nov. 8) A group of high school seniors throw an epic party after a snowstorm grounds their small town on Christmas Eve. But by Christmas morning, nothing will ever be the same for the group.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2 (Nov. 8) Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back to judge holiday treats created by former competitors.

Klaus (Nov. 15) Netflix on YouTube When a mysterious toymaker befriends a failed postal student and a local teacher, their relationships bring a new legacy of generosity among neighbors with a touch of magical lore.

The Knight Before Christmas (Nov. 21) Netflix Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens) makes a new friend in medieval knight, Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse), after he's magically transported to present-day Ohio. While teaching Sir Cole the lay of the modern land, Brooke forms a bond with the knight that leaves him wondering if he ever wants to return home.

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 (Nov. 22) Netflix St. Nicole and Jacques Frost are back with the best baking fails of the holiday season. Guest judges this season include Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, David Burkta, Bridget Everett, Jason Mantzoukas and Ron Ben Israel.

Super Monsters Save Christmas (Nov. 26) The Super Monsters join forces to help Santa find his missing reindeer. How will anyone get any presents if there's no reindeer to fly the sled?!

True: Winter Wishes (Nov. 26) True is left to set the world right again after the Forever Forest escapes the Ice Kingdom.

Holiday Rush (Nov. 28) Netflix A popular radio DJ and loving father (Romany Malco) is left dumbfounded after losing his job. Even worse? His kids shared their pricey holiday wishlist at the same time. In this heartwarming original, a modern day family learns that love is the real gift of Christmas.

Merry Happy Whatever (Nov. 28) Netflix This hilarious family comedy is all about the hectic days of the holidays, and the high demands of a large family on their patriarch, Don Quinn (Dennis Quaid).

Sugar Rush Christmas (Nov. 29) Netflix This season, Hunter March, Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo are joined by guest judges Tiffani Thiessen, Liza Koshy, Donal Skehan, Jeanine Mason, Amirah Kassem and Olympic Gold Medalist Meryl Davis in three rounds of competitions. Who will win the $10,000 price?

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Dec. 5) Everyone's favorite (fictional) King and Queen are back, and this time they're having a baby! But not without some royal drama, of course. This time around, Queen Amber (Rose McIver) must help find out who stole a 600-year-old sacred treaty before midnight on Christmas Eve.

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit Of Christmas (Dec. 6) A Christmas Eve adventure is in store for Lucky and her friends as they desperately try to find the perfect gift — but when an avalanche ruins their plans, what happens next?