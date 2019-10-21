Looking for a cozy fall recipe for your upcoming Halloween party? Or having a few friends over to help you pass out candy and want to serve something easy and delicious? I've checked my favorite food blogs to bring together one awesome list of Halloween-inspired Instant Pot recipes.

Honestly, if you are anything like me, you are constantly looking for new recipes and inspiration, especially when it comes to entertaining. I have a tendency to make the same things over and over again (sad but true), so if nothing else, the Internet reminds me that there are plenty of new yummy and inventive recipes out there worth discovering. And with cooling temperatures finally here, I am all about hearty stews and casseroles, which are perfect for feeding a group (perhaps groups of parents who will be digging into their kids' Halloween candy after they go to bed?).

From a Mexican rice casserole and Balsamic Dijon pot roast to an apple pumpkin pudding for dessert, these Halloween entertaining-inspired Instant Pot recipes are guaranteed crowd pleasers. Party or not, I'm planning to put each of them into my recipe rotation this fall and winter. In the meantime, Happy Halloween and happy entertaining!

1. Broccoli Cheddar and Zucchini Soup from Half Baked Harvest Half Baked Harvest This rich and creamy soup recipe from Half Baked Harvest is perfect for serving to an all-ages group ready for trick or treaters to arrive. By replacing the standard heavy cream with whole milk, it's a healthier option, too.

2. Instant Pot White Chicken Chili from Natasha's Kitchen Natasha's Kitchen The Instant Pot is especially good to use for chili and stews, and this white chicken chili recipe from Natasha's Kitchen is no exception. Not to mention, the entire recipe can be made and ready to serve in less than an hour. Because who wants to hang out over a stove when you've got friends over?

3. Lemon Chicken and Orzo Soup from Good Life Eats Good Life Eats Chicken soup isn't just for when you're sick- it's basically a staple of your fall and winter mealtime. Good Life Eats kicks thing up a notch by adding lemon, orzo and fresh spinach to her recipe. Delicious!

4. Slow Cooker Apple Pumpkin Pudding from Budget Bytes Budget Bytes When you get tired of candy, look no further than this seasonal and delicious apple pumpkin pudding recipe from Budget Bytes. Serve it with vanilla ice cream and your guests will forget all about the candy corn sitting nearby!

5. Chicken and Rice from Meatloaf and Melodrama Meatloaf and Melodrama There's nothing basic about this chicken and rice recipe from Meatloaf and Melodrama (love this name!) Shredded cheddar cheese makes this extra delicious, and frozen peas give it just enough added texture to have your guests asking for seconds.

6. Beef stew from Number 2 Pencil Number 2 Pencil Does it get more cold weather appropriate than this beef stew recipe from Number 2 Pencil? This family favorite uses fresh vegetables and potatoes and is ready in under an hour from start to finish.

7. Creamy baked ziti from Mel's Kitchen Cafe Mel's Kitchen Cafe Italian grandmas everywhere (and all your guests) will love this baked ziti recipe from Mel's Kitchen Cafe. I had no idea you could make something like this in the Instant Pot, which is, once again, why searching the Internet can sometimes yield exciting results.

8. Pulled pork from My Baking Addiction My Baking Addiction Pulled pork sandwiches, like this recipe from My Baking Addition, are a yummy and easy-to-prepare party food. Just set the Instant Pot at one end of the table and a station with buns, slaw and condiments nearby. Who doesn't love a buffet station?

9. Lasagna from Princess Pinky Girl Princess Pinky Girl Baked lasagna that comes out looking like a cake will be a very popular item at your Halloween party! Princess Pinky Girl features an Instant Pot lasagna recipe that is hearty and delicious, and wins extra points for presentation.

10. Vegetable Thai red curry from Making Thyme For Health Making Thyme for Health Making Thyme for Health has created a heart-healthy and cozy vegetable Thai red curry recipe perfect for entertaining or a quiet night at home by the fire (if you're lucky enough to have one!)

11. Balsamic Dijon pot roast from Simply Scratch Simply Scratch I almost want to lean into this picture and smell the pot roast, it looks so tasty! This balsamic dijon pot roast recipe from Simply Scratch looks gorgeous prepared on a serving platter for guests.

12. Kielbasa and barbecue baked beans from Mom on Time Out Mom on Time Out Looking for an affordable dish that's filling and good for a hungry group? Mom on Time Out's kielbasa and barbecue baked beans recipe will do the trick, and it's super easy to prepare, too.

13. Jamaican Jerk Vegan Tacos from Love & Lemons Love & Lemons I don't want to neglect any vegans out there who may be reading, because there are plenty of Instant Pot recipes to suit your needs as well! This Jamaican jerk vegan tacos recipe from Love & Lemons is so fresh and tasty-looking. Love the combination of mangoes and jalapenos!

14. Autumn Harvest Butternut Squash Soup from Table for Two Table for Two Does it get more fall perfection than an "autumn harvest" butternut squash soup recipe from Table for Two? Pair with a loaf of crusty bread and roasted vegetables and you have one cozy dinner, which also freezes well (that is, if there are any leftovers!).