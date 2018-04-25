14 Real Meals Celebrities Feed Their Kids, Because No One Is Immune To Buttered Pasta
There's something so beautiful about a good meal, but there's something even more compelling about the fact that most people love sharing them online. Celebrities are no different, and through their influential social media feeds, they inspire the inner cook in you to get busy. But have you ever wondered how the kids of the rich and famous eat? Well, wonder no longer, because there are some amazing looking meals that real celebrities feed their kids. And honestly, it's going to make you feel a lot better about that spaghetti your child's been refusing to eat for five years now.
But also? Enter feelings of inadequacy. I'll be the first to admit that my kids live on mac and cheese and pizza, so when I see beautiful homemade meals that moms make on Instagram, I feel a little guilty. But aside from guilt, these posts can be really inspiring, and they often send me into a cooking frenzy. Now if I could just get my kids to eat those fancy home cooked meals, it would be miraculous. So get your apron on and check out some of these surprisingly simple meals and snacks that celebrities dish out for their kids. Hey, if it's good enough for Chrissy Teigen's baby, it's good enough for yours, right?
1Ali Larter's Chicken Sausage & Bean Stew With Whole Grain Pasta
Ali Larter is one of those celebrity moms that takes pride in cooking her own meals. She made this amazing chicken sausage and cannellini bean stew and served it to her family with a simple whole grain pasta smothered in butter and parmesan-reggiano cheese. If you are inspired, check out this Bean and Chicken Sausage Stew recipe from Real Simple.
2Denise Richard's French Toast
Can you ever go wrong with french toast? Denise Richards posted this simple meal on her Instagram feed, and noted that she always adds a touch of vanilla and cinnamon to her version.
To flavor your french toast even more, you can add a drop of orange extract and nutmeg, and serve it with a dollop of butter.
3Ali Larter's Lemon Shrimp Scampi & Blueberry Muffins
Ali Larter's lemony shrimp scampi and wild blueberry bran muffins look delicious, and believe it or not, she made this home-cooked meal in under an hour. The key, she captioned, is keeping the meal simple, using fresh ingredients, and staying organized. If you think your kids will enjoy a meal like this, check out this Shrimp Scampi recipe from Weelicious and this Blueberry Bran Muffin recipe from Genius Kitchen.
4Tori Spelling's Shabu Shabu Dinner
Tori Spelling's Shabu Shabu family dinner looks fabulous, and she was not only excited about the fact that her kids got their servings of veggies and proteins, but she also loved the fact that they had fun interacting with the meal.
If you're hoping to make this amazing dish for your kids, try out this easy Shabu Shabu recipe from Parenting.
5Dean McDermott's Cheesy Garlic Bread & Marinara
Dean McDermott had the right idea with this simple yet delicious looking cheesy garlic bread and marinara sauce snack he made for his kids. If you're looking for an easy recipe, try this Cheesy Garlic Crescent Roll recipe from Chunky Chef.
6Denise Richards' Kiddie Snack Tray
OK, this is genius and I want one for myself. For her daughter's sleepover with friends, Denise Richards put together this simple snack tray with blackberries, strawberries, a bowl of whipped cream sprinkled with M&Ms, tortilla chips, and little cups of guacamole. It's a perfect combination of sweet and savory for kids to munch on. (I also spy some cheese sticks.)
7Chrissy Teigen Dining Out With Luna
Chrissy Teigen is known for her cooking, especially since releasing her best-selling cookbook Cravings. But even a celebrity chef like Chrissy needs a break from the kitchen once in a while. She shared this adorable picture of her daughter, Luna, eating a plate of spaghetti, asparagus, and leafy greens at an outdoor restaurant. It just goes to show that chicken nuggets and french fries aren't your only option when eating out with the kids.
8Katie Holmes' Chicken Pot Pie
With the hashtag #momlife, Katie Holmes posted this picture of the homemade chicken pot pies she made for her kids. How classic is this dish? For an easy version, check out this Tasty Junior Chicken Pot pie recipe from Today.
9Alicia Silverstone's Vegan Sausage & Brown Rice Pasta
If you follow Alicia Silverstone on Instagram, you'll see how healthy she eats. She's even got her own vegan diet guide called The Kind Diet, and by the looks of it, she knows what she's talking about. This healthy brown rice pasta, vegan sausage, and garden fresh green salad meal she made for her son, Bear, looks yummy and kid-friendly, too.
10Jenny Mollen's Lunch Box Crafting
Jenny Mollen is known for keeping it "real" on Instagram, but this picture of her kid's lunch box may be my favorite. Kid-friendly sushi, fruit, star-shaped veggies, and some sweetness, too? So cute and so delish.
11Kelly Clarkson's Food Pouch
I mean, seriously, there are few things more convenient than a pouch full of yogurt, fruit, or veggies and letting your kid nourish themselves. Kelly Clarkson gets it and shared this picture of her little boy enjoying his own food pouch (while looking adorable at the same time).
12Jessie James Decker's Chick-Fil-A Run
As if you needed proof that no one is safe from the addictive taste of Chick-Fil-A, here's Jessie James Decker's little boy enjoying some of the best fast food ever. Celebrities, they're just like us.
13Jessica Simpson's Baskin Robbins Run
Is there anything more "normal" and classic than a bowl of Baskin Robbins ice cream? Jessica Simpson shared a cute picture of her daughter enjoying a bowl of the sweet stuff and it's just such a happy reminder that kids are kids, regardless of their parents' celeb status.
14Tori Spelling's Roasted Chicken Meal
Instagram is a big source of meal inspiration, and after seeing Tori Spelling's roasted chicken, garlic green beans, and purple mashed potato family dinner, I'm definitely going to try it out. Plus the fact that her kids asked for seconds gives me hope that my picky kids will actually eat it and like it. Here's an easy kid-friendly roasted chicken recipe from Epicurious, a garlic green beans recipe from Food Network, and a garlic purple mashed potato recipe from Eating Well.
Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.