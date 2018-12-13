15 Best 2018 Gifts For Men On Amazon Prime, That Even The Dude Who Has Everything Will Appreciate
Amazon Prime just might be a procrastinator's best friend this holiday season. If you're still looking for last minute gifts, free two-day shipping means you don't have to fight the crowds at the mall. Plus, Amazon's huge selection of items means you can even find something for the people on your list who are super hard to shop for. If you're wondering about the best Amazon Prime gifts for men who have everything, rest assured that there are tons of awesome ideas out there.
I think every person knows the struggle of trying to figure out what to get their husband/dad/brother/partner, etc. Most guys I know tend to offer up a *shrug* when you ask them what they want, so there can be a lot of guesswork involved. Way too many gift guides for men I've seen tend to rely heavily on barbecue utensils, household tools, and beard grooming — which means you're out of luck if your dude doesn't own a grill or rock facial hair. But don't worry — there are lots of other ideas that can be delivered quickly with Amazon Prime.
Here are 15 cool gift ideas that even the guy who has everything will still enjoy unwrapping this year.
1Whiskey Making Guide
The Kings County Distillery Guide to Urban Moonshining
By Colin Spoelman and David Haskell
Is your dude brewing his own beer? That's so last year. Distilling his own whiskey could be his next big hobby.
2Messenger Bag
A beat up book bag isn't going to cut it for hauling his stuff to work and school. Give him a classy upgrade with this vintage leather satchel.
3Hat and Scarf
A cozy hat and scarf set will help keep him warm as the weather gets colder. And even if he's already got a set, it's probably not as cool as this one.
4Extra Golf Balls
5Comic Book Template
This gift will let their imagination soar as they sketch out their very own comic book. If you've got a gift for drawing, you can even make up one of your own.
6Fancy Socks
My dad is in the "guy who has everything" category, and every year he asks for the same thing: socks.
7Upgraded Lunch Container
Cheapo lunch containers get the job done — until you can't find a matching lid, or one pops open and spills lunch all over your bag. This bento box container has a leakproof lid and a matching insulated case.
8Workout Gear
He'll be the most stylish dude at the gym in this Under Armour top. It comes in more than 20 color combos.
9Quick Phone Charger
This wireless charger gets good reviews for bringing battery life back fast. It's compatible with several different iPhone and Galaxy models.
10Watch
Start or add to their collection with this stylish leather watch. It's a classic accessory that'll dress up any outfit.
11Leather Wallet
If he's been carrying around the same beat up wallet for a few years (or even decades) now, it's time for an upgrade.
12Beer Map
This cool beer map is a great decoration for a man cave, letting him hang on to the caps of all the great brews he's sampled.
13Party Game
Pick Your Poison Adult Card Game
This game's similar to playing "Would You Rather...?", but with a distinctly adults-only spin.
14Pizza Cooker
The ability to cook up delicious pizza in the comfort of their own home? That's a gift that keeps on giving.
15Massager
A relaxing massage is an awesome way to unwind after a long day, and now he can have one anytime he wants. This massager works for the neck, shoulders, and back.
