14 Real Meals Celebrities Feed Their Kids, Because No One Is Immune To Buttered Pasta

There's something so beautiful about a good meal, but there's something even more compelling about the fact that most people love sharing them online. Celebrities are no different, and through their influential social media feeds, they inspire the inner cook in you to get busy. But have you ever wondered how the kids of the rich and famous eat? Well, wonder no longer, because there are some amazing looking meals that real celebrities feed their kids. And honestly, it's going to make you feel a lot better about that spaghetti your child's been refusing to eat for five years now.

But also? Enter feelings of inadequacy. I'll be the first to admit that my kids live on mac and cheese and pizza, so when I see beautiful homemade meals that moms make on Instagram, I feel a little guilty. But aside from guilt, these posts can be really inspiring, and they often send me into a cooking frenzy. Now if I could just get my kids to eat those fancy home cooked meals, it would be miraculous. So get your apron on and check out some of these surprisingly simple meals and snacks that celebrities dish out for their kids. Hey, if it's good enough for Chrissy Teigen's baby, it's good enough for yours, right?

1 Ali Larter's Chicken Sausage & Bean Stew With Whole Grain Pasta alilarter on Instagram Ali Larter is one of those celebrity moms that takes pride in cooking her own meals. She made this amazing chicken sausage and cannellini bean stew and served it to her family with a simple whole grain pasta smothered in butter and parmesan-reggiano cheese. If you are inspired, check out this Bean and Chicken Sausage Stew recipe from Real Simple.

2 Denise Richard's French Toast deniserichards on Instagram Can you ever go wrong with french toast? Denise Richards posted this simple meal on her Instagram feed, and noted that she always adds a touch of vanilla and cinnamon to her version. To flavor your french toast even more, you can add a drop of orange extract and nutmeg, and serve it with a dollop of butter.

3 Ali Larter's Lemon Shrimp Scampi & Blueberry Muffins alilarter on Instagram Ali Larter's lemony shrimp scampi and wild blueberry bran muffins look delicious, and believe it or not, she made this home-cooked meal in under an hour. The key, she captioned, is keeping the meal simple, using fresh ingredients, and staying organized. If you think your kids will enjoy a meal like this, check out this Shrimp Scampi recipe from Weelicious and this Blueberry Bran Muffin recipe from Genius Kitchen.

4 Tori Spelling's Shabu Shabu Dinner torispelling on Instagram Tori Spelling's Shabu Shabu family dinner looks fabulous, and she was not only excited about the fact that her kids got their servings of veggies and proteins, but she also loved the fact that they had fun interacting with the meal. If you're hoping to make this amazing dish for your kids, try out this easy Shabu Shabu recipe from Parenting.

5 Dean McDermott's Cheesy Garlic Bread & Marinara imdeanmcdermott on Instagram Dean McDermott had the right idea with this simple yet delicious looking cheesy garlic bread and marinara sauce snack he made for his kids. If you're looking for an easy recipe, try this Cheesy Garlic Crescent Roll recipe from Chunky Chef.

6 Denise Richards' Kiddie Snack Tray deniserichards on Instagram OK, this is genius and I want one for myself. For her daughter's sleepover with friends, Denise Richards put together this simple snack tray with blackberries, strawberries, a bowl of whipped cream sprinkled with M&Ms, tortilla chips, and little cups of guacamole. It's a perfect combination of sweet and savory for kids to munch on. (I also spy some cheese sticks.)

7 Chrissy Teigen Dining Out With Luna chrissyteigen on Instagram Chrissy Teigen is known for her cooking, especially since releasing her best-selling cookbook Cravings. But even a celebrity chef like Chrissy needs a break from the kitchen once in a while. She shared this adorable picture of her daughter, Luna, eating a plate of spaghetti, asparagus, and leafy greens at an outdoor restaurant. It just goes to show that chicken nuggets and french fries aren't your only option when eating out with the kids.

8 Katie Holmes' Chicken Pot Pie katieholmes212 on Instagram With the hashtag #momlife, Katie Holmes posted this picture of the homemade chicken pot pies she made for her kids. How classic is this dish? For an easy version, check out this Tasty Junior Chicken Pot pie recipe from Today.

9 Alicia Silverstone's Vegan Sausage & Brown Rice Pasta aliciasilverstone on Instagram If you follow Alicia Silverstone on Instagram, you'll see how healthy she eats. She's even got her own vegan diet guide called The Kind Diet, and by the looks of it, she knows what she's talking about. This healthy brown rice pasta, vegan sausage, and garden fresh green salad meal she made for her son, Bear, looks yummy and kid-friendly, too.

10 Jenny Mollen's Lunch Box Crafting jennyandteets2 on Instagram Jenny Mollen is known for keeping it "real" on Instagram, but this picture of her kid's lunch box may be my favorite. Kid-friendly sushi, fruit, star-shaped veggies, and some sweetness, too? So cute and so delish.

11 Kelly Clarkson's Food Pouch kellyclarkson on Instagram I mean, seriously, there are few things more convenient than a pouch full of yogurt, fruit, or veggies and letting your kid nourish themselves. Kelly Clarkson gets it and shared this picture of her little boy enjoying his own food pouch (while looking adorable at the same time).

12 Jessie James Decker's Chick-Fil-A Run jessiejamesdecker on Instagram As if you needed proof that no one is safe from the addictive taste of Chick-Fil-A, here's Jessie James Decker's little boy enjoying some of the best fast food ever. Celebrities, they're just like us.

13 Jessica Simpson's Baskin Robbins Run jessicasimpson on Instagram Is there anything more "normal" and classic than a bowl of Baskin Robbins ice cream? Jessica Simpson shared a cute picture of her daughter enjoying a bowl of the sweet stuff and it's just such a happy reminder that kids are kids, regardless of their parents' celeb status.