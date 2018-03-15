If you're anything like I was as a kid, you probably didn't realize how much time and preparation (and — let's be honest — money) goes into pulling off a successful family gathering, holiday, or other event. To children, they just get to wake up, wear some festive clothes, and chill out with good food and great company. So if you're stressing about what to make this upcoming Easter (which always falls on the first Sunday in April, you're welcome), then take a deep breath and check out these quick and easy Instant Pot recipes to make for your Easter Sunday feast.

Whether you need to bring a dish to a get together (or two) or you're actually the one who is hosting the whole shindig, it never hurts to have a few solid Instant Pot ideas in your vernal season recipe repertoire. Although I tend to think of tiny marshmallow chicks and hollow chocolate bunnies as being synonymous with Easter Sunday foods, it turns out that there are plenty of fast, simple, and affordable dishes you can easily make for the springtime occasion that do not include edible versions of adorable animals. So before you make your grocery list, check out these Instant Pot recipes that are perfect for your Easter Sunday celebration.

1 Healthy Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites Courtesy of Becca Ludlum from My Crazy Good Life Start your Easter Sunday off on the right foot (or mouth) with a real brunch showstopper like this Instant Pot healthy copycat Starbucks egg bites recipe from My Crazy Good Life. Bonus? The entire time — including prep, cooking, and last minute touches — is a mere 18 minutes to make 14 of these Easter-centric egg bites.

2 Deviled Eggs Lexi's Clean Kitchen If you're looking for a yummy deviled eggs dish, then look no further than this Instant Pot deviled eggs recipe from Lexi's Clean Kitchen that gets a sprinkle of bacon. This could also kill two birds with one stone if you need to make some extra eggs for Easter decorating, too.

3 Corn Casserole Courtesy of The Typical Mom Personally, my favorite kinds of dishes are the ones that can be enjoyed at any time of day. That's why I love this Instant Pot corn casserole recipe from The Typical Mom. It's light enough for brunch, great as a side, and even leftovers are perfect for a sneaky, late night snack.

4 Southern Style Green Beans Courtesy of Margin Making Mom Although I'm geographically from the South — I live in Florida — I'm not typically Southern. But I do know my fair share about Southern cooking, and this Instant Pot Southern style green beans recipe from Margin Making Mom hits the target by adding a bit of bacon. Of course, you can omit the meat and the green beans will still shine on their own.

5 Deviled Egg Salad Courtesy of Ruled.me Though there are quite a few different explanations for eggs being associated with Easter, as the official website for Scientific American noted. But all I know is that eggs play a huge role during this celebration. So why not try a twist on an Easter classic? This Instant Pot deviled egg salad recipe from Ruled.me has the perfect amount of kick, and you can skip the tedious step of filling each egg white with flavored yolk.

6 Mashed Potatoes Courtesy of Erin Clarke of Well Plated The great thing about certain crowd-pleasing side dishes like mashed potatoes is that they can pair well with virtually any event — and Easter Sunday is no different. That's why it's so handy to have this Instant Pot mashed potatoes recipe from Well Plated on hand.

7 Garlic And Parmesan Asparagus Courtesy of Carla from Adventures Of A Nurse I was perplexed as to why asparagus is a common Easter dish. After doing a little digging, it seems that, for Easter, hardy vegetables symbolize enduring a harsh time (like winter) and the season of rebirth (like spring), according to one New York Times article. You can celebrate the return of greenery, too, with this Instant Pot garlic and Parmesan asparagus recipe from Adventures Of A Nurse. Quick, easy, and nailing adulthood? Sign me up.

8 Scalloped Potatoes Courtesy of Joanie Simon Have I already mentioned that potatoes are a magical, multipurpose carb that goes great with anything? Then you'll love this luxe Instant Pot scalloped potatoes recipe from Joanie Simon. Everybody loves a good cheesy and decadent side dish on Easter Sunday (or any day, for that matter).

9 Creamy Lentils Courtesy of Happy Healthy Mama As it turns out, beans are another food item that's considered to represent endurance and transformation, according to my grandmother. You can take your legumes from dry to super moist with this Instant Pot creamy lentils recipe from Happy Healthy Mama. Honestly, I'd eat this by itself.

10 Macaroni And Cheese Courtesy of Family Fresh Meals No family gathering is complete without this staple, in my opinion. So this Instant Pot macaroni and cheese recipe from Family Fresh Meals hits all the right notes to round out your Easter Sunday spread.

11 Leg Of Lamb With Gravy Courtesy of Savory Tooth Easter may be a Christian holiday, but it's also a Passover staple. That's why it's so great to have an Instant Pot leg of lamb with gravy recipe like this one from Savory Tooth — in case you're attending both celebrations and want to bring something that will be a smash.

12 Pineapple And Cranberry Ham Courtesy of Eating Richly How can you beat a main course that takes less than five ingredients to make? Answer: You can't. You'll be blown away by the ease and simplicity of this Instant Pot ham with just three ingredients recipe from Eating Richly. If you're going to cook ham, then this is the one for you.

13 Honey Butter And Herb Roasted Chicken Courtesy of Table For Two If a good ol' chicken is more your speed, then this Instant Pot honey butter and herb roasted chicken recipe from Table For Two will suit your Easter Sunday needs just fine.

14 Nut-Free Fig And Apricot Carrot Cake Courtesy of Instant Pot Eats Carrots and Easter go about as far back as carrots and bunnies do. That's why this allergy-friendly Instant Pot nut-free fig and apricot carrot cake recipe from Instant Pot Eats is such a deliciously decadent dessert.