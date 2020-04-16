Kale salad is all well and good, but in times of stress, there's nothing like the predictably processed snacks you loved as a kid. Indeed, your favorite foods from childhood can act as a familiar, dependable source of comfort when life gets a little uncertain. So during the extended quarantine, check out the classic snacks you should buy yourself right now. These sweet, salty, cheesy, and/or crunchy eats offer a pleasant distraction from the current state of affairs, because sometimes you need to look away from the news and focus on a bag of candy for a bit.

And for what it's worth, you're hardly the only person going retro with your grocery list right now. Processed foods are seeing a spike in sales, including foods such as soup, noodles, and cereal, according to The New York Times. "We've seen all of our categories go up, including dry packaged dinner mixes like Hamburger Helper," Jon Nudi of General Mills told the NYT. This is due in part to their longer shelf lives, but these foods also work as a nostalgic comfort from years past. It's a fun time to enjoy them for yourself, or give your kids a taste of old-school snacks they might not have tried yet. (I'm honestly curious to see what today's kids will make of Cheez Balls, for instance.)

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Bagel Bites Pizza Bagel Bites Three Cheese Target | $2 See On Target Admit it, you're already singing the jingle in your brain. Yep, Bagel Bites Pizza is still a thing, and it's as easy to make as ever. Because when pizza's on a bagel... well, you know the rest.

2. Beefaroni Chef Boyardee Beefaroni Cup 7.5 oz Target | $1 See On Target Warm up a bowl of Beefaroni, Cheese Ravioli, or Spaghetti Rings. If those canned pasta dishes suddenly look delicious, just know that you're not the only one who thinks so. In face, Chef Boyardee sales are through the roof as people continue to stock their pantries for the time being, according to Yahoo Finance. It's also a quick, tasty, and filling meal or afternoon snack.

3. Cheez Balls Planters Cheez Balls Puffed Snack Target | $2 See On Target Oh, you haven't heard the good news? PLANTERS Cheez Balls are back in stores, rocking the same container you remember from childhood, according to Bustle. Pop open a can and try to eat only one of the crunchy snacks.

4. Chicken Noodle Soup Campbell's Low Sodium Chicken With Noodles Soup 10.75 oz Heart Healthy Market | $3 See On Heart Healthy Market It's the iconic meal for anyone getting over a cold, but chicken noodle soup is an ideal comfort food any time. Go for the classic version in a can, and maybe use some hacks to make instant soup taste even better if you're feeling fancy, according to Bustle. Yes, adding crackers to your soup totally counts.

5. Frosted Flakes Cereal Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Family Size Walmart | $4 See On Walmart Although the idea that Millennials hate cereal was prevalent a few years ago, according to Bustle, right now a cold bowl of Frosted Flakes sounds just about perfect. That's probably why sales of both milk and cereal are on the rise, as Eat This, Not That! reported. In fact, sales of super-sweet cereals like Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch are "booming," according to General Mills' Ricardo Fernandez.

6. Fudge Rounds Little Debbie Fudge Rounds Blair's Farm & Fleet | $2 See On Blair's Farm & Fleet Snap up a box of the snack cakes you probably haven't tasted since elementary school. Whether you're into Fudge Rounds, Fancy Cakes, or the classic Honey Buns, there's a variety for just about everyone. (I'm partial to Cosmic Brownies.)

7. Fruit Roll-Ups Fruit Roll-Ups Tropical Tie-Dye Target | $2 See On Target When was the last time you unrolled one of these beauties? Peeling the shapes out of a Fruit Roll-Up was one of the best ways to spend a lunch break. The Fruit Roll-Up recipe has been revamped in recent years, according to General Mills, and they're no longer made with artificial flavors or colors. Give the new version a try.

8. Fudge Stripes Cookies Fudge Stripes Cookies Target | $2 See On Target Nothing says comfort quite like eating cookies straight from the bag. And the many varieties of Keebler cookies, with their cute elf mascots, are a fun snack. The Keebler Fudge Stripes Cookies are classic, but don't forget about E.L. Fudge or Coconut Dreams. They're best enjoyed with a tall glass of milk.

9. Graham Crackers Honey Maid Graham Crackers Target | $3 See On Target Eaten straight out of the box, Graham crackers are a tasty treat. Not quite a cookie, not quite a saltine, they are a pleasantly in-between snack. But they're also the perfect base for one of the best concoctions of all time: s'mores. If you want to take snacking to the absolute max, then try making some deep fried s'mores, as detailed in Bustle. It's like bringing the state fair food experience right into your own kitchen.

10. Jell-O Jell-O Snackathon | $2 See On Snackathon Rediscover the joy of dessert you don't have to chew. Or, mess with your family by serving up some weird Jell-o recipes such as sea foam salad. (Hint: it doesn't include any vegetables.)

11. Popcorn Jiffy Pop Butter Popping Pan Popcorn, 4 Pack Walmart | $7 See On Walmart Reminiscent of movie nights and parties, popcorn is one snack that I always associate with good times, and Jiffy Pop is as nostalgia-heavy as you can get. If you can't find any, go for your usual microwavable bag, or jazz it up with a creative popcorn recipe from Romper, such as the popcorn cake. (I'm 100% making the peanut butter popcorn recipe this evening.)

12. Pop Tarts Pop Tarts 6pk Blair Candy | $6 See On Blair Candy Whether you like them toasted or straight from the package, Pop Tarts are an ideal anytime snack. There's well over 20 different flavors of Pop Tarts out now, including Chocolate Fudge and Cinnamon Roll, so take your pick. The only difficult part is choosing between frosted and un-frosted varieties.

13. Shoestring Potatoes Pik-Nik Original Shoestring Potatoes Blair's Farm & Fleet | $5 See On Blair's Farm & Fleet Yep, these aren't just a casserole topping. If you've never had to pleasure of eating shoestring potatoes straight out of the can, well, you're in for the experience of a lifetime. They are super crunchy and fun to eat by the handful.

14. Swedish Fish Swedish Fish Old Time Candy | $2 See On Old Time Candy Soft and chewy, Swedish Fish are a classic candy. Grab a box the next time you settle in for a movie night, or any time you need a fish-shaped snack. One question remains, however: just what flavor are they, exactly?