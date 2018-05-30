15 Father's Day 2018 Gifts For The Beer Lover Who Just Wants To Kick Back & Crack Open A Cold One
On Father's Day, we take the time to celebrate our husbands, partners, dads, uncles, and grandfathers. They're often very difficult to shop for and you can spend hours in the mall and just not find the right thing. Sweaters and ties are all well and good, but if they're one to kick back and enjoy a cold brew at the end of the day, get him a Father's Day gift that a beer lover will actually appreciate.
The great thing about a beer-related gift is there are so many different directions you can go with it: You can straight out just buy him some beer, particularly with all the craft breweries popping up, and some grocery stores even have the option to "create your own six pack" where you can mix and match bottles of beers from different brewers. Beer accessories, like growlers, glasses, and bottle openers, also make great gifts. And for the guy who doesn't want any more clutter in his house? Give him an experiential gift, like a tour of a local brewery or a gift card to a local beer-focused restaurant or craft beer bar.
Even if you don't know your IPA from your stout or your pilsner, here are some ideas that might please the beer aficionado in your life.
1Home Brew Kit
If he likes drinking beer, he might like making his own. The kit comes with ingredients to make his first batch and after that he can experiment with different ingredients and different combos.Buy Now
2Beeropoly
$35
It's a drinking board game. He can drink his way through a series of beer-related challenges. The last man (or woman) in the game has to drink from the community cup.Buy Now
3Bottle Cap Map
If he likes to drink his beer from the bottle, this wooden wall map allows him to save the caps and display them geographically.Buy Now
4Beer Layering Tool
If he likes to layer his beers and drink them all in one glass, this tool lets him neatly do that to create the perfect beer combo.Buy Now
5Beer Of The Month Club
From $37/month
It's the gift that keeps on giving: Choose from 3, 6, and 12 month options (the price per month goes down the longer the subscription you commit to). Each month they'll send your lucky dude 12 bottles of four different types of craft beer so that he can enjoy them with friends, or all to himself.Buy Now
6History of Beer Poster
This shoutout to beer history breaks down beer into 89 varieties represented by 200 different brands. It's a great way for him to learn beer trivia so he'll have something to talk about at your Father's Day BBQ.Buy Now
7Beer And Snacks Gift Basket
Give him four bottles of craft beer and the snacks to go along with it, including popcorn and chocolate. And of course you wouldn't want to leave him without a bottle opener or pint glass, so those are included, too.Buy Now
8Gift Certificate To A Local Brewery
There are lots of local craft breweries popping up in cities and smaller towns. Many of them have tap rooms where you can try a flight of beers and even schmooze with the brewers themselves. The Brewers Association has a listing of craft breweries in the United States and abroad.
9Atlas of Beer
Billed as the "ultimate beer lover's guide to the world," this book is a great reference for anyone who wants to learn about unique drinking destinations, beer trivia, and the history of the beverage.Buy Now
10Personalized Beer Growler
He can use this beer growler to fill up at his local brewery, to store his own home brew, or as a decorative piece in his man cave.Buy Now
11Beer Soap
These all-natural soaps, made from oats, hops and other flavors, are actually also made with beer, which apparently has antioxidants and has potential skin benefits. Plus, it smells like... beer.Buy Now
12Cooler
The king of all coolers has special "Cold Lock" technology, so his beer will stay cold all day. It's even sweat-free. The cooler comes in lots of colors and is great for hanging at the beach, tailgating, fishing, or entertaining in your backyard.Buy Now
13Insulated Growler
Made of stainless steel and BPA-free, this growler keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12, so he can use it for beer on warm days or for coffee on colder days.Buy Now
14Beer Lover's T-shirt
A little beer humor in a t-shirt, if the guy you're shopping for has the sense of humor of a 10 year old — which, all men do, right?Buy Now
15"Goodnight Brew"
A perfect antidote for the beer-loving dad who has read "Goodnight Moon" to his kids one too many times.Buy Now