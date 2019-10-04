Star Wars fans, you're about to feel a disturbance in the Force. An onslaught of new merchandise is here, which can only mean one thing: Force Friday is here, you're definitely Instagramming about it.

This year, you can actually call it Triple Force Friday, according to StarWars.com. That's because you'll be able to get your hands on merch from three different sagas: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (the ninth and final episode of the series that began more than 40 years ago), The Mandalorian (the Pedro Pascal series slated for Disney+), and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (a hotly anticipated new video game).

It's probably no coincidence that the new goodies are rolling out just ahead of the holiday shopping season. If you've got a Star Wars fan on your gift list, you'll probably have some new and exciting options to choose from. Star Wars merchandise has branched out into everything from toys to clothes to home goods, so you really can express your love for the galaxy far, far away in a ton of different ways.

If you're gearing up to shop your way through all the new stuff for sale, you might want to share some of your awesome finds on Instagram. These 15 awesome Star Wars quotes make awesome Insta-captions on Force Friday.

1. "May the Force be with you." Super News Live on YouTube These six little words conjure up so much meaning. Whether you're posting a pic of the theater where you're catching the latest movie, showing off your collectibles, or even enjoying a jaunt to the new theme park, this simple caption lets everyone know that you're a Star Wars nerd — and oh so proud of it.

2. "The Force is strong with this one." Darth Vader had no idea how right he was when he uttered this iconic line. The Force was so strong with "this one" — Luke Skywalker — that he successfully helped destroy the Death Star moments later.

3. "I am a Jedi like my father before me." There's no cuter caption than this one for showcasing your family's generational love for the Star Wars saga. You can find it emblazoned on awesome Star Wars baby bodysuits — which are also absolutely perfect for Instagramming.

4. "Everything you've heard about me is true." With apologies to Han and Luke, this hilariously cheeky quote is pretty solid evidence that Lando Calrissian is the actual coolest man in the galaxy. He was cool when Billy Dee Williams played him decades ago, and even cooler when Donald Glover gave us a look at a young Lando in Solo. I, for one, need this man to get his own spinoff movie and/or TV show ASAP.

5. "You like me because I'm a scoundrel. There aren't enough scoundrels in your life." With a line like that, what hope did Leia have of resisting Han?Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford had amazing chemistry, and nowhere is it more evident than in the scene where this line is said — which ends with a kiss, of course.

6. "Women always figure out the truth. Always." It's the perfect caption because, well, it's so true. I'm glad Han Solo had the good sense to figure this out, as he did in The Force Awakens. I suppose being married to a woman like General Organa would help with that.

7. "In my experience, there's no such thing as luck." The perfect caption to post when you're working hard for your success? Perhaps this one, uttered by Obi-Wan Kenobe in A New Hope. Luke being able to dodge bolts with his light saber while blind folded certainly speaks to a lot more than dumb luck.

8. "Let the past die. Kill it, if you have to. That's the only way to become who you were meant to be." It may sound like sacrilege, but some fans think Kylo Ren is the best villain in all of Star Wars, according to Vice. His amazing delivery of this line is definitely a point in his favor. As someone who ships him and Rey pretty hard, I'm hoping he doesn't end up on the dark side.

9. "There has been an awakening. Have you felt it?" Star Wars on YouTube Feel like teasing your followers with a cryptic quote? I can't think of a line more perfect for vague-gramming than this one. These words were in the first ever teaser trailer for The Force Awakens, according to Variety, and I'm willing to bet they gave some super fans chills.

10. "Remember: your focus determines your reality." I can totally see this quote as an Instagram caption paired with a #motivationmonday hashtag. If only a young Anakin Skywalker had heeded the wise words of Qui-Gon Jinn (uttered in A Phantom Menace, according to StarWars.com). Though if he had, I suppose the series would have been a heck of a lot shorter.

11. "The Resistance will not be intimidated." The Star Wars franchise has been around since 1977. And while it might be over 40 years old, quotes like this one make you realize how super relevant it still is. Cheesy special effects aside, it's as timely now as it was back then.

12. "'Is that possible?' 'I never ask that question until I've done it.'" Young Han Solo has so many quotable lines, but the older Han we see in the new trilogy has some amazing zingers, too. This gem is uttered by Han to Rey in The Force Awakens. Han may be a bit cocky at times, but his confidence does help save the galaxy — so it's totally forgivable.

13. "When I left you I was but the learner. Now I am the master." The memorable duel between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader in A New Hope gives us this gem. Say what you want about the murderous Darth Vader, but the dude really does know how to drop some slick lines. Plus, anything sounds good when it's voiced by James Earl Jones.

14. "If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you could possibly imagine." Darth Vader didn't get all the good lines in that amazing duel. Obi-Wan got to issue this intimidating warning. It's so perfect for when you want to send your Instagram haters a not-so-subtle message about what a boss you are.