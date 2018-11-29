15 Cute Gender-Neutral Baby Clothes From Target, That Will Go With Everything In Their Closet
It can be surprisingly difficult to find gender-neutral baby clothing. However, if you're not finding out the sex of your new bundle of joy until they're born or you simply can't stand the overused shades of baby pink and blue, neutral options are where it's at. Luckily, Target currently has plenty of precious options. These 15 pieces are some of the best gender-neutral clothes for babies from Target, perfect for parents waiting to be surprised or ones simply fed up with the stereotypical colors of infancy.
While I personally didn't have the patience to not find out my baby's sex, I was secretly glad I could live vicariously through one of my best friends who did manage to wait. Gift shopping for her unborn baby was a fun challenge, and it made her labor and delivery even more exciting than it already was. Today her baby has this chic, understated wardrobe, while mine... well, it looks like a Pepto-Bismol bottle exploded in a laundry basket. And while that might be my style, there's no denying that a cool, neutral wardrobe can be a bit easier on the eyes.
If you're on the hunt for unisex clothing, look no further. These 15 pieces from Target are all sweet, affordable, and perfectly gender-neutral.
1Knit Christmas Set
All babies need a festive get-up for Christmas! These adorable set comes with striped leggings, a matching hat, and a reindeer onesie that says "My First Christmas."
2Striped Sweater Romper
Your baby will be cozy and warm in this sweater romper from Cat & Jack. It comes with crotch snaps for easy diaper changes, and front pockets for sheer adorableness.
3Cardigan Sweater with Bunny Ears
I'm of the belief that there should be animal ears attached to every article of children's clothing because, seriously, they make everything 100 times cuter. This ribbed, cotton cardigan is breathable and soft with an easy, single button closure.
4Save the Day Pants (3 Pack)
You really can't have too many of these simple, cotton leggings to throw over onesies for playtime, nap time, and every time in between. These neutral hues will go with just about anything your baby owns.
5Baby Bear Bunting
Have you ever seen anything cozier (or cuter)? This zip-up onesie will make baby feel like they're wrapped up in a hug, while the ears on the hood make them look extra huggable.
6Short Sleeve Bodysuit Set (5 Pack)
These 100 percent organic cotton bodysuits are a dream for mama and baby. Their lap shoulder style and snaps at the diaper line make outfit changes easy, and the patterns really couldn't be sweeter.
7Fox Bodysuit, Pants and Bib Set
Be still my heart. This fox set couldn't be more darling, with a striped fox onesie, leggings (complete with knee patches!), and a matching bib.
8Fair Isle Kimono Bodysuit & Pants
Your baby will be equally comfy and festive with this set from Burt's Bees Baby. This set comes with a kimono wrap style onesie and ribbed cotton pants.
9Side-Snap Shirt, Footed Pants and Cap Set
Here's an angelic little sheep set that comes with a side snap shirt with mitten cuffs, striped footed pants, and a matching striped cap, perfect for baby boys or girls.
10'Love You' Bodysuit
Really, the shirt says it all. This onesie has has 3/4 raglan sleeves and a little reminder that will hopefully make you smile in the midst of a loud cry sesh or diaper blowout.
11Thermal Set
Super soft and equally warm for the winter months, this heather gray thermal set comes with a 100 percent cotton and organic long-sleeve shirt and elastic-waist pants. Baby can rock it as an outfit, or wear it under something else for added warmth.
12Button-Up Cardigan Sweater
What's cuter than a baby in a cardigan? That's a trick question, because the answer is nothing. This button-up cardigan has textured polka dots and a classic round collar, adding a bit of style to all of baby's outfits this winter.
13Short Sleeve Bodysuits (2 Pack)
Baby might not understand Dr. Seuss's stories quite yet, but that doesn't mean they can't rep the author's beloved works on their clothing. These soft, cotton onesies feature illustrations from the classic children's books.
14Plaid Holiday Footed Sleeper
I'm a sucker for plaid. This sleeper will keep your little one warm and cozy all night, and the full-zipper makes it super easy to get on and off. The best part, however, is the fact that it's part of a matching collection. You can get matching PJs for the whole family!
15Harry Potter Long Sleeve T-Shirt and Footed Joggers
They've got awhile before they'll receive their first Hogwarts letter, but it's never too early to introduce your baby to the magic of Harry Potter. This set includes a long-sleeve tee with various HP-themed embroidered images and matching footed joggers with a kangaroo pocket.
