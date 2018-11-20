Friends, Romans, Thanksgiving food lovers, lend me your ears. We are officially two sleeps away from Thanksgiving, and I am shook at how little I have prepared for this event. I haven't packed a single item for my flight home that leaves at the crack of dawn tomorrow morning, nor have I made any plans for how I'm going to answer small talk questions with distant family members on Thursday. What have I done to prepare you may ask? Brainstormed Instagram captions for Friendsgiving.

That's right, people. Instagram captions have been my main concern this week, and I don't care who knows. Yes, I am excited to see my friends and family and for all the food, but I also want to be prepared for the inevitable post I'll make to honor the festivities on the internet. You might be rolling your eyes at me, but everyone and their brother posts pictures for the holidays so you've gotta have a really good caption to make yours stand out. Plus, my friends deserve the best, and I want to make sure I have the perfect words to embody my love for them when I do post. There is a method to my madness.

Maybe I've got my holiday priorities mixed up, but at least my procrastination habits can help you.

"Spend more time with my friends/ I ain't worried 'bout nothin'" -Ariana Grande Giphy "Thank u, next" has been smashing all kinds of records, so using these lyrics from the song as a caption will get you major social media points. Thanks, Ari.

"Friends are the family you choose" -Jess C Scott Giphy This should probably be the official catch phrase for Friendsgiving, but since there isn't one, it'll have to work as a caption instead. Besides, it really is true: there is something magical about your chosen family.

"There for each other through thick and thin, but not for thin pieces of pie" Giphy We all know friends come second place to food on Friendsgiving, so using an Instagram caption that matches the mood just makes sense. Fingers crossed the post guarantees you a hefty slice.

"Go best friend, that's my best friend" -Tokyo Vanity Giphy If your bestie was the Friendsgiving host this year, give them an Insta shout out with this sweet caption. They'll feel the love, and you might just get an extra plate of leftovers.

"Thankful for the friends who make me want to give" Giphy This one is almost too sweet, but I had to include it because it's the way my pals make me feel. The caption will be great for a group photo.

"Makin' new friends but keepin' the old this year" Giphy This twist on the Girl Scout song is great for mixing friend groups at Friendsgiving this year. Grab your oldest and newest pals for a sweet pic that will mark the beginning of your lifetime of bonding.

"No friendships were harmed in the making of this Friendsgiving" Giphy If you've got a fun candid photo of you and your friends from the night, this caption pairs perfectly. Plus, you might want to reassure your followers that your friendships are still intact after the great turkey debacle of 2017.

"The capacity for friendship is God's way of apologizing for our families." -Jay McInerney Giphy There's a reason some people choose to spend the holidays with friends instead of family, and this quote gets it. Please do not blame for any backlash from actual family members who see your caption.

"F is for friends who do stuff together" -Spongebob Giphy The source might seem a little silly, but the line is easily recognizable and will be a hit on your feed. Plus, you are literally doing fun stuff with your friends, soo.

"The greatest people you will ever meet" Giphy If you couldn't describe your friends this way, you probably shouldn't be having Friendsgiving with them. Besides, Mean Girls quotes are always social media gold. Extra points if you're wearing pink in the pic.

"I get by with a little help from my friends" -The Beatles Giphy Time with your friends may be the only thing keeping you sane during the insanity of the holidays, so it's only right to call on this iconic Beatles lyric for your picture perfect moment.

"If you can't say anything nice about anybody, come sit by me" -Steel Magnolias Giphy This line from one of my favorite movie's of all time embodies everything about my Southern roots, as well as the honesty every real friendship should have. Put the caption underneath a snapshot of you and your bestie gossiping by the dessert table.

"A friend is one of the nicest things you can have and one of the best things you can be" -Douglas Pagels Giphy I'm imagining a picture of you and your friends laughing with this caption. I'm so grateful you have them.