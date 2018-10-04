October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and stores are becoming a sea of pink. It seems like a win-win situation: you purchase a new item, and your money goes where it can make a real difference. I used to view this entire month with rose-colored glasses (a soft pink, to be exact). Turns out though, many companies only donate a fraction of proceeds toward breast cancer causes... and honestly, I'd rather spend my money where it will make the biggest impact. Here are 15 breast cancer awareness products that donate 100% of proceeds to the cause — in other words, this is your go-to October shopping guide.

I first realized that all breast cancer awareness (BCA) initiatives weren't created equally when I read a 2015 article via Sports Illustrated about the NFL's highly-publicized BCA efforts. I loved the pink jerseys and cheerleading uniforms that teams debuted every October, and was eager to purchase the products on sale all month. However, according to the article, only 8% of the proceeds from each sale actually went toward research and cancer-awareness programs. One in eight United States women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime, according to BreastCancer.org, and an estimated 268,600 of women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer by the end of this year. Needless to say, I was ready to direct my support towards brands that really prioritize contributing to research. If you want your purchase to make the most impact, too, invest in one of the following BCA products, and you can rest assured that your money is going where it should.

1. Jemma Sands Sadie Bracelet Jemma Sands Sadie Bracelet Jemma Sands | $94 See On Jemma Sands Wrap this hand-dyed silk bracelet a few times around your wrist, or skip the wrapping and wear it as a necklace. It's got a gorgeous 14-karat gold vermeil bezel set gemstone, and ties to secure. Best of all, every penny of the profits benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, an organization dedicated to preventing and curing breast cancer through cutting-edge breast cancer research

4. Aerie Limited-Edition Seamless High Waisted Legging Aerie Limited-Edition Seamless High Waisted Legging American Eagle | $50 $30 Available in XXS-XXL See On American Eagle Get the full look by purchasing the matching leggings, which also benefit Bright Pink. These leggings are full-length, high-waisted, and made with their “Feel Smooth” fabric.

5. Aerie Limited-Edition Hoodie Aerie Limited-Edition Hoodie American Eagle | $45 $27 Available in XXS-XXL See On American Eagle Complete this outfit by adding this super comfortable graphic hoodie to your collection. Of course, all of the proceeds support Bright Pink as well.

6. Better Skin Super Shield The Better Skin Co. Better Skin Super Shield The Better Skin Co. | $38 See On The Better Skin Co. The Better Skin Co. uses a blend of white horehound, turmeric, aloe, henna, and pearl powder to moisturize your skin and protect it from environmental pollution. 100% of the profits from your purchase will go to The Breast Cancer Charities of America & iGoPink, organizations working to eliminate breast cancer while providing education, advocacy, and support.

7. Johnny Was Whisper Scarf Johnny Was Whisper Scarf Johnny Was | $98 See On Johnny Was Boho brand Johnny Was is donating 100% of their October proceeds from their Whisper Scarf to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, an organization that addresses breast cancer research, outreach, community health, and public policy. The silk scarf has a bright floral pattern, tassels on every corner, and can be styled a variety of ways.

8. Jemma Sands Mustique Earrings Jemma Sands Mustique Quartz Earrings Jemma Sands | $125 See On Jemma Sands These 14-karat gold vermeil bezel set rose quartz dangle earrings by Jemma Sands are not only stunning, but they'll make a stunning difference. All proceeds go straight to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

9. Stila Monochromatic Pink Look Bundle Stila Monochromatic Pink Look Bundle Stila Cosmetics | $92 See On Stila This $92 set (valued at $152) will hit StilaCostmetics.com on October 17. It includes the following Stila products: Convertible Color in Lillium, Suede Shade Liquid Eye Shadow in Sassy, Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Patina, Beauty Boss Lip Gloss in Win-Win, and Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner. 100% of the proceeds from each purchase goes to The Foundation for Living Beauty.

10. M.Gemi x F Cancer Laces M.Gemi x F Cancer Laces M.Gemi | $15 See On M.Gemi M.Gemi teamed up with F Cancer to create hot pink shoelaces in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All of the proceeds will go to F Cancer, a non-profit organization that is devoted to prevention and early detection. They also provide support and guidance for those affected.

11. Olay Regenerist Whip Pink Ribbon Moisturizer + Refill Olay Regenerist Whip Pink Ribbon Moisturizer + Refill Olay | $79 $59 See On Olay Olay is another brand donating to Bright Pink. The Limited-Edition Regenerist Whip Pink Ribbon Moisturizer combines Vitamin B3, Vitamin E, and Carob extract to deliver a whipped formula used to reduce fine lines and smooth wrinkles. Get your hands on this 20% off, limited-edition offer with an additional refill pod while making a donation.

12. Saint Owen White Noise Pink Sunglasses Saint Owen White Noise Pink Sunglasses Saint Owen | $250 See On Saint Owen These studded, cotton candy pink shades will be a unique addition to your sunglasses collection while also supporting a good cause this October. The entirety of your purchase will go to Keep a Breast Foundation, a non-profit focused on teaching young people around the world about breast health education.

13. Budsies Custom Bling Collar Budsies Custom Bling Collar Amazon | $5 See On Amazon Your four-legged friend won’t be left out this month since the proceeds from this bedazzled collar will go to Breast Cancer Research. You can get your pet’s name personalized onto the collar while supporting a foundation that funds research for prevention and a cure.

14. Pink p.volve p.ball p.volve pink p.ball p.volve | $70 See On p.volve P.volve teamed up with The Pink Agenda to create this pink piece of workout equipment. The Pink Agenda aims to provide the support and education necessary to get us closer to finding a cure for breast cancer.