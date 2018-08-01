It's time to stock up on school supplies again, but that doesn't mean you have to shell out a fortune for all those pencils and glue bottles. The essential back to school items from Target for $5 or less will keep both your child and your wallet happy.

If it feels like back to school shopping gets a little pricier every year, well, you aren't imagining things. On average, US households spend an average of $112 on school supplies, according to a 2018 Deloitte Survey. Oh, and this amount doesn't even include clothes, computers, or electronic gadgets. It's just the basics, such as pens, pencils, and notebooks. It's a good bit of cash, but your kid does need the right tools for school.

That said, parents are handling these price increase cleverly. "Parents aren't just spending more money on back to school, they're getting more strategic with their shopping," said Shopping & Trends Expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, in Markets Insider. "We found that 85 percent have given themselves five weeks to gather all the necessary school supplies for the start of the school year." Giving yourself plenty of time to round up the supplies can help.

Another way to spend strategically on back to school shopping is to find a store where most all of the supplies are affordably priced. That's where Target comes in, because it offers low priced school supplies all season. You and your kid can prep for the incoming school year with budget-friendly supplies. Oh, and they're all super cute as well.

2 Mechanical Pencils For Kids Paper Mate 21pc Handwriting Mechanical #2 Pencil Set $4 Target Mechanical pencils are super handy, but their tiny barrels aren't always easy for tiny hands to grip. These triangular mechanical pencils are made just for kids, making those handwriting lessons easier than ever. Buy Now

3 Pencil Case 1-Zipper Binder Pencil Case Unicorn $5 Target With its cute unicorn decorations, this pencil pouch is both fun and functional. In addition, it can fit right into a 3-ring binder. Buy Now

4 Washable Markers Crayola® Ultra-Clean Markers Fine Line Washable 10ct $3 Target What's better than a fresh box of markers? Markers that can clean up easily in the wash. Because you know those things are going to color all over pants, shoes, and arms in addition to art projects. Buy Now

5 Glitter Glue Glitter Glue 10 ct $3 Target Hey, the only thing better than regular school glue is glitter glue. This whole pack of colors will give your kid tons of creative options. Buy Now

7 Glitter Ruler Glitter Ruler $4 Target Gold and shiny, this ruler will measure up to your kid's expectations. Buy Now

10 Adorable Erasers Ticonderoga® Erasers, 3ct $3 Target These durable erasers should last your kid for a while. Plus, they are shaped like tiny pencils, which is pretty fun. Buy Now

12 Colorful Pencil Cases Transparent Pencil Case Assorted Multicolor $3 Target Send your kid back to school with a little flair. This pencil case is pretty cool. Buy Now

14 Earbuds heyday™ Wired Earbuds $5 Target Older kids will probably appreciate a fresh pair of earbuds. This stylish pair should be a hit. Buy Now