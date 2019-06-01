Romper
15 Father's Day Gifts For The Paleo Dad That'll Make His Diet Actually Enjoyable

By Kelly Hoover Greenway
They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. While I prefer to think I got to my man’s heart through my intellect and use of well-timed “that’s what she said” jokes, I’ll admit there is truth to the trope. So with Father’s Day coming up, you can’t go wrong getting the special father figures in your life something food-related. But what if he’s following a special eating plan such as the ever-so-popular Paleo Diet? Fear not, for this roundup of Father’s Day gifts for the Paleo dad does not disappoint.

The main component to the Paleo Diet, as defined by the Mayo Clinic, is to eat foods that were obtained by hunting and gathering in the Paleolithic (read: caveman) times: lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

Grains, legumes, dairy, and processed foods are amongst the no-no's for this way of eating, so the key here is to make it as simple as possible for him to stay on track. So whether you're looking for essential Paleo kitchen gadgets or the best cookbooks for Paleo beginners, thanks to the diet's rising fame in the lifestyle scene, there are plenty of options to choose from this Father's Day.

We've put together 15 items ranging in price from $6 to $60 that we're sure will tickle his hunter-gatherer taste buds, and have him thanking you with, hopefully, a delicious meal you can enjoy as well.

1. The Right Tools

Copper River Knife

$55

Alexandra Paliwoda

Not only is this eye-catching knife made from recycled steel, it’s hand-forged and inspired by the Ulu, a traditional Inuit knife that serves a multitude of purposes. Reviews of this product say it’s great for cutting herbs and vegetables — staples for any paleo diet.

2. A Meat Medley

Porter Road Subscription Box

$50

Porter Road

Nothing says love to a paleo dad quite like a nice box of meat. Gift him with this subscription to Porter Road, which claims all its meat is sourced from small family farms, humanely-raised, and free of antibiotics and hormones. Subscriptions start at $50 for the Basics Box, which includes four chicken breasts, two sirloin steaks, and one lb. of ground beef.

3. A Fish-Friendly Spatula

Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Fish Spatula

$12

Williams Sonoma

Fish, particularly ones high in omega-3 fatty acids such as salmon, are often eaten on the Paleo Diet. But if you’ve ever tried to cook your own filet, you know it can end up a crumbly, sticky mess when you try to lift and flip. This stainless steel spatula was designed with fish in mind, helping to keep the filet in one piece when lifted. What at time to be alive!

4. A Practical Cookbook

Practical Paleo

$30

Diane Sanfilippo, BS, NC

With more than 2,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, Diane Sanfilippo’s 'New York Times' bestselling book is a hit amongst Paleo enthusiasts. Her second edition, which was released in 2016, includes two new chapters, meal plans, and tons of recipes to keep him inspired and the whole family well-fed.

5. An Olive Party

EVOO Fiesta Gift Pack

$39

The Olive Press

Based in Sonoma, CA, The Olive Press has been producing award-winning olive oils since 2001. As one of the staples in the Paleo diet, he’ll love this sampler pack with six of their popular oils in 60ml bottles and packaged in their logo wooden box.

6. A Quirky Juicer

Original Watering Can-Shaped Juicer

$18

LEMONIERE by PELEG DESIGN

Just because he takes his diet seriously doesn’t mean you can't have some fun with his kitchen utensils. Grab him this watering can juicer for all his citrus-juicing needs, and then try not to laugh every time you see him using it.

7. A Nice Hug

Original Food Huggers

$13

Food Huggers

No one likes a soggy cucumber. Help him keep veggies and fruits fresher for longer with these BPA free, FDA food grade silicone Food Huggers that’ll leave you wondering, “Why didn’t I think of that?”

8. A Diverse Slicer

Ultimate 7 Strongest-and-Heaviest Duty Vegetable Slicer

$30

Spiralizer

When he’s craving pasta, help him get the next-best-thing with this vegetable slicer that can turn plain old squash into spaghetti with ease. Complete with seven interchangeable blades, it may just be Paleo man's best friend.

9. A Flavor Enhancer

Grill Smoker Gift Set

$60

Uncommon Goods

To help take his meat and fish grilling game to the next level, grab this 3-pack of apple, cherry, and hickory wood chips. It also comes with hickory-smoked sea salt and a grilling thermometer so he can get the perfect temperature every time.

10. A Way To Stay Clean

I Like Big Butts Apron

$29

Twisted Wares

Help get him in the mood (to cook) with this cheeky apron that also serves as a helpful guide the next time you’re curious just which part of Porky you’re actually eating.

11. Something To Keep Him Hydrated

Portable Seltzer Bottle

$28

SEEPOP

Since sodas and other sugary drinks are off the table, hook him up with this portable sparkling water maker that can help turn plain tap water into a bubbly treat. Currently the #1 new release in soda makers on Amazon, it also comes with eight CO2 cartridges that make the fizz possible.

12. A Way To Maintain His Lifestyle

3-Tier Stainless Steel Tiffin

$28

To-Go Ware

Following a specific eating plan can often mean bringing your own food when you go out or travel. This three-tier tiffin will help him pack meals on-the-go with ease, and the self-latching lids allow him to choose how many of the three tiers to pack. They can be used for hot and cold foods alike.

13. A Fan-Favorite App

Nom Nom Paleo App

$6

Nom Nom Paleo

You don’t have to spend a lot in order to get him something he’ll love. This Webby Award-winning app from the iTunes Store features more than 145 recipes, and has a stellar 4.8 rating from users.

14. All The Snacks

Paleo By Maileo

$39

Paleo By Maileo

Take the guesswork out of what he can and can't munch on in between meals with this monthly subscription box filled with five to eight full-size snacks, sweets, and more. You can get one month for $39 or keep him snacked-up with a three month subscription for $114.

15. Chocolate.

Vanilla Quinoa Qrispy Dark Chocolate

$25

Hu

Chocolate is always a good gift idea, and for $25 you can get a pack of 4 high-quality dark chocolate bars from Hu Kitchen in 9 different varieties, including their tasty and crispy vanilla and quinoa flavor.