As the weather starts to get chillier and the sun sets a little earlier each evening, you might find yourself turning to Netflix to while away autumn nights. Luckily, no matter how long it takes you to decide, there will always be something to watch. And these 14 shows premiering on Netflix in October can satisfying your marathon needs no matter what genre you're interested in.

Though there are so many new original shows debuting that your queue might be full until December, you can also look forward to the return of many a beloved series. In October, Netflix will be serving its subscribers superhero adventures as well as coming of age cringe, true crime and realistic romance. There's horror and humor awaiting you, as well as heartbreak and drama. Need a new cooking show to dazzle and inspire? Netflix has you covered there too. There will be enough creepiness to amp up your excitement for Halloween, and then a sitcom or two to calm you down if the scares are too much. With this surfeit of options, you really can't go wrong in the upcoming month.

Without further ado, here are 14 shows you'll be able to enjoy on Netflix in October.

Big Mouth: Season 2 (Oct. 5) Netflix The first season of Big Mouth got almost too real about the many horrors of puberty, but the Hormone Monstress will be there to support you through every up and down of Season 2.

Dancing Queen (Oct. 5) Jake Giles Netter/Netflix Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race will rejoice over this reality show, which follows fan favorite Alyssa Edwards (a.k.a. Justin Johnson) while she balances running a dance studio and performing in drag shows.

Little Things: Season 2 (Oct. 5) Netflix on YouTube Web series Little Things shifts from YouTube to Netflix for its second season. The show is a modern day romance that explores couple Kavya and Dhruv as they try to make their relationship work.

YG Future Strategy Office (Oct. 5) Netflix This mockumentary sitcom follows K-pop star Seungri, of BIGBANG fame, as he attempts to run the titular YG office. Expect countless K-pop star cameos.

Salt Fat Acid Heat (Oct. 11) Netflix This miniseries adapts chef Samin Nosrat's memoir of the same name and follows Nosrat as she travels through Japan, Italy, and Mexico.

Schitt’s Creek: Season 4 (Oct. 11) Giphy If you've been eagerly waiting for the next season of Schitt's Creek after finishing the first three, then you only have a few more weeks to go.

The Curious Creations Of Christine McConnell (Oct. 12) christinehmcconnell on Instagram The Curious Creations Of Christine McConnell is another creative reality show premiering on Netflix this October. McConnell designs incredible (and sometimes incredibly creepy) horror-themed desserts, sculptures, and more. Maybe you can even try to remake one of her cakes as a special Halloween treat.

The Haunting Of Hill House (Oct. 12) Steve Dietl/Netflix Based on Shirley Jackson's novel of the same name, The Haunting of Hill House reinvents that classic book to tell a new story.

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 (Oct. 19) Netflix Marvel fans haven't had a chance to catch up with Matt Murdock since The Defenders, but now Season 3 will reveal what he's been up to since he got caught in the basement of a crumbling building.

Wanderlust (Oct. 19) Netflix Wanderlust stars Toni Colette and Steven Mackintosh as a married couple looking to revive their relationship after a cycling accident.

Making A Murderer: Part 2 (Oct. 19) Netflix The second part of Making a Murderer picks up where the first left off, continuing to focus on Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 10 new episodes "will offer a look at the post-conviction process and explore the emotional toll the case has had on all involved."

Bodyguard (Oct. 24) Netflix Bodyguard already aired on the BBC to so much acclaim that Variety called it "Britain's most popular drama since Downton Abbey." You can find out for yourself what makes it such a hit when it has its Netflix debut.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina (Oct. 26) Netflix Everyone's favorite teenage witch returns in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a more ominous take on the Archie Comics character.