Back-to-school season is here and that means shopping for new backpacks for those pint-size humans heading off to class again (or maybe even for the first time). Anyone who knows me knows that I love a good backpack, so when I started shopping around for cute backpacks for my preschooler, I had a field day. There are some seriously cute backpacks under $20, and I'm not going to lie, I was wishing they made some of them in grown-up sizes.

My daughter's preschool backpack last year basically served as an art project delivery device. It brought home all of her glittery, gluey, painted creations, which meant it was constantly being thrown through the wash. No matter how cute a backpack is, if you can't easily clean it, it's not a good idea.

If you have older kids, I can only imagine that you need to consider durability too. I can distinctly remember how hard it felt to cart around textbooks when I was a kid. Maybe that's not even a thing anymore with iPads and tablets in classrooms, but still, you want your kid's backpack to last the season, and hopefully more.

So without further a do, here are 11 affordable backpacks that will totally rule the school.

Parkland Rodeo Parkland Candy Hearts $25 Parkland MFG This little backpack is perfect for little ones with tiny shoulders. My 18-month-old loves hers. Plus, it's insulated so it can double as a lunchbox. The best part is that from now until August 15, 10 percent of all Parkland online sales will go to Pharrell's non-profit, From One Hand to AnOTHER (FOHTA), which helps underprivileged and low-income children across the country. Buy Now

Dickies Hudson Canvas Backpack $10 Target I love a good monochrome, and this fuschia backpack from Dickies definitely gets the job done. Plus, it's practical — it has soft shoulder straps and a side pocket for a water bottle. Buy Now

Kids Emoji Pug Backpack $13 Target Here's a tiny pack that's perfect for fitting into cubbies or lockers. I love the whimsical pug print and glitter detail on the front. Buy Now

Clear Pink Vinyl Backpack $17 Target This funky transparent backpack has a sweet backstory. It's part of a capsule collection from art class and the Museum of Ice Cream now available at Target. You also won't want to miss their sweet banana-printed pack, that's part of the same collection. Buy Now

Skip Hop ZOO Dinosaur Backpack $19 Target Not all back-to-schoolers are big. This adorable dino pack is made for kids ready to attack a new school year, whether they're in preschool, kindergarten, or daycare. Buy Now

Color-Block Canvas Backpack $10 Old Navy The cool roll-up top makes this bag ideal for jamming in projects and snacks. Plus, the canvas material seems tough enough to handle a year's worth of washing. Buy Now

Mini Kids Backpack $9 Amazon I love anything with retro vibes, and this one from School Zones, feels like it's straight out of the '80s. It seems ideal for Goonies-inspired adventures big and small. Buy Now

Skyflying Camouflage Lightweight Backpack $20 Amazon This backpack may be camouflaged but it totally stands out from the pack. The best part is that it's designed to disperse the weight of the schoolbag to reduce strain on the trapezius muscle. It's also available in pink and blue colorways. Buy Now

Basic Backpack $13 Amazon This pack is all about keeping it simple. It's available in 8 different colors, so whether your kiddo likes basic black or hot pink, you'll find one that suits their needs. Plus, it has ergonomic straps so you know it will be comfy. Buy Now

Plush Animal Cartoon Backpack $12 Amazon This animal pack is just the cutest thing ever. In addition to the giraffe style, it comes in bumble bee, elephant, dog and dino. Aside from just the general adorableness, I love that it has kid-friendly buckles. Buy Now

Rainbow Backpack Target $15 You seriously can't help but smile looking at this adorable backpack. Buy Now

Imagine backpack $15 Target Who doesn't love a product with some inspirational words on it? This adorable backpack will hopefully encourage your little one to think outside of the box one in a while. Buy Now

Color-blocked canvas backpack $8 Old Navy Also available in purple, this simple backpack is pretty basic, but unique enough that your kid will be able to ID it quickly, even when it's drowning in the pool of bags that all their classmates have tossed to the side of the playground. Fun waits for no one. Buy Now