If you still haven't planned your Super Bowl party menu, you might just be the ultimate procrastinator. But thankfully, there's really no need to panic. You still have time to put together an amazing spread with a selection of the best frozen party foods from Trader Joe's. All you need is enough oven and/or microwave space to heat everything up.

Trader Joe's is one of my favorite stores because they just seem to have everything, especially when it comes to frozen food. You could be craving Mexican, Chinese, Italian, Indian, etc, and they'd have something that would hit the spot. I love that they have kid-friendly stuff like mini pizzas and hot dogs, as well as more sophisticated fare like tempura shrimp and vegetable samosas. Trader Joe's prices are pretty decent, too, which is another big point in its favor.

I went to my local Trader Joe's in Garden City, New York to check out their offerings ahead of the big game, and as usual, they did not disappoint. With just a quick run through the frozen food section, I found tons of delicious options that would make any party a hit.

Here are 15 yummy dishes that will leave your guests looking for seconds.

1 Bambino Pizza Courtesy Kristina Johnson Everyone wants to eat pizza on Super Bowl Sunday, which is why ordering a few pies for delivery might take way too long. But if you have a couple of boxes of these mini pepperoni pizzas on hand, you've just gotta wait until they're out of the oven. Each $4 box has four mini pizzas.

2 Chicken Wings What's a pizza without some wings? Trader Joe's suggests serving up their hot and spicy wings with a bowl of bleu cheese dressing to relieve the heat, plus celery and carrots. This one pound bag costs $6.

3 Mini Meatballs If I needed something to feed a big crowd of people, frozen meatballs would be one of the first things I'd pick up. You just heat them up, add some sauce (perhaps some Carolina Gold), set out toothpicks, and watch them disappear.

4 Chicken Burgers Trader Joe's has got all sorts of frozen burger patties to choose from, but these chile lime chicken burgers get great reviews. They're also Paleo and Keto friendly for any of your guests who are trying to watch their carbs. At $3 for a box of four, it's also a pretty good deal.

5 Bird's Nests Trader Joe's has so many awesome frozen food options, but I think it particularly shines when it comes to vegetarian offerings. These vegetable bird nests should be a hit with your non-meat eating guests who will love you for serving them something more than a raw veggie platter.

6 Spring Rolls Spring rolls are one of my favorite appetizers, and one of the best ways to trick my toddler into eating some veggies. These rolls are stuffed with kale, edamame, mushrooms, and tofu.

7 Pork Shu Mai There's no way you'll be able to eat just one of these delicious little dumplings. If you're not a fan of pork shu mai, you can also get them stuffed with chicken instead. Before you head to the checkout, you might want to snag a bottle of soy sauce for dipping.

8 Chicken Stix Anything you eat with your fingers looks like comfort food, but these lemongrass chicken stix are a whole lot fancier. Trader Joe's fans suggest pairing these crunchy, lemony snacks with one of the store's many bottled sauces.

9 Spinach Artichoke Dip Cheesy, creamy spinach and artichoke dip is always a crowd pleaser in my experience. Just snag a couple bags of chips or cut up veggies to scoop it up. And maybe buy more than one box.

10 Pastry Pups Plain old pigs in a blanket get a little bit of an upgrade here. Uncured franks are wrapped in a puff pastry and sprinkled with parmesan cheese for some extra flavor.

11 Samosas We always have a couple of boxes of these vegetable samosas on hand in my house because they're not only delicious, but also vegan friendly. They taste as good as many of the samosas I've sampled at Indian restaurants.

12 Soft Pretzels Giant soft pretzels are just so, so good. Four pretzels come in a $3 bag. They're delicious with salt on top, but don't forget they can make an amazing dessert, too — just slather them in Trader Joe's brown sugar and cinnamon butter spread.

13 Beef Mini Tacos I honestly don't think I know anyone who doesn't like tacos. They're just that good. I'd suggest serving these mini beef tacos with guacamole and sour cream for dipping. You can also get mini chicken tacos if you prefer poultry. Both are $4.

14 Chicken Taquitos Crunchy, soft, full-sized, mini, rolled up... I'll take tacos in any form. 10 of these rolled up chicken taquitos come in each $4 package. You can make these extra delicious for your guests by laying out some cheese for topping and some salsa for dipping.