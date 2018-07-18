Whether you're a major Hollywood star or someone who stays out of the spotlight, there's one thing everyone has in common. It looks like everybody loves their dogs equally. Learning more about the dog breeds celebrities have had will make you see these stars in a whole new light. Be prepared to get a serious case of puppy fever, though, because these pampered pets are beyond adorable.

Both toy and terrier breeds appear to be popular among the celeb set, as well as a few members of the sporting group. Although the days of toting tiny dogs in handbags may be over, it looks like the smaller breeds are still definitely in vogue. But as anyone who has lived with a smaller dog knows, even the tiniest canines still have a lot of personality (and sometimes attitude).

There's something sweet about the way celebs interact with their dogs, too. Even people who have tremendous fame and success still post silly pics with their dogs on social media, which may be the most humanizing thing anyone can do. After all, dogs don't care how may likes you get on Insta or how much money your latest movie made. They just love you, and that unconditional love is something most all people can appreciate.

1 Yorkshire Terrier Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A toy breed, Yorkies are tiny dogs with big personalities. Celebrities such as Gisele Bündchen have owned Yorkshire terriers, as noted in E! News. Keke Palmer is also a fan of Yorkies, as noted in People.

2 Jack Russell Terrier One mega-star is a huge fan of these little dogs. In fact, Mariah Carey has owned several Jack Russell terriers, as noted in Dog Notebook. These energetic dogs appear to be quite beloved by the singer.

3 Havanese Tennis legend Venus Williams owns a gorgeous Havanese dog named Harold, as noted in Baseline. It looks like Harold goes everywhere with the athlete, including luxury hotels in Paris.

4 French Bulldog These funny dogs make wonderful companions, and they're beloved by many celebs. In fact, Lady Gaga has three French bulldogs named Miss Asia Kinney, Koji, and Gustavo, as noted in Bravo.

5 Maltese Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images News/Getty Images These adorable dogs have a huge celeb following. Eva Longoria, Halle Berry, and Alec Baldwin have all owned Maltese dogs, as noted in People.

6 Pomeranian E! Entertainment on YouTube The Kardashians seem to love these tiny pups. The adorable toy breed is pretty irresistible.

7 Bulldog Winston the bulldog was purchased by Joe Jonas from Shrinkabulls. That's one adorable dog.

8 Maltipoo The star has a long history with Maltipoos, a Maltese and poodle crossbreed. Back in 2009, Jessica Simpson's maltipoo Daisy was taken by a coyote and never seen again, as noted in People. But earlier this year the star welcomed a new pup into her family, and Dixie looks like she could also be a Maltipoo.

9 Pug Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images OK, it might be easer to find a celeb who doesn't have one of these precious dogs. Celebrities who own pugs include Jessica Alba, Hugh Laurie, Gerard Butler, and George Clooney, as explained in Thrive Global. It's impossible to resist that adorable smushed face.

10 Cocker Spaniel The queen of all media is a big fan of this sweet, gentle-tempered breed. Oprah's cocker spaniels, Solomon, Sophie, and Sadie, have been companions to the star over the years, as noted on Simbae's blog. Just scroll through her social media to see how much Oprah loves her dogs.

11 Dachshund It looks like tiny dogs win big with celebrities. Josh Duhamel and his dachshund look like close pals, as noted in In Style.

12 Labrador PeopleTV on YouTube Labs are fantastic. Scott Eastwood even talked about his yellow lab puppy Fred with People.

13 Italian Greyhound These elegant little dogs are also a favorite of celebs. Seth Meyers' dog Frisbee is an Italian greyhound, as noted by Forbes.

14 Chihuahua Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No list of celebrity dogs would be complete without a mention of Paris Hilton's beloved chihuahua, who has accompanied the socialite to events everywhere. Famously tiny, these pets are the definition of a lap dog.