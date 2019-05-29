Romper
15 Alternatives To Water Guns That Are Just As Fun

By Cat Bowen
If you grew up in the '90s, chances are you had your fair share of full-on Battle Royale-style Super Soaker wars in your neighborhood. Toy and water guns were as ubiquitous as candy cigarettes when we were little, and the consequences of mimicking violent acts was completely lost on all of us. Now, in an era of school shootings and mass violence committed by guns, many millennial parents are looking to curb their children's use of toy guns, water guns included. So I've compiled a list of water gun alternatives that are just as fun, and just as wet, without the violent connotations.

Psychology Today reported that the "weapons effect" is a real thing. Researchers wrote, "A review of 56 published studies confirmed that the mere sight of weapons increases aggression in both angry and non angry individuals." The idea that we let our children play with fake guns, pretending to injure or even kill their friends and family, in a time when there is record rates of mass gun violence across the country, is troubling, reported The New York Times.

That doesn't mean there aren't plenty of non-violent ways to play with water in the hot days of summer, it just means you have to be a bit more creative than perhaps we were as children.

1. Dunk Hat Game

$20

Part dunk tank, part board game, this game is best played outside. If you've played the game where you get the pie to the face, or an egg on your head, you know how this goes. Kids love it, parents dread it. That's life.

2. Banzai Obstacle Course

Banzai Aqua Blast Obstacle Course

$44

An entire wet obstacle course. This is a fun way to cool off and get some quality exercise in. It also adds a level of friendly competition that hypes up the entertainment.

3. Bunch O' Balloons

Bunch O' Balloons

$10

Gone are the days of filling up and tying a million water balloons by hand. Our kids will never know the pain that is waiting for your mom to get all the balloons in the bucket before you can start.

4. Aqua Blast Hockey

Aqua Blast Hockey

$20

Water hockey. Personally, I am terrible at all sports, but this one looks like it might be fun. I will probably still be terrible, though.

5. Stomping Splash Pad

Banzai Stomp n' Splash Pad

$10

Everyone loves a splash pad, but this one is especially designed for older kids, being interactive and exciting.

6. Goliath Hydro Ball Game

Goliath Zoom Hydro Ball

$17

This is a spinning ball of water that you tug back and forth and it sprays. It sounds simple, because it is, but that's what makes it so great. The goal is to keep it by your opponent so they're the ones who get completely soaked. Or, you could do what my siblings and I did, which is play it over your parent's head. (Crap, I'm the parent now.)

7. Water Balls

Super Z Outlet Water Splash Balls

$8

These little suckers get full of water. They're essentially soft flying sponges that you fling at each other. I tell my kids not to aim for the face, but...

8. Reusable Water Balloons

Waterwubble Water Balloon Bubbles

$18

For some reason, this refillable, reusable water balloon reminds me of the blob creature from Hotel Transylvania. It squirts and sprays, but when you put it down, it just kind of bobs back and forth. It's pretty great.

9. Aqua Flyer

Aqua Flyer

$15

This would not be a great list without at least one super fun pool toy. This one is my favorite because it requires very little skill as the ball mostly sticks to the paddle.

10. Tidal Storm Sprinkler

Tidal Hydro Swirl Sprinkler

$16

Sprinklers have come a long way since the backyard varieties of my youth. This one sprays in a fun pattern at different intervals so you're always surprised.

11. A Dunk Tank Alternative

Soak N' Wet Alternative Dunk Tank

$250

Get your partner to sit beneath this one, because you know your kids are going to want to get their parents with the bucket of water. Personally, I'm voting that my kids soak my dad. Mostly because he'd be game for it.

12. Sprinkle Splash Pad

Sprinkle Splash Pad

$24

This is a splash pad for the littles in your life. It's just enough to keep your toddlers cool and entertained.

13. Splash Out! Game

Splash Out! Game

$10

Oh, Splash Out! How I have gotten good at cheating or running away from you. It's much like the other water games, so stay clear when the kids bring it out.

14. Pipeline Sprinkler

Hydro Twist Pipeline Sprinkler

$24

If you pour baby shampoo all over your kids before you let them play in this, it can double as a bath.

15. Backyard Water Park

Buckets of Fun Backyard Water Park

$85

A car wash, but for your children. This would be amazing on a hot, hot summer day, accompanied by popsicles and frozen melon. This will just rinse them right off.