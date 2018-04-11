Baby announcements on Instagram are a pretty big deal for any mom-to-be, because most everyone wants to share that happy news with the world. And if you need any inspiration at all, just take a note from these celebrities who had the cutest pregnancy announcements on Instagram. Actresses, models, singers, and reality stars alike have come up with some ingenious and heartfelt ways to reveal their pregnancies to the world. Whether they're low-key, sweet, or over-the-top, these announcements are the stuff of Insta legends.

Really though, Instagram might be the perfect place for anyone to announce the pending arrival of a new baby. Birth announcements from celebrities such as Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, and Cristiano Ronaldo make up some of the most-liked Instagram posts of all time. The Instagram community basically loses its mind over baby news from celebrities. It's no wonder most everyone shares the news on this platform, where the likes for baby-related posts can number in the millions.

But even if these celebs didn't rake up 10 million likes, their posts are pretty sweet and relatable. Bump pics, joyous backyard gender reveal parties, and some straight-up silly posts are all represented here. Read on to see which celebs fit into your birth announcement aesthetic.

1 Kate Hudson The joy in this video is contagious. Hudson's gender reveal party (which doubled as her pregnancy announcement on Insta) is so sweet.

2 Khloe Kardashian khloekardashian on Instagram The TV personality and entrepreneur announced her pregnancy with this intimate and beautiful photograph. She proves a bump shot can be downright gorgeous.

3 Jessica Alba The actress and Honest Company co-founder also has a talent for sharing big news in a colorful way. Her two children helped reveal the gender of the baby on the way with the help of some bright blue confetti and balloons.

4 Jensen & Danneel Ackles jensenackles on Instagram Sometimes you don't even need a sonogram or bump pic to make an impact. One Tree Hill star Danneel, along with her husband Jensen of Supernatural fame, announced their coming baby with a simple line-up of boots.

5 Lauren Conrad laurenconrad on Instagram This sweet and simple shot gets the message across, and it also fits in with the whole dreamy vibe of Conrad's Insta page. It's a beautiful announcement.

6 Brooklyn Decker brooklyndecker on Instagram Decker's casual attitude toward her pregnancy announcement is adorable, because the caption for the post is "So this happened... " But the look of absolute joy on the model/actresses' face conveys her feelings perfectly.

7 Gwen Stefani gwenstefani on Instagram This announcement was a little more sneaky. "I was ready to hand over the crown. but I guess I am still queen of the house," said Stefani on her Insta post. Hey, being surrounded by boys isn't that bad when you get to be queen.

8 Jason Aldean & Brittany Kerr jasonaldean on Instagram I love everything about this post from country singer, from the slogan t-shirts to the dogs facing away from the camera. I mean, there's even a literal bun in the oven. It's perfect.

9 Torrey & Chanel Smith chanelsmith_22 on Instagram OK, could these two be any cuter? The NFL star and teacher look totally thrilled with their punny announcement. It really lets their personalities show through.

10 Kevin & Danielle Jonas kevinjonas on Instagram The former Jonas Brothers member and his reality television personality wife also shared a jokey pregnancy announcement. Seriously, though, Danielle has the right idea having a full snack attack in bed.

11 Gal Gadot gal_gadot on Instagram Look at how happy these two are. The Wonder Woman star announced the arrival of her second child in this gorgeous Insta post.

12 Olivia Wilde oliviawilde on Instagram The caption is "Matching baby bumps." Could this post be any sweeter? (No.)

13 Desiree Hartsock Siegfried desireesiegfried on Instagram If getting glammed up for a big announcement is more your style, then take a note from this star of The Bachelorette. She and husband Chris shared this striking photo to announce her pregnancy.

14 Tamera Mowry-Housley tameramowryfans on Instagram You have to love the way this star of Sister, Sister and The Real announced her pregnancy. It's a cute, undeniable way to share the reality of your good news with the world.