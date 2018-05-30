On Father's Day, we take the time to celebrate our husbands, partners, dads, uncles, and grandfathers. They're often very difficult to shop for and you can spend hours in the mall and just not find the right thing. Sweaters and ties are all well and good, but if they're one to kick back and enjoy a cold brew at the end of the day, get him a Father's Day gift that a beer lover will actually appreciate.

The great thing about a beer-related gift is there are so many different directions you can go with it: You can straight out just buy him some beer, particularly with all the craft breweries popping up, and some grocery stores even have the option to "create your own six pack" where you can mix and match bottles of beers from different brewers. Beer accessories, like growlers, glasses, and bottle openers, also make great gifts. And for the guy who doesn't want any more clutter in his house? Give him an experiential gift, like a tour of a local brewery or a gift card to a local beer-focused restaurant or craft beer bar.

Even if you don't know your IPA from your stout or your pilsner, here are some ideas that might please the beer aficionado in your life.