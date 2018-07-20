15 Boat Neck Dresses Under $50 That Will Make You Feel Like Duchess Meghan Markle

For a long time, I was unsure about how to dress my frame. I'm quite tall, my shoulders aren't particularly broad (but they are defined from years of Crossfit), I don't have a waist, and my hips aren't well defined. Then I discovered the beauty of boat neck dresses with a flared skirt, and life instantly made sense. They haven't been popular in recent years, but thankfully, The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is bringing them back in a big way. To celebrate, I found 15 boat neck dresses under $50 to make you feel like a duchess.

The boat neck dress is that classic shape made popular in the 1950s with starlets and women the world over favoring the demure shape that just allows a peekaboo of collar bone to show, while drawing attention up to the face. Our own American royalty, Jackie Kennedy, was famous for her boat neck dresses often worn with a gorgeous brooch pinned near the top on the left side. The Duchess of Sussex is putting her own spin on this style by pairing them with gorgeous spectator hats worn over casually styled hair and minimal makeup. Even her wedding dress was a stunning satin boat neck style gown that wowed the world. Thankfully, you don't have to be royalty to look like a princess. These boat neck dresses won't break the bank.

1.ModCloth ModCloth This stuns in velvet and delicate tulle. The slight flare and high-waist works well for all women, and the band at the waist cinches the middle. The solid black also makes for a long, clean visual line.

2 Gap Gap This highly-rated casual number is easy breezy. Throw this on with heels and a cute necklace and you're ready for work, but just switch to sandals and a pair of dangly earrings, and hello weekend.

3 Gap Gap Coral works well on so many skin tones, and this cute dress is ready for a party. The tapered sleeve and knee-brushing length make this a dress you're sure to wear frequently.

4 H&M H&M This thick jersey dress has a hidden zipper at the hem that can be opened to give the dress a sexy slit. I imagine this dress layered with a jean jacket or worn with one big necklace and no other accessories.

5 H&M H&M How much do you love this dress? The shape and silky satin look instantly make me think "party with food." I can have cheese in this dress. And, it's made of cotton and elastane, so you know what that means, right? Yup: machine washable.

6 H&M H&M This dress couldn't be more flirty if it had eyelashes to bat. The lace kisses the collar bones, and the pleats will practically do your dancing for you. In a flattering cornflower, this dress would look stunning on literally everyone.

7 LuLu's Lulu's This divine scalloped boat neck dress comes in black, red, and navy (pictured), and it has tons of stretch at a daring-but-not-flashing-your-bits length that's perfect for date night.

8 Nordstrom Rack Betsey Johnson Nordstrom Rack gives me life with this cold shoulder boat neck dress that has the perfect amount of ruffles without being overwhelming. It also comes in red, but how cute would the white one be for a bridal shower or going away outfit?

9 Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack This royal blue structured day dress has an all-over swirl pattern that begs to be stared at. You're sure to draw attention in this bold dress that would look absolutely perfect at any party or brunch.

10 Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack How cute and unique is this dress? The breezy knit dress is bohemian and relaxed with an effortlessly cool edge. Honestly, I'd wear this as just an everyday outfit. It's something comfy to throw on to hit the NYC streets.

11 Amazon Amazon This cute rockabilly dress comes in roughly a million colors and patterns, so if it fits, why not buy a bunch? This pattern makes me think of an afternoon English garden party. It's also perfect for weddings or bridal showers.

12 Amazon Amazon This dress has an almost perfect rating on Amazon. It's great for work or an evening out. But the reviews do suggest sizing up, so take that into consideration.

13 Amazon Amazon I love a bow that hits in just the right place. This dress comes in six colors, and there's something for everyone.

14 Amazon Amazon Gotta throw something in for my pregnant ladies. This dress will hug your bump without looking too, and the sweep of white around the black dress draws the eye to the sides and down to the legs.