15 Father's Day Quotes For Every Kind Of Grandpa

There's something a little extra special about grandpas. They always seem to have a sparkle in their eyes, candy in their pocket, and joy to spare. That's why there are so many Father's Day quotes for grandpas. Because, if you're lucky enough to know your grandpa, you know how much he deserves to be celebrated.

Grandpas are full of stories, wisdom, silly jokes, and so much love. It's like as soon as they see their grandchildren, they're miraculously able to crawl all over the floor (despite their bad knees), pull quarters out of ears, and go on imaginary adventures. If you're a parent yourself, you've probably seen your own dad or father-in-law completely transform once he's on grandpa duty, and that transformation is often quickly followed by uncontrollable giggles coming from your child. It's a rare and special bond.

Whether you're wondering what you can say to your grandpa that encapsulates what he means to you or looking for a way to celebrate your own dad as the grandpa to your children, it can be tricky finding the right words. If you're finding yourself at a loss, here are 15 amazing quotes to help you honor the best grandpa in the world, whether he's your children's grandad or your own.

1. To The Inspiring Grandpa FatCamera/E+/Getty Images "More and more, when I single out the person out who inspired me most, I go back to my grandfather." James Earl Jones

2. To The Cuddly Grandpa "Happiness is a grandpa hug." Unknown

3. To The Wise Old Man Jasonfang/E+/Getty Images "Children look at their grandparents as a source of wisdom and security." David Jeremiah

4. To The Grandpa Who Believes In You "Grandfathers give us not only wisdom and encouragement, but they are an inspiration to us." Kate Summers

5. To The Grandpa Full Of Love "Love is the greatest gift that one generation can leave another." Richard Garnett

6. To The Grandpa Who Was Always There Paloma Herbstein / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images “A child needs a grandparent, anybody’s grandparent, to grow a little more securely into an unfamiliar world.” Charles and Ann Morse

7. To The Family Man "My grandfather did a lot of things in his life. What he was most proud of was raising his family." Tagg Romney

8. To The Grandpa With A Sense Of Humor “The reason grandchildren and grandparents get along so well is that they have a common enemy.” Sam Levenson

9. To The Grandpa Who Gives It His All supersizer/E+/Getty Images “Young people need something stable to hang on to — a culture connection, a sense of their own past, a hope for their own future. Most of all, they need what grandparents can give them.” Jay Kesler

10. To The Grandpa Who Doesn't Believe In Bedtimes “When grandparents enter the door, discipline flies out the window.” Ogden Nash

11. To The Grandpa Who Makes Everything More Fun Cecilie_Arcurs/E+/Getty Images "Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children." Alex Haley

12. To The Classic Grandpa "A grandfather is someone with silver in his hair and gold in his heart." Unknown

13. To The Heroic Grandpa "Grandparents, like heroes, are as necessary to a child's growth as vitamins." Joyce Allston

14. To The Grandpa Always Getting Into Trouble Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images "Grandparents are there to help the child get into mischief they haven't thought of yet." Gene Perret