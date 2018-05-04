15 Hilarious 'Star Wars' Instagram Captions To Celebrate May 4th

May the 4th be with you! That's right, today is May the 4th, and you know what that means: Star Wars day. OK, so maybe it's not a full-on official holiday, but for the zillions of fans out there, it might as well be Christmas. Why? Because May the 4th is an excuse to binge-watch your favorite flicks in the series, wear your vintage Return of the Jedi t-shirt to work and/or the library, and, most importantly of all, post tons of Star Wars stuff on social media. To that end, what are some hilarious Star Wars Instagram captions to celebrate May 4th?

The Star Wars movies aren't technically comedies, of course, but they still have some pretty funny moments and snappy dialogue. Much of the liveliest banter is between Princess Leia and Han Solo (who also happens to be the film franchise's resident king of one-liners). But there are plenty of other characters who provide the occasional comedic relief — and it's a good thing, too. All that fighting to save the universe can get pretty stressful, TBH.

Whether you're borrowing a line to serve as commentary on pics from your own life or you're just looking to pay homage to one of the most successful series in the history of cinema, you'll find something on your list that's perfect to post today.

1 "You stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder!" Giphy Ouch. Talk about an insult. (OK, we've never really been sure why "nerf-herder" is an insult, but the way Princess Leia spits out the words makes it pretty clear this is a serious burn.)

2 "Laugh it up, fuzzball." Giphy Once again, "fuzzball" is obviously a dis. But to be fair, Chewbacca is pretty fuzzy. (This one is perfect for a trip to the waxing salon, obviously, or for a photo of your giggling baby rocking that early mohawk.)

3 “Traveling through hyperspace ain’t like dusting crops, farm boy.” Giphy Yeah, and it's not all drinking blue milk, either. (What was that stuff? What kind of an animal makes blue milk? What is the deal with milk in the Star Wars universe? George Lucas, please advise.)

4 "Judge me by my size, do you?" Giphy This quote from Yoda is potentially appropriate for so many different kinds of pics, but it would be especially perfect for a photo involving a defiant-looking toddler (you've got more than enough of those). It's also a great retort for a pregnancy selfie.

5 "I’m rather embarrassed, General Solo, but it appears that you are to be the main course at a banquet in my honor." Giphy Honestly, can you blame the Ewoks for thinking Han Solo looked good enough to eat? A #relevant caption for a post addressing a bowl of poke.

6 "You have your moments. Not many, but you have them." Giphy A begrudging compliment is better than no compliment at all, right? Some moments are better than none.

7 “Well, you said you wanted to be around when I made a mistake.” Giphy Hey, everybody makes mistakes. So why not make it seem like it was somebody else's idea? They don't call them Finstas for nothing — this is real life, and mistakes are being made on the daily.

8 “Hmm! Adventure. Hmmpf! Excitement. A Jedi craves not these things.” Giphy This caption is the perfect way to justify the fact that you'd rather spend Friday night on the couch than meeting up with other human beings.

9 “I have a bad feeling about this." Giphy Possibly the most oft-repeated line of movie dialogue ever, when these guys had a bad feeling about something it was always justified. (So much like real life, sigh.)

10 "Never tell me the odds." Giphy Because chances are, the odds aren't ever in your favor (oh wait, that's a different movie). Perfect for documenting your hunt to locate a special and rare taco truck.

11 “Same as always." Giphy Same old, same old: Just getting dragged off by Gamorrean guards to certain doom. (Or, in your world, getting stuck in traffic or waiting in line at the DMV or cleaning up some horrifying kid-created mess.)

12 "You know better than to trust a strange computer!” Giphy What's so tragically funny about this quote is how absolutely relevant it is for us now, decades later, when freaking out about social media quizzes stealing all your personal info is an everyday concern. Tag a friend!

13 "I recognized your foul stench when I was brought onboard." Giphy Another zinger from Leia, this one is totally relatable for parents with kids in the diaper stage (or the tween/teen "I'm not in the habit of putting deodorant on every day yet" phase).

14 "It's a trap!" Giphy Because adulting comes with all kinds of built-in traps, like "requests" to make multiple batches of mini cupcakes for the school bake sale or to read "just one more story" before bedtime. It's a trap, indeed.