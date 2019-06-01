15 Father's Day Gifts For The Paleo Dad That'll Make His Diet Actually Enjoyable
They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. While I prefer to think I got to my man’s heart through my intellect and use of well-timed “that’s what she said” jokes, I’ll admit there is truth to the trope. So with Father’s Day coming up, you can’t go wrong getting the special father figures in your life something food-related. But what if he’s following a special eating plan such as the ever-so-popular Paleo Diet? Fear not, for this roundup of Father’s Day gifts for the Paleo dad does not disappoint.
The main component to the Paleo Diet, as defined by the Mayo Clinic, is to eat foods that were obtained by hunting and gathering in the Paleolithic (read: caveman) times: lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.
Grains, legumes, dairy, and processed foods are amongst the no-no's for this way of eating, so the key here is to make it as simple as possible for him to stay on track. So whether you're looking for essential Paleo kitchen gadgets or the best cookbooks for Paleo beginners, thanks to the diet's rising fame in the lifestyle scene, there are plenty of options to choose from this Father's Day.
We've put together 15 items ranging in price from $6 to $60 that we're sure will tickle his hunter-gatherer taste buds, and have him thanking you with, hopefully, a delicious meal you can enjoy as well.
1. The Right Tools
Copper River Knife
$55
Alexandra Paliwoda
Not only is this eye-catching knife made from recycled steel, it’s hand-forged and inspired by the Ulu, a traditional Inuit knife that serves a multitude of purposes. Reviews of this product say it’s great for cutting herbs and vegetables — staples for any paleo diet.
2. A Meat Medley
Porter Road Subscription Box
$50
Porter Road
Nothing says love to a paleo dad quite like a nice box of meat. Gift him with this subscription to Porter Road, which claims all its meat is sourced from small family farms, humanely-raised, and free of antibiotics and hormones. Subscriptions start at $50 for the Basics Box, which includes four chicken breasts, two sirloin steaks, and one lb. of ground beef.
3. A Fish-Friendly Spatula
Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Fish Spatula
$12
Williams Sonoma
Fish, particularly ones high in omega-3 fatty acids such as salmon, are often eaten on the Paleo Diet. But if you’ve ever tried to cook your own filet, you know it can end up a crumbly, sticky mess when you try to lift and flip. This stainless steel spatula was designed with fish in mind, helping to keep the filet in one piece when lifted. What at time to be alive!
4. A Practical Cookbook
Practical Paleo
$30
Diane Sanfilippo, BS, NC
With more than 2,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, Diane Sanfilippo’s 'New York Times' bestselling book is a hit amongst Paleo enthusiasts. Her second edition, which was released in 2016, includes two new chapters, meal plans, and tons of recipes to keep him inspired and the whole family well-fed.
5. An Olive Party
6. A Quirky Juicer
7. A Nice Hug
8. A Diverse Slicer
9. A Flavor Enhancer
10. A Way To Stay Clean
11. Something To Keep Him Hydrated
Portable Seltzer Bottle
$28
SEEPOP
Since sodas and other sugary drinks are off the table, hook him up with this portable sparkling water maker that can help turn plain tap water into a bubbly treat. Currently the #1 new release in soda makers on Amazon, it also comes with eight CO2 cartridges that make the fizz possible.
12. A Way To Maintain His Lifestyle
3-Tier Stainless Steel Tiffin
$28
To-Go Ware
Following a specific eating plan can often mean bringing your own food when you go out or travel. This three-tier tiffin will help him pack meals on-the-go with ease, and the self-latching lids allow him to choose how many of the three tiers to pack. They can be used for hot and cold foods alike.