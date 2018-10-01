15 Fall Crock-Pot Dessert Recipes To Slow-Cook Your Way Through The Season
Regular food is great and all, but dessert is really what's important, if I'm being real. And honestly, autumn is an incredible time of year for anyone with a sweet tooth, because crisp apples and pumpkin spice everything is in season. With this in mind, the fall Crock-Pot dessert recipes to make right now are all about sweet and spicy flavors that match the season perfectly. With so many perfect recipes available, you'll wish it were autumn all year long.
Fruity crisps and cobblers are well represented here, as well as cakes, candies, and pretty much any other type of dessert imaginable. Everything from truly decadent cakes to pretty-healthy apple treats can be cooked up in your handy slow cooker. Really, I'm impressed by just how many different desserts can be made in a Crock-Pot. It's inspired me to pull out the slow cooker for something other than chili this autumn.
Whether you're entertaining a crowd, cooking up something sweet for your family, or making a fall-time treat for yourself, there's something on the list you're sure to love. If possible, enjoy your dessert while sitting outside and enjoying the perfect autumn weather. It's the sweetest way to celebrate this gorgeous season.
1Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler
A tasty peach cobbler is impossible to beat, and this version looks amazing. Really, the slow cooker peach cobbler from A Spicy Perspective is great with fresh or frozen peaches alike. You can serve it for dessert, breakfast, and any other time you crave a peachy treat.
2Crock-Pot Peanut Butter Cup Cake
Peanut butter fans can bond over this amazing treat. The Crock-Pot peanut butter cup cake from Cookies & Cups is filled with the best treats on the planet. Plus, it's one way to use up all that extra Halloween candy.
3Slow Cooker S'Mores Brownies
Brownies and s'mores are perfect on their own, so they must be absolutely divine together. Try the slow cooker s'mores brownies recipe from Something Swanky and let me know the result. It's the ultimate campfire food, but made indoors.
4Slow Cooker Pretzel Candy
If sweet and salty snacks are your jam, look no further. The slow cooker white chocolate peppermint pretzel candy from No. 2 Pencil is snacking perfection.
5Slow Cooker Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting
I didn't realize cake can be made in a slow cooker. This changes everything. The slow cooker carrot cake from Mom On Timeout Is incredibly delicious, and it frees up your oven for other cooking purposes. This is a great holiday recipe.
6Crock-Pot Applesauce
Applesauce is absolutely a dessert. In fact, the Crock-Pot applesauce from My Baking Addiction uses only a little sugar to taste and a few special spices to create a super sweet and delicious treat. Plus, there's no better way to use up all those apples you pick yourself.
7Crock-Pot Cranberry-Apple Cobbler
Cranberries and apples go so well together, you're going to want this treat all the time. The Crock-Pot cranberry-apple cobbler via The Audacious Cook is tart and sweet and tasty.
8Slow Cooker Triple Berry Crisp
Add another one to the healthy dessert list. This slow cooker triple berry crisp from Well Plated is the perfect recipe for a larger crowd, and the recipe is deceptively simple as well.
9Slow Cooker Apple Pumpkin Pudding
Delicious, easy, and budget-friendly, this recipe is beyond perfect. The slow cooker apple pumpkin pudding from Budget Bytes is a lovely dessert for fall.
10Crock-Pot Tiramisu Bread Pudding
Combining these two desserts is a stroke of genius. The Crock-Pot tiramisu bread pudding from cook nourish bliss just begs to be enjoyed slowly with your favorite warm drink.
11Slow Cooker Cream Cheese Swirl Pumpkin Bread
I've never considered mixing cream cheese into pumpkin bread. The slow cooker cream cheese swirl pumpkin bread from No. 2 Pencil is beyond clever and perfect for autumn treats.
12Crock-Pot Hot Chocolate
It's never too early for hot chocolate. Just try to resist the Crock-Pot hot chocolate from Something Swanky.
13Slow Cooker Stuffed Apples
This dessert may be easy to prepare, but it makes an amazing presentation. The slow cooker stuffed apples from Budget Bytes cost less than a dollar per serving, but they taste like a million bucks.
14Slow Cooker Pumpkin Spice Applesauce
Basically? This recipe is autumn in a pot. Fresh apples are only the start of this slow cooker pumpkin spice applesauce from The Scrumptious Pumpkin, which includes all sorts of tasty extra ingredients. Sweet spicy foods are the essence of fall.
15Slow Cooker Hot Fudge Turtle Brownies
It's everyone's favorite sweets all at once. The slow cooker hot fudge turtle brownies from Mom on Timeout will probably disappear as soon as you serve them. Delicious treats like these never last for long.