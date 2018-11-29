It can be surprisingly difficult to find gender-neutral baby clothing. However, if you're not finding out the sex of your new bundle of joy until they're born or you simply can't stand the overused shades of baby pink and blue, neutral options are where it's at. Luckily, Target currently has plenty of precious options. These 15 pieces are some of the best gender-neutral clothes for babies from Target, perfect for parents waiting to be surprised or ones simply fed up with the stereotypical colors of infancy.

While I personally didn't have the patience to not find out my baby's sex, I was secretly glad I could live vicariously through one of my best friends who did manage to wait. Gift shopping for her unborn baby was a fun challenge, and it made her labor and delivery even more exciting than it already was. Today her baby has this chic, understated wardrobe, while mine... well, it looks like a Pepto-Bismol bottle exploded in a laundry basket. And while that might be my style, there's no denying that a cool, neutral wardrobe can be a bit easier on the eyes.

If you're on the hunt for unisex clothing, look no further. These 15 pieces from Target are all sweet, affordable, and perfectly gender-neutral.

1 Knit Christmas Set $16 Carter's All babies need a festive get-up for Christmas! These adorable set comes with striped leggings, a matching hat, and a reindeer onesie that says "My First Christmas." See On Target

2 Striped Sweater Romper $16 Cat & Jack Your baby will be cozy and warm in this sweater romper from Cat & Jack. It comes with crotch snaps for easy diaper changes, and front pockets for sheer adorableness. See On Target

3 Cardigan Sweater with Bunny Ears $16 Cat & Jack I'm of the belief that there should be animal ears attached to every article of children's clothing because, seriously, they make everything 100 times cuter. This ribbed, cotton cardigan is breathable and soft with an easy, single button closure. See On Target

4 Save the Day Pants (3 Pack) $10 Cloud Island You really can't have too many of these simple, cotton leggings to throw over onesies for playtime, nap time, and every time in between. These neutral hues will go with just about anything your baby owns. See On Target

5 Baby Bear Bunting $12 Cloud Island Have you ever seen anything cozier (or cuter)? This zip-up onesie will make baby feel like they're wrapped up in a hug, while the ears on the hood make them look extra huggable. See On Target

6 Short Sleeve Bodysuit Set (5 Pack) $25 Burt's Bees Baby These 100 percent organic cotton bodysuits are a dream for mama and baby. Their lap shoulder style and snaps at the diaper line make outfit changes easy, and the patterns really couldn't be sweeter. See On Target

7 Fox Bodysuit, Pants and Bib Set $10 Cloud Island Be still my heart. This fox set couldn't be more darling, with a striped fox onesie, leggings (complete with knee patches!), and a matching bib. See On Target

8 Fair Isle Kimono Bodysuit & Pants $18 Burt's Bees Baby Your baby will be equally comfy and festive with this set from Burt's Bees Baby. This set comes with a kimono wrap style onesie and ribbed cotton pants. See On Target

9 Side-Snap Shirt, Footed Pants and Cap Set $10 Gerber Here's an angelic little sheep set that comes with a side snap shirt with mitten cuffs, striped footed pants, and a matching striped cap, perfect for baby boys or girls. See On Target

10 'Love You' Bodysuit $10 Cat & Jack Really, the shirt says it all. This onesie has has 3/4 raglan sleeves and a little reminder that will hopefully make you smile in the midst of a loud cry sesh or diaper blowout. See On Target

11 Thermal Set $13 Lamaze Super soft and equally warm for the winter months, this heather gray thermal set comes with a 100 percent cotton and organic long-sleeve shirt and elastic-waist pants. Baby can rock it as an outfit, or wear it under something else for added warmth. See On Target

12 Button-Up Cardigan Sweater $13 Cat & Jack What's cuter than a baby in a cardigan? That's a trick question, because the answer is nothing. This button-up cardigan has textured polka dots and a classic round collar, adding a bit of style to all of baby's outfits this winter. See On Target

13 Short Sleeve Bodysuits (2 Pack) $10 Dr. Seuss Baby might not understand Dr. Seuss's stories quite yet, but that doesn't mean they can't rep the author's beloved works on their clothing. These soft, cotton onesies feature illustrations from the classic children's books. See On Target

14 Plaid Holiday Footed Sleeper $14 Hearth & Hand with Magnolia I'm a sucker for plaid. This sleeper will keep your little one warm and cozy all night, and the full-zipper makes it super easy to get on and off. The best part, however, is the fact that it's part of a matching collection. You can get matching PJs for the whole family! See On Target

15 Harry Potter Long Sleeve T-Shirt and Footed Joggers $20 Harry Potter They've got awhile before they'll receive their first Hogwarts letter, but it's never too early to introduce your baby to the magic of Harry Potter. This set includes a long-sleeve tee with various HP-themed embroidered images and matching footed joggers with a kangaroo pocket. See On Target