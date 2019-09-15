America has witnessed a devastating string of mass shootings in recent years, leading to increased calls for gun reform. Plenty of politicians, organizations, and other high-profile individuals have spoken out in favor of common sense gun safety laws, such as assault rifle bans, universal background checks, red flag laws, to name a few examples. In fact, more and more celebrities are speaking out these days, too. So let's take a look at these 15 celebs who fight for common-sense gun laws.

Here's the thing: Gun safety will continue to come up as long as politicians (looking at you Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell). refuse to take action. For some reason — despite the fact that our nation has a staggeringly high rate of mass shootings — not much has been done regulation-wise to address this serious issue. Owning assault rifles is still perfectly legal. Background checks are seriously lacking. And, in many states, people who are a threat to themselves and others don't have their guns confiscated, which justifies the need for red flag laws.

Although some people would argue that Hollywood should "stay out of politics," plenty of celebrities have spoken out in favor of the aforementioned gun safety measures.

1. Mark Ruffalo After 17 people were killed and another 17 were injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Mark Ruffalo let his views be known. "Since we have made AR15s easier to buy we have seen more mass shootings," the actor tweeted at the time. "More guns, more easily had = more mass murders. Australia outlawed this type of gun, never happened again. Less guns = less mass murder. It’s simple. Putting more guns in schools will = more shootings."

2. Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway shared a powerful meme a few days after the mass shooter opened fire in Parkland. She image fixed the popular saying, "Guns don't kill people. People kill people" to "Mentally unstable individuals who are able to legally procure firearms because of inadequate mental health screening and background checks ill children."

3. Diane Kruger Actress Diane Kruger shared an image of a headline via Instagram that said it all. The 2018 headline was about Walmart raising the age restriction for gun purchases to 21, as well as the company's plan to remove assault-style rifles from its website. Kruger was all for it, writing, "When kids provoke more change than NRA payroll politicians," along with a slew of hand-clapping emojis.

4. Zendaya Meanwhile, Zendaya reposted a black-and-white photo of students protesting. "Do we love our guns more than our kids," one sign reads, while another one says, "Never again." She captioned the Instagram post simply with, "The future."

5. Jessica Alba Jessica Alba shared a photo of Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez on Instagram in February 2018, writing, "I stand with this brave young woman and all the young folks, parents and teachers demanding change to the archaic gun laws. We have failed as a country to protect our children, the senseless mass murders need to stop now!" She continued, "As a mom, I feel like it is my duty to use the platform I have and vote for representatives that are aligned with my values." Well-said.

6. Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon definitely didn't offer "thoughts & prayers" in the wake of the Parkland shooting. "Heartbroken over the news of another school shooting," she wrote on Instagram. "This is the 18th in 45 days of 2018. Students & teachers shouldn't have to fear for their safety. We must do more to prevent these senseless acts of gun violence."

7. Gal Gadot Wonder Woman Gal Gadot reposted a photo of a young girl holding up a sign that reads, "Protect kids not guns." Enough said.

8. Cardi B Cardi B recently shared a photo of the El Paso shooter that put things into perspective: This guy is a domestic terrorist. "America, we have a huge problem that a wall won't fix," the meme reads.

9. Kristen Bell Kristen Bell shared a message from Everytown.org (a non-profit organization that advocates for gun safety) on Instagram that reads, "For those taken today. For those yesterday. For those tomorrow. We will not give up the fight to end gun violence."

10. Mandy Moore Earlier this month, Mandy Moore shared a political cartoon of "Uncle Sam" throwing his body over the NRA, saying, "Everything's okay ... You're safe," as dead, bleeding bodies lay all around him. Moore captioned the Instagram post with, "Any member of congress who is not actively in the fight for gun safety reform, is not fit to represent us. Period. The inaction is reprehensible. 2 mass shootings in 24 hours? We simply can’t stand by and let this continue to happen. #VoteThemOut#gunreformnow."

11. Lili Reinhart Lili Reinhart was beside herself after the El Paso shooting that left 22 people dead in August. "I am sick to my stomach over what has happened in El Paso today," the actress tweeted. "I can’t believe this is happening in my country and no one is doing anything about it. Who has to die for laws to change?"

12. Amy Schumer In February 2018, Amy Schumer shared a photo from Everytown.org that listed a five-point action plan to throw out lawmakers "beholden to the gun lobby."

13. Rihanna Rihanna make several valid points in August — and even through in some sass — in response to a tweet from Donald Trump about the El Paso shooting. "Um... Donald, you spelt 'terrorism' wrong!" she wrote on Instagram. "Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back, hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy!"

14. Justin Bieber Ahead of the March for Our Lives on March 24, 2018, Justin Beiber made sure to share his support for the cause on Instagram. (I knew I liked that guy.)