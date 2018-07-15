Ask me about books and you might be sorry you did. It's a love affair, really. From the smell of them (fresh pages or well-worn library copies both do it for me) to the way they look lined on a shelf, books and the words on their pages are a special kind of magic for me. In fact, part of the excitement that came with having my daughter Claire was related to this very thought: "Oooh! New books!" And in all seriousness, kids or not, there are some children's books every adult should own, because it turns out they know a thing or two about life.

I've put together a list of a few of my favorites, and it was honestly hard to choose because there are just so many wonderful books for kids. But these are the ones that have become staples in our home, whether they are on the big or little kid shelf.

From board books to YA selections, you are bound to find something (or many somethings) that suit your reading fancy. The good news about most kids books is that the lessons are big, but their page count is typically slim. Which means more time for you to read them all.

1 'Rosie Revere, Engineer' by Andrea Beaty, illustrated by David Roberts Amazon Rosie Revere, Engineer, $15, Amazon I'm not going to lie: When it comes to bedtime reading, this is one of Claire's books that I nudge her to read. Luckily, she loves it because I can't get enough of Rosie Revere and the ups and downs of her inventions. Beaty writes: “'Your brilliant first flop was a raging success! Come on, let's get busy and on to the next!' She handed a notebook to Rosie Revere, who smiled at her aunt as it all became clear. Life might have its failures, but this was not it. The only true failure can come if you quit.” While you're at it, you should also pick up Ada Twist, Scientist and Iggy Peck, Architect, both also by Beaty. The characters she has created in each of these books are seriously inspirational.

3 'Oh, the Places You'll Go' by Dr Seuss Amazon Oh, the Places You'll Go!, $13, Amazon Need a motivational kick in the pants? Here's a peek straight from this famous Dr. Seuss text: "And will you succeed? Yes! You will, indeed! (98 and 3/4 percent guaranteed.) KID, YOU'LL MOVE MOUNTAINS!" Go buy this book! Move mountains! Use exclamation points for all the things!

4 'The Chronicles Of Narnia' by C.S. Lewis Barnes and Noble The Chronicles Of Narnia Boxed Set, $35, Barnes and Noble If you have never looked beyond the clothes in your closet for a secret door, then have you really even lived? OK, I know geeky moment. But oh, how, I adored these books as a child and equally love them today.

5 'A Wrinkle In Time' by Madeleine L'Engle Amazon A Wrinkle In Time, $12, Amazon This passage from A Wrinkle In Time gets me every time: "'Wild nights are my glory," the unearthly stranger told them. 'I just got caught in a downdraft and blown off course. Let me sit down for a moment, and then I'll be on my way. Speaking of ways, by the way, there is such a thing as a tesseract.'" A tesseract — or a wrinkle in time — is just the beginning of this 1963 Newbery Medal winner. If you are itching to see the movie, then you might want to devour the pages first.

7 'Ten Little Fingers And Ten Little Toes' by Mem Fox, illustrated by Helen Oxenbury Barnes and Noble Ten Little Fingers And Ten Little Toes, $15, Barnes and Noble We read this book time and time again when Claire was a baby and it still sits in a top spot on her shelf today. The rhythm of this book is perfect for little ones, but the message of different people and cultures throughout the world is for everyone.

11 'Harry Potter' Paperback Box Set by J.K. Rowling Amazon Harry Potter Paperback Box Set, $52, Amazon In my opinion, there really is no kids-books-adults-should-read list that would be complete without the Harry Potter books. For kids, Rowling has created a magical world blended with everyday young adult problems (e.g. pimples, crushes, and — yikes — asking someone to a dance). But adults will find themselves nodding to all of that and also picking up on the historical, mythological, and political references. Oh, and you'll just simply welcome the escapism that inherently comes with cracking open these books.

12 'The Story of Ferdinand' by Munro Leaf, illustrations by Robert Lawson Amazon The Story of Ferdinand, $4, Amazon Ferdinand is the world's most peaceful — and beloved — little bull. While all of the other bulls snort, leap, and butt their heads, Ferdinand is content to just sit and smell the flowers under his favorite cork tree.

13 'Charlotte's Web' by E.B. White, illustrated by Garth Williams Amazon Charlotte's Web, $6, Amazon Friendship and sacrifice are the hallmarks of this classic tale about a girl named Fern and her beloved pig, Wilbur. During his lifetime, many young readers asked Mr. White if his stories were true. He answered, "No, they are imaginary tales . . . But real life is only one kind of life — there is also the life of the imagination," according to Amazon. And who isn't seeking that kind of life right about now?

14 'Catcher In The Rye' by J.D. Salinger Amazon Catcher In The Rye, $6, Amazon I promise this classic coming of age tale will mean more to you today than it did when you were reading this and just a regular Holden Caulfield yourself.