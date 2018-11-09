Ask any new mom what she has on their wish list, and she'll probably tell you one thing: sleep. Of course, aside from watching her baby while she naps, that's not exactly a gift you can wrap up and hand over. If you're not in a position to take take her middle-of-the-night feeding, you can pamper her with goodies she'll appreciate. These 15 holiday gifts for the sleep-deprived mom are simple ways to show you care, you commiserate, and you're here to help her get through her sleepiest days.

No matter how much your gift recipient has prepared herself for motherhood, no one is ever really ready. Even when she's out of the newborn stage, there's the toddler phase, the kid phase, the stay-up-all-night waiting for her teenager-who-has-missed-curfew phase. The fun never ends. Really. And it turns out, hearing dozens of well-meaning moms coo "Enjoy your sleep now!" during pregnancy did help her... at all. The days of long, luxurious, full nights of sleep are gone, and now it's simply a matter of helping the mom in your life survive on the brief spurts of sleep she is getting.

So this holiday season, get her something she will truly be grateful for — at least, she will be as soon as she's somewhat awake.

1 Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask $11 Amazon While the whole "sleep while the baby sleeps" advice is... less than helpful, it is true that a new mama is probably grabbing naps whenever and wherever she can. This silk sleep mask from Alaska Bear provides "a total blackout," so she can catch those Z's at any hour. It's made of super-soft, natural mulberry silk on both sides, and has a whopping 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, with 10,030 reviews.

2 Baby Sleeping Door Sign 5 x 10 Inch Baby Sleeping Sign $14 Amazon The baby is finally asleep, the dogs are quiet... and the doorbell ruins everything. Protect your sleepy friend from this tragedy, and gift her with this hanging door sign that instructs visitors and solicitors not to knock or ring. Unless the person at the front door wants to babysit, that is.

3 Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask $40 Nordstrom New moms will appreciate the chance to pamper themselves, even if only for 10 minutes. These Estée Lauder eye masks will make her feel refreshed and bright-eyed, even without a good night's sleep. This pack comes with four pairs of masks, to be used once a week.

4 Go the F**k to Sleep Book Go the F**k to Sleep $14 Amazon This book might not actually help mom in a tangible way, but at least it will make her laugh in spite of her sleep deprivation. This humorous "children's book" will show your poor, tired friend that other parents commiserate, and she's not alone.

5 Cat Nap Under Eye Brightener Kaja Cat Nap Under Eye Brightener $19 Sephora For many new moms, sleep-deprivation is simply a part of life. Just because your friend isn't sleeping doesn't mean she has to look like it. Help her feel better and more herself with this Cat Nap Under Eye Brightener, which color corrects dark circles for a brightening effect. With 1,740 "loves" on Sephora.com, it's clearly a fan favorite!

6 Ekouaer Women's Long Sleeve Sleepwear Ekouaer Women's Long Sleeve Sleepwear $39 Amazon Sometimes, a new set of buttery soft pajamas can make all the difference – even if there isn't an excessive amount of sleeping being done in them. Treat a new mom with this highly-rated set from Amazon, and she'll at least be comfortable while comforting a crying baby.

7 Faux Fur Ombre Throw Faux Fur Ombre Throw $139 Pottery Barn Most new parents won't splurge for a fancy blanket for themselves... which is why this faux fur throw blanket makes the perfect gift. It's ideal for those heavenly power naps that mom is taking whenever she can.

8 Mama Needs a Mother Effing Nap Coffee Mug Mama Needs A Mother Effing Nap Coffee Mug $10 Etsy If the mom in your life is running on coffee and fumes, treat her to a cute new coffee mug that can express her sleep-deprived pain. This one from Etsy is microwave-safe, so she can reheat her coffee as many times as she'll inevitably need to.

9 Food Delivery Gift Cards Grubhub Gift Card $20 Grubhub The last thing an exhausted mama wants to do is grocery shop and cook. Give her some gift cards for meal delivery services, and she'll be able to order delivery food guilt-free.

10 Mr. Bubble Original Bubble Pamper Me Please Gift Set Mr. Bubble Original Bubble Pamper Me Please Gift Set $20 Ulta Every mom deserves to put her feet up and relax, and there's no better way to do that than with a hot bubble bath. Pamper her with this Mr. Bubble gift set, complete with a lip tin, 8 oz. body butter, and 20 bath bombs in a martini shaker.

11 Women's dluxe by dearfoams Calandra Knit Bootie Slippers Women's dluxe by Dearfoams Calandra Knit Bootie Slippers $20 Target The only thing worse than getting out of bed seven times in the middle of the night is having freezing cold feet while you do it. Gift a sleep-deprived new mom with some ultra-soft bootie slippers to make those middle of the night wake-up calls slightly more bearable.

12 Bodum Bean 12-Cup Cold-Brew Coffee Maker Bodum Bean 12-Cup Cold-Brew Coffee Maker $10 Macy's This 12-cup cold-brew coffee maker is a breeze to use, and will be a new mom's saving grace after a rough night with her little one. Even better, it's currently on sale for only $10 (regularly $15).

14 Simply Chocolate Splendid Sweets Basket Simply Chocolate Splendid Sweets Basket $60 Simply Chocolate Sure, a gift basket full of chocolate might not soothe a crying baby or help a new mom sleep... but hey, chocolate makes everyone feel better.