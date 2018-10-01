15 Fall Crock-Pot Dessert Recipes To Slow-Cook Your Way Through The Season

Regular food is great and all, but dessert is really what's important, if I'm being real. And honestly, autumn is an incredible time of year for anyone with a sweet tooth, because crisp apples and pumpkin spice everything is in season. With this in mind, the fall Crock-Pot dessert recipes to make right now are all about sweet and spicy flavors that match the season perfectly. With so many perfect recipes available, you'll wish it were autumn all year long.

Fruity crisps and cobblers are well represented here, as well as cakes, candies, and pretty much any other type of dessert imaginable. Everything from truly decadent cakes to pretty-healthy apple treats can be cooked up in your handy slow cooker. Really, I'm impressed by just how many different desserts can be made in a Crock-Pot. It's inspired me to pull out the slow cooker for something other than chili this autumn.

Whether you're entertaining a crowd, cooking up something sweet for your family, or making a fall-time treat for yourself, there's something on the list you're sure to love. If possible, enjoy your dessert while sitting outside and enjoying the perfect autumn weather. It's the sweetest way to celebrate this gorgeous season.

1 Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler A Spicy Perspective A tasty peach cobbler is impossible to beat, and this version looks amazing. Really, the slow cooker peach cobbler from A Spicy Perspective is great with fresh or frozen peaches alike. You can serve it for dessert, breakfast, and any other time you crave a peachy treat.

2 Crock-Pot Peanut Butter Cup Cake Cookies & Cups Peanut butter fans can bond over this amazing treat. The Crock-Pot peanut butter cup cake from Cookies & Cups is filled with the best treats on the planet. Plus, it's one way to use up all that extra Halloween candy.

3 Slow Cooker S'Mores Brownies Something Swanky Brownies and s'mores are perfect on their own, so they must be absolutely divine together. Try the slow cooker s'mores brownies recipe from Something Swanky and let me know the result. It's the ultimate campfire food, but made indoors.

4 Slow Cooker Pretzel Candy Number 2 Pencil If sweet and salty snacks are your jam, look no further. The slow cooker white chocolate peppermint pretzel candy from No. 2 Pencil is snacking perfection.

5 Slow Cooker Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting Mom On Timeout I didn't realize cake can be made in a slow cooker. This changes everything. The slow cooker carrot cake from Mom On Timeout Is incredibly delicious, and it frees up your oven for other cooking purposes. This is a great holiday recipe.

6 Crock-Pot Applesauce Crock-Pot Applesauce Applesauce is absolutely a dessert. In fact, the Crock-Pot applesauce from My Baking Addiction uses only a little sugar to taste and a few special spices to create a super sweet and delicious treat. Plus, there's no better way to use up all those apples you pick yourself.

7 Crock-Pot Cranberry-Apple Cobbler The Audacious Cook Cranberries and apples go so well together, you're going to want this treat all the time. The Crock-Pot cranberry-apple cobbler via The Audacious Cook is tart and sweet and tasty.

8 Slow Cooker Triple Berry Crisp Slow Cooker Triple Berry Crisp Add another one to the healthy dessert list. This slow cooker triple berry crisp from Well Plated is the perfect recipe for a larger crowd, and the recipe is deceptively simple as well.

9 Slow Cooker Apple Pumpkin Pudding Budget Bytes Delicious, easy, and budget-friendly, this recipe is beyond perfect. The slow cooker apple pumpkin pudding from Budget Bytes is a lovely dessert for fall.

10 Crock-Pot Tiramisu Bread Pudding Cook Nourish Bliss Combining these two desserts is a stroke of genius. The Crock-Pot tiramisu bread pudding from cook nourish bliss just begs to be enjoyed slowly with your favorite warm drink.

11 Slow Cooker Cream Cheese Swirl Pumpkin Bread Number 2 Pencil I've never considered mixing cream cheese into pumpkin bread. The slow cooker cream cheese swirl pumpkin bread from No. 2 Pencil is beyond clever and perfect for autumn treats.

12 Crock-Pot Hot Chocolate Something Swanky It's never too early for hot chocolate. Just try to resist the Crock-Pot hot chocolate from Something Swanky.

13 Slow Cooker Stuffed Apples Budget Bytes This dessert may be easy to prepare, but it makes an amazing presentation. The slow cooker stuffed apples from Budget Bytes cost less than a dollar per serving, but they taste like a million bucks.

14 Slow Cooker Pumpkin Spice Applesauce The Scrumptious Pumpkin Basically? This recipe is autumn in a pot. Fresh apples are only the start of this slow cooker pumpkin spice applesauce from The Scrumptious Pumpkin, which includes all sorts of tasty extra ingredients. Sweet spicy foods are the essence of fall.