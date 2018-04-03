15 Hilarious Maternity Shirts For Women Who Are Pregnant, Funny, & Tired Of Answering Questions
Planning out a maternity wardrobe can be something of a chore, but there's at least one way to make light of the whole pregnancy situation. Adding a few funny maternity shirts to your closet will make getting dressed a little more amusing, if nothing else. Because if you have to buy all-new clothes for this stage of your life, at least a few of them should be silly.
Hey, pregnancy can be such an overwhelming and scary experience that sometimes all you can do is laugh a little. So wear these shirts to your OB-GYN appointment, lamaze class, or any other place that needs a little levity. It's a fun way to share your humor. And to be fair, plenty of these maternity shirts are legitimately humorous. With references to classic movies, some terrible puns, and pregnancy jokes, these shirts address your coming baby in a fun way. You're bound to get a couple of laughs every time you wear one.
Plus, some moms just want a shirt that straight-up addresses the pregnancy. It's one way to avoid awkward conversations with strangers, because the shirt confirms the fact that you do, indeed, have a baby on the way. Some even warn others not to touch your bump — really, a few moms I know would appreciate these tops for every pregnancy to come, or at least until the "no-touching-random-pregnant-women" idea finally becomes more mainstream. (Don't hold your breath). Until then, here are some hilarious maternity shirts that will surely get a laugh.
1Fair Warning
Don't Eat Watermelon Seeds graphic tee ($20+, Etsy)
It's a clever play on the old joke about watermelon seeds. Also, the shirt comes in both black and heather grey in case you want some variety.
2Sandlot Humor
You're kickin' me Smalls tee ($16+, Amazon)
Are you a big The Sandlot fan? This shirt is perfect for all fans of classic '90s films. And one day you can introduce your own kids to this magical baseball-themed movie.
3The New Chill
Netflix and Baby Kicks tank ($16, Etsy)
It's the perfect shirt for those days when you literally just need to chill out at home. And really, you need a lot of chill days now.
4Computer Humor
Baby girl loading shirt ($16, Amazon)
Here's a fun shirt for any tech-loving mama (bonus points if she works in the computer engineering field). If babies came with actual loading screens, the whole pregnancy thing would be so much easier, right?
5And We're Done
This is my last one tank ($16+, Etsy)
If you keep getting questions about your growing family, then this shirt is a clever way to head off those intrusive inquiries. You're done.
6Fair Trade
Naptime is my happy hour shirt ($30, A Pea In The Pod)
If you have to give up chardonnay for nine months, at least you can replace that window when you would be socializing and drinking with a nap. It's only fair.
7Whale To Do
Whale in the fishbowl tee ($30, Etsy)
If you like cute graphic tees, then this is the perfect shirt for you. It's a little more low-key than the wordy shirts, but still amusing.
8Hands Off
No touchy tank ($11, Cafe Press)
This top is a not-so-subtle reminder to others that you still value personal space, thank you very much. Why do people insist on touching pregnant women's bellies anyway? It gets weird.
9Talk Show Throwback
Maury says you are the father tee ($23, Etsy)
It's a cheeky nod to one of the best tabloid talk shows of all time. Will live paternity tests still be a form of entertainment when your baby grows up? Only time will tell. In the meantime, this hilarious number is a great way to reveal to your partner that you're having a baby.
10Mesozoic Era Mamma
Pregosaurus top ($11, Cafe Press)
If you're a dinosaur fan, then this top is perfection.
11Ninja Baby
We are hoping for a ninja tee ($25, Etsy)
If any parents-to-be host a ninja reveal party, I am 100 percent there. I mean, how adorable are those tiny nunchucks?
12Just So You Know
Hi. Yes. I'm pregnant. top ($25, Motherhood.com)
Hey, shirts that help you avoid awkward questions are always in style. This one gets straight to the point.
13Peekaboo
Baby peeking pregnancy shirt ($20, Etsy)
This top is equal parts adorable and disturbing. In other words, it's perfect.
14Fan Favorite
Nine months you're out shirt ($25, Motherhood.com)
It's perfect for anyone who loves baseball —or at least sport-based puns.
15Yes To Tacos
My baby loves tacos shirt ($20, Crazy Dog TShirts)
Hey, it's reassuring to know that your baby already has good taste, right? Cheers to you, taco baby.
