Anyone who had a bean bag chair as a kid knows how they conform to your body and make for the perfect lounging spot. That fact remains true today, and bean bag chairs for kids are ideal for relaxing while reading or doing some virtual schoolwork. Plus, they cozy up nicely into corners and are a pop of fun in playrooms.

Bean bag chairs have never gone out of style, but there has been a significant rise in popularity lately. In it's 2020 trends report, Etsy says they've seen a 145% increase in searches for them. It's no wonder parents are on the hunt for them because, with school shutdowns and quarantine, a lot of kids need a spot of their own to sit and focus on their tablet or homework while the rest of the family is in the next room trying to do the same with their own work.

Kids don't need to be school-age to enjoy a bean bag chair, though. Toddlers and preschoolers can also appreciate a spot that is just for them to sit in while they read their storybooks, watch some Disney+, or play some games on their tablet. There are plenty of bean bag chairs that are sized just right for little kids, or you can always opt to get them one that's a little bigger so they can grow into it.

No matter your kid's age, there is a bean bag chair out there that they will love. Here are a few great options to help you get started on your search for the perfect one.

1. Soft Suede Bean Bag Chair with Suede Piping Navy Target | $59.99 See on Target With a securely sewn-on handle, your kid can easily drag this 3.8 lb. bean bag chair wherever their little heart desires. It's designed with a chair-like structure but has plenty of give for your child to snuggle in for just the right shape. The chair's zipper cover is removable and machine washable, and it will hold up to 250 lbs.

2. Pop Of Pink Pink Bean Bag Chair w/ filling, TinyMindsArt Etsy | $199 See on Etsy What makes this bean bag chair great, besides the bright pink hue, is that the inner bag has a zipper which allows you to add or remove bean filling to get it to just the right firmness for your kid. The pink cover is removable, with a zipper along the bottom, and water resistant. One thing to note is that shipping from this seller takes a bit of time, so you may want to send them a message if you need it expedited.

3. Cozy Faux Fur Pink Faux Fur Anywhere Beanbag Pottery Barn Kids | $189 See on Pottery Barn Kids The faux fur cover of this beanbag comes pre-washed so it's soft and cozy from the start, and is machine washable so if your kid spills something on it just unzip it and toss it in the washer. The beanbag filling is made up of 50% recycled materials and the lining holding it in has been sealed to avoid beans spilling out all over the house.

4. No Wiggling Necessary Big Joe Joey Bean Bag Chair in Gray Walmart | $34.98 Available in 3 colors See on Walmart This chair has all the coziness of a classic bean bag, but doesn't require the wiggling to get the chair shape just right. It has a more compact design, measuring 28.5" x 24.5" x 26.5", which makes it easy for your kiddo to grab the handle and drag it wherever they want to take it. The cover is removable, but requires spot cleaning because it's not safe for the washing machine.

5. Personalized Hemp Bean Bag Chair in Small/Kid Size, Natural, BeanProductsInc Etsy | $99.95 Available in 3 sizes and 7 color options See on Etsy You can personalize this bean bag chair by getting your child's name (up to 15 letters) embroidered into it. The cover is made from hemp fabric and is removable and machine washable. Inside, the chair is filled with a mixture of recycled and non-recycled beans, all of which are environmentally friendly and non-toxic.

6. Fluffy Unicorn Character Bean Bag Pouf White Unicorn Target | $59.99 See on Target If your kid is a fan of unicorns, then this soft bean bag chair that comes complete with a gold horn and a furry grey mane that goes all the way down the back is for them. It's designed with a chair structure from the start, but is still flexible enough for your kid to get it just right for their body. You may want to keep food and drinks away from the white cover, though, because it's spot clean only.

7. Adjustable For Maximum Comfort Adjustable Black and White Stripe Bean Bag Chair Crate & Kids | $159 Available in 3 colors See on Crate & Kids Your kiddo can decide if they want to use this as a chair, lounger, or a floor mat because it's designed with two side straps that allow for adjusting. When it's laid flat, it's 3 feet 5 inches long, and the side straps can serve as handles for easy moving. The bean bag chair's cover is removable and machine washable.

8. Colorful Mermaid Scales Pink mermaid tail Girls Room Decor, PupikCo Etsy | $195 See on Etsy You don't have to worry about this mermaid pattern getting ruined by spilled juice or food, because it's water resistant to avoid stains. The cover is also removable, allowing for easy access to the inner layer, which also has a zipper so you can add or remove bean filling to fit your needs.

9. Sweet Little Owl Big Joe Wild Bunch Animal Bean Bag Chair in Owl Walmart | $49.98 Available in 3 styles See on Walmart The best thing about this bean bag chair is definitely it's cute, soft, plush animal design. It has plenty of bean filling to make it good and firm, but if it's too much for your kid, you can easily remove some of the beans to get it just right.

10. Fuzzy Big-Kid Chair Delta Children Snuggle Foam Filled Chair - Tween Size, Grey Amazon | $69.99 $65.82 Available in Toddler and Tween sizes See on Amazon You can tell just by looking at this chair that the faux fur cover is soft, but it's also sensory-friendly and, since it's filled with foam instead of traditional "beans," it doesn't make crinkle sounds. There are two size options: toddler, which is meant for kids between 2 and 6 years old, and tween, for kids 6 years old and up to 110 pounds.

11. The Ultimate Chair Big Joe Dorm Chair in Flaming Red Walmart | $87.44 See on Walmart Your child will get the best of both worlds with this chair, because it is designed with actual structure and it's filled with beans to conform to the body. The removable, zippered cover is made from stain-resistant fabric that can be easily spot cleaned. It also has some fantastic key features including a spot for a bottle of water, a pocket, and a carrying handle.

12. Comfortable Lounger PillowsByElissa - Authentic Mudcloth Boho Lounger in Regular Etsy | $185 Available in 3 sizes See on Etsy The mudcloth cover of this lounger is hand-made, which gives it a "perfectly flawed texture" and a one-of-a-kind look. There is a zipper on the outer cover that makes way for the inner lining, which also has zipper access but is not filled (so you'll need to buy your own filling). There are three different size options, with the smallest accommodating anyone 5 feet tall or less. Just a note, the cover is spot or dry clean only.

13. Classic & Colorful Posh Beanbags Bean Bag Chair in Large, Chevron Purple & White Amazon | $65.79 $58.47 Available in 3 sizes and 27 patterns See on Amazon It doesn't get much more classic than this bean bag chair, which comes filled with beans and has a removable, machine washable cover. You can pick from three different sizes depending on your child's age, and there more than a dozen color/pattern options so you're sure to find something that your kid will love.

14. Two-Toned Jumbo Chair 35.5" Jumbo Two Tone Removable Cover Bean Bag Target | $54.99 Available in 5 color options See on Target This 35.5" bean bag chair looks like it will swallow you in coziness, but its structured design and perfectly packed filling will keep that from happening. Since it's a little larger than a standard bean bag, this chair is a bit heavier at 8 lbs., but there is a handle sewn on so your kid can easily move it around. The bright cover has a zipper, is removable, and machine washable.