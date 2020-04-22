Sometimes, it seems like young kids have about a 15-second attention span before declaring they're bored (again). If you're having the kind of day where you need more than a quarter of a minute to get some things done, some of the best Android apps for kids can help you out. Whether your child is interested in art, learning how to write, or just wants to have some fun, there's an app out there for them.

Every parent has their own philosophy and parameters around screen time for their kids, so when you do let your child grab the tablet or your phone, it's nice knowing there are games downloaded for them that you know are safe and fun (and maybe have an educational component). However, going into the app store to find something that is age-appropriate, safe, and in line with your child's interests can feel like you're trying to find a unicorn.

As hard as they are to track down, those unicorn apps do exist. In between the games full of noises, pop-up ads, and questionable content are some quality apps that will keep your child safely entertained so you can get some things done (or take a break if you'd rather). To help you narrow down your search, here are some great apps for Android that are made especially for kids.

1. YouTube Kids YouTube Kids There's just something about YouTube that kids love, but giving them free reign on the traditional app can lead to serious safety issues. YouTube Kids has parameters to make sure any content your kids watch is safe for them. There are parental controls that allow you to add an age range, set a timer, and approve what they are watching. Note: There are ads, but no in-app purchases. Price: Free

2. ABC Mouse ABC Mouse ABC Mouse is an app that has a lot of great learning components, but will trick your kid into thinking they're just regular games. It's designed for kids between 2 and 8 years old and has thousands of activities to choose from. Price: 30-day free trial, then subscription for $10/mo or $80 annually

3. Hungry Caterpillar Play School Hungry Caterpillar Play School Kids age 5 and under can get lessons in math, reading, science, creativity, and problem solving in the Hungry Caterpillar Play School app. It allows kids to explore and learn through play. Note: There are in-app purchases. Price: Free (before in-app purchases)

4. PBS Kids Games PBS Kids PBS Kids Games will keep your little one entertained with games featuring their favorite characters from Sesame Street, Arthur, Daniel Tiger, and more. There are more than 100 games for kids between two and eight years old and there are no in-app purchases. Plus, it's free, has no ads, and doesn't need WiFi. Price: Free

5. ABC Kids Tracing & Phonics ABC Kids Tracing & Phonics If your child is currently working on learning to identify, sound out, and write letters, ABC Kids Tracing & Phonics is a great app for them. It has games, sounds, tracing, and no in-app purchases or ads. As if that's not enough, it's designed in a way that allows your child to play on the screen without accidentally closing out the app. Price: Free

6. Angry Birds POP Bubbles Angry Birds POP Bubbles Original Angry Birds is still a classic, but Angry Birds POP Bubble has a little more whimsy. Instead of knocking pigs in towers, you're aiming the birds at little bubbles to pop, and there are no shortage of levels for your kid to go through. Note: The app contains ads and in-app purchases. Price: Free (before in-app purchases)

7. Toca Hair Salon 4 Toca Hair Salon 4 If your child loves to style hair, play with makeup, and stack on every accessory they can find, then Toca Hair Salon 4 will keep them occupied for a long time. Players get to dress their characters up, give them wild hair, colorful makeup, and all the accessories. Note: The app contains ads and in-app purchases. Price: Free (before in-app purchases)

8. Artie's Magic Pencil Artie's Magic Pencil Artie's Magic Pencil is a game of adventure (and undercover learning). Kids will learn the basics of drawing different shapes and further develop their fine motor skills. Younger kids can follow along the game through a guided story and older kids can create their own story map. Note: App contains in-app purchases. Price: Free (before in-app purchases)

9. Monkey Preschool Lunchbox Monkey Preschool Lunchbox Kids 5 years old and younger will enjoy learning letters, counting, reasoning, and more in Monkey Preschool Lunchbox. There are seven different games that are always played the same way, but with different challenges each time so your child won't get bored. Kids will love earning stickers to add to their sticker board. Price: $2 (no in-app purchases)

10. Super Why! ABC Adventures Super Why! ABC Adventures Super Why! ABC Adventures is another amazing app for kids who are learning to read and identify letters. It's developed by PBS Kids and features characters from the show Super Why! Price: $4 (no ads or in-app purchases)

11. Oceanhouse Media Apps Oceanhouse Media You can download some of your kid's (and your) favorite children's books through Oceanhouse Media. They're interactive (you can tilt the screen to find hidden characters) and have little games throughout each story to help with literacy. You can purchase books in bundles or individually. Price $2 per book

12. World Of Peppa Pig World of Peppa Pig If your child is a fan of Peppa Pig, then they will love World of Peppa Pig! Kids can play games with their favorite characters while also learning how to count, "cook," and puzzle. There are no ads in the app, but there are in-app purchases. Price: Free (before in-app purchases)

13. PlayKids Party PlayKids Party PlayKids Party is another app that is full of games, puzzles, and activities that are fun for kids and low-key educational. The app is best for kids under 8 years old and is ad free, but it does have in-app purchases. Price: Free (before in-app purchases)

14. CodeSpark Academy codeSpark Academy Kids between 5 and 9 years old who are interested in all things computer and gaming will enjoy codeSpark Academy, which teaches kids the basics of coding. As they learn to code, they can create their own games and adventures. The creators specifically designed the app to have "no words" so even non-readers can play and learn. Price: Free (before in-app purchases)