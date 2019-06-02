15 Celebs Who Tied The Knot When They Were Pregnant

There's no such thing as a perfect timeline when it comes to getting married and having kids. Although old tropes may state marriage comes before the "baby carriage," many celebrities and non-famous folks alike have chosen to do things their own way. In fact, these 15 celebrities tied the knot when they were pregnant, proving families start in all sorts of wonderful and unique ways.

Although some may think there are a few disadvantages to being pregnant on their wedding day, I'd have to disagree. Your wedding day is supposed to be a day of celebration with the people you love, not just a night to party with friends and family. Rather, it should be a night to celebrate the existence of love, and some people choose to include their child in on the fun — even if they were still a bun in the oven.

And these celebrities chose to do just that — celebrate two big milestones in the same year, within months of each other. Although that might seem a little stressful to some, it probably makes it easier to remember your wedding anniversary, right?

The following celebrities made getting married and having a child within the same year look like a breeze.

1. Reese Witherspoon Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe met in 1997 at her 21st birthday party, according to InStyle. And two years later, in 1999, they were co-starring in a film together, getting married, and welcoming their first child. All in a day's work, right? Witherspoon was around six months pregnant when she and Phillippe said "I do" in South Carolina on June 5, 1999, according to PopSugar. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Ava Philippe, three months later on Sept. 9, 1999, according to E! News.

2. Jennifer Garner Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck eloped to Turks and Caicos in June 2005, according to Vanity Fair, when she was around three months pregnant. The couple was only engaged for two months when they surprised their fans with this exciting news. "They're married and they're expecting their first child," the couple's representatives told People at the time. The couple welcomed their first child — a daughter named Violet Anne Affleck — into the world on Dec. 1, 2005, according to People.

3. Camila Alves Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Matthew McConaughey and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Alves, tied the knot in June 2012 during a three-day ceremony at their home in Austin, Texas, according to People. Their 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter (at the time) were in attendance. "Somehow they both seem to understand what we are doing on a spiritual level," Alves told People in 2012. And six months after saying "I do," Alves gave birth to their third child, a son named Livingston, on Dec. 28, according to Us Weekly.

4. Drew Barrymore David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After Drew Barrymore and ex-husband, art consultant Will Kopelman, got married on June 2, 2012, they posed on the cover of People in their wedding attire with his hand on her bump. However, the couple didn't confirm or deny that they were expecting their first child together. Instead, they waited until after Barrymore had given birth to a daughter named Olive on Sept. 26, 2012, to make the big announcement.

6. Lily Allen Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer was four months pregnant when she walked down the aisle at her June 2011 wedding to ex-husband, Sam Cooper. Cooper even announced the big news at their wedding, according to Cosmopolitan. On Nov. 25, 2011, Allen gave birth to their first child together — a daughter named Ethel.

7. Alicia Keys Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In May 2010, Alicia Keys made two huge announcements — she had gotten engaged to her then-boyfriend, Swizz Beatz, and they were expecting their first child together. The couple married on July 31, 2010, according to CBS News, and welcomed their son named Egypt in October that same year.

8. Ashlee Simpson Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ashlee Simpson and ex-husband, Fall Out Boy guitarist Pete Wentz, got married in a "goth themed wedding" in May 2008, according to PopCrush. Simpson gave birth to their son, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, six months later on Nov. 20, 2008.

9. Jessica Alba Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After confirming her pregnancy in December 2007, Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, quietly tied the knot in May 2008 at a courthouse in Beverly Hills. Alba was eight months pregnant at the time. Just a few weeks later, she gave birth to their first child together — a daughter named Honor — on June 7, according to People.

10. Gwyneth Paltrow Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow and ex-husband, Chris Martin, eloped in December 2003, just days after confirming they were expecting their first child together, according to People. Five months later, on May 15, 2004, Paltrow gave birth to their first child together, a daughter named Apple.

11. Caitlin McHugh Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actor John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh got married in a private ceremony on Feb. 3, 2018 while she was pregnant, according to People. Two months later, she gave birth to their first child — a son named Billy — on April 15, according to E! News.

12. Amanda Seyfried Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actress Amanda Seyfried and her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski had a very big month in March 2017. The couple eloped in a secret ceremony earlier in the month, according to People. "It was beautiful," Sadoski said during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "It was everything it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other." Just days later, she gave birth to a daughter, according to E! News.

13. Zooey Deschanel Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images New Girl star Zooey Deschanel had a big announcement to make in August 2015. The actress and her husband, producer, Jacob Pechenik, confirmed (through their representative) that they not only welcomed their first child together, but also secretly got married two months prior, according to Us Weekly. "I am thrilled to confirm that Zooey Deschanel and her husband, Jacob Pechenik, are new parents to a beautiful healthy baby girl," her representative told Us Weekly at the time.

14. Heidi Klum John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Model Heidi Klum and her ex-husband, Seal, tied the knot in May 2005 in a private ceremony, according to TODAY. And four months later, in September, Klum gave birth to their first child together, a son named Henry.