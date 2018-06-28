I love being part of a book club. There's wine, there's girl talk, and occasionally we talk about the book too! But with the chaos of summer travel, I'm struggling to get past the first chapter in this month's book (Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere). Thankfully there's a little something called audiobooks that are not only perfect for helping you actually finish a book in time, they also make long drives infinitely more enjoyable. There are some seriously addicting audiobooks to download for your roadtrip this summer, and be forewarned, you'll want to keep driving and driving!

I have several friends who would listen to audiobooks on their subway ride to work, and another friend of mine listens to audiobooks as she embarks on the nightly ritual of cleaning up her kids' toys. Audiobooks are the perfect way to transform something tedious into something you actually look forward to doing. I personally turn to audiobooks when I have a big old roadtrip ahead of me. With two young kids in the backseat, I can't do much listening while they're awake but once they take their inevitable car naps, on goes my audiobook and I get to enjoy some quality "me time."

Whether you like suspense or chick lit, there's an audiobook for you waiting to be downloaded! Here are 15 of the best ones to enjoy this summer.

I'll Be Gone in the Dark Audible There's been a lot of buzz lately about the Golden State Killer, since a suspect was finally charged in the case some 40 years after the crime spree began, according to the Washington Post. Perhaps that's what makes this audiobook by the now deceased author, Michelle McNamara, that much more compelling. I'll Be Gone in the Dark explores the case with frenetic attention, and is credited with reignited public interest in the unsolved murders. McNamara, the late wife of Patton Oswald, was obsessed with identifying the killer, but she passed before her book was completed and the killer was found, according to The New York Times. This audiobook is so riveting you'll find yourself white-knuckling the steering wheel.

One Day We'll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter Audible This biting memoir by Buzzfeed's Scaachi Koul is read by the author herself, which brings a heightened level of intimacy to the stories. Koul, the millennial daughter of Indian immigrants, speaks about growing up in Canada, sometimes blasting it as being "a land of ice and casual racism.” You also hear from Koul's father on the audiobook, who reads aloud text messages he sent his daughter. This audiobook will make you laugh out loud, and maybe tear up a little too.

Something in the Water Audible Reese Witherspoon teamed up with Audible to pick a book every month as part of her "Reese's Book Club x Hellosunshine" series. Something in the Water, by Catherine Steadman, was Reese's pick for June 2018. It tells the tale of a couple on their honeymoon in Bora Bora who try to pull off the "perfect crime."

The Magpie Murders Amazon There's something about a good murder mystery that's perfect for the audiobook format — the suspense keeps you listening mile after mile. This fictional book by Anthony Horowitz made many "Best Book" lists in 2017, including, NPR Best Book of 2017, Amazon Best Book of 2017, Washington Post Best Book of 2017 and Esquire Best Book of 2017.

Sourdough Audiobooks One part tech tale, one part personal baking odyssey, Sourdough, by Robin Sloane, is unique as it is enjoyable. While the narration isn't transcendent, the story is good enough to warrant a listen on your next roadie, especially if you're headed to San Francisco, where the book is set.

The Bettencourt Affair Audible This true tale reveals the scandalous affair that Liliane Bettencourt, heiress to the L'Oreal fortune, had with a talented (con) artist. While the audiobook is fun to listen to thanks to the salacious romance, it also has some surprising twists and turns, like revealing the beauty company's link to the Nazis.

A Man Called Ove Audible I read this book the old-fashioned way and absolutely loved it, though I imagine the audio version is just as good. It tells the story of a grouchy old man named Ove, who has dark plans that keep getting foiled thanks to people unwittingly entering his orbit. It's a heartwarming, feel-good story that will make you smile this summer.

The 5 Second Rule Amazon What audiobook round-up would be complete without at least one self-help book? This one, by Mel Robbins, packs a ton of good, actionable advice in, and it's all based on a very simple idea: if you have an idea, you need to act on it in five seconds or less. There's also an interesting Ted Talk on the premise

Sweetbitter Audible For anyone who has ever worked in the restaurant industry, or for anyone who has ever been young in New York (or wanted to be), this audiobook is a must-listen. It's a coming-of-age tale about finding yourself and falling in love, all set to the backdrop of a fast-paced, drug-fueled kitchen. The book has now been turned into a series on Starz, so if you get hooked on the characters, you'll be able to keep up with them on tv this summer.

I Contain Multitudes Audible For the non-fiction fans in the house, this audiobook will not disappoint. Tackling what could be a gross topic — your gut and its microbiome — this book is actually totally enthralling, and at times, even funny. If you want to be enlightened on your car ride this summer, download this today.

Frankenstein Amazon I love trying to tackle one literary classic every summer, and since Frankenstein, the gothic tale from Mary Shelley, is now narrated by Dan Stevens (aka Matthew Crawley from Downton Abbey), I'll be adding this to my list, for sure.

Bossypants Amazon There's a reason that Tina Fey's autobiographical book has sold more than 3.5 million copies — it's laugh-out-loud funny. Fey narrates the audiobook herself, and is self-deprecating, candid and pithy.

Home Fire Audiobooks This addicting novel tells the story of Isma, a Muslim woman from London who heads to Massachusetts to study. She worries about the siblings she left behind (her brother is radicalized by ISIS), as she struggles with unrequited love. There's more to unpack but I don't want to spoil the twists and turns.

My Ex Life Amazon This humorous audiobook by Stephen McCauley tells the tale of David Hedges as he finds himself living once-again under the same roof as his ex-wife. With a premise like that, you know it's going to have some punchy one-liners.