15 Holiday 2018 Gifts For The Wine-Loving Mom, Because You Want To Get Her Something She'll Actually Like
It's that time of year again — holiday shopping time. If you're on the hunt for just the right gift for the oenophile in your life, you've come to the right place. I've rounded up 15 gifts for the mom who loves wine, because really, what mom doesn't? Sure, you can always just put a bow on her favorite bottle — and that will no doubt be appreciated — but giving any of these unique grape-tastic gifts will really help spread the holiday cheer this year.
After long days spent in the trenches of motherhood, sometimes you just need a little pinot to unwind and help you feel like an adult again. But guess what's even better? A glass of pinot in the bath, using your very own wine bathtub caddy, while soaking in some mulled wine bath salts. Yes, life can — and should — be that good!
So whether you're shopping for your own mother, a fellow mom friend who loves "wine time", or even yourself (it happens), consider any of these next-level wine gifts below. They're all sure to make the stressful holiday season just a little bit more merry and bright, and remember, tis the season for some vino.
1Merlot Infused Coffee
Now you can have wine for breakfast with these merlot-flavored beans. They contain the bright, berry flavor of Merlot, but none of the alcohol.
2Silicone Wine Glasses
Brovino Silicone Wine Glasses (set of 6)
What's not to love about an unbreakable wine glass? These silicone tumblers are shatterproof and dishwasher-safe. Take them on a picnic, use them poolside, and enjoy the freedom of never having to worry about knocking over your glass ever again.
3Bathtub Caddy
Stainless Steel Bathtub Caddy Tray Tub Removable Wine Glass Holders and Book Holder
If you're a multitasker who likes to do an activity during a soak, this bathtub tray is a must-have. It holds everything you could possibly need (first and foremost, a glass of wine) during your mini escape from reality.
4Mulled Wine Bath Salts
Not only are these bath salts infused with antioxidants and other ingredients to treat and brighten skin, they also smell EXACTLY like Christmas. Just make sure you don't accidentally drink them...
5Punny Wine Glasses
Jenny Caitlin Designs Wine Pun Stemless Wine Glasses
The pun-loving wino in your life needs these funny, stemless wine glasses. Choose from nine wine puns, like "I make pour decisions," and "Everything happens for a riesling" — or customize your own.
6Wine-breather Carafe
This carafe works double duty as an aerator and decanter in one. Plus, thanks to its smart, spill-proof design, wine can be transferred from bottle to decanter with ease.
7Wine Chillers
Teroforma Wine Twirls Wine Chillers
If you want to rosé all day, temperature control is key. These BPA-free wine chillers are made of food-safe resin and a high-tech thermal gel, so they'll keep your wine perfectly chilled down to the very last sip.
8Personalized Wine Tool Set
Daylors Personalized Engraved Barrel Wine Tool Set
This handmade, engraved wood barrel comes with a corkscrew, stopper, cutter, and pourer. You can select the font you want and add up to two words to make it perfectly personalized.
9Copper Ice Bucket
Made of copper and stainless steel, this statement ice bucket is farmhouse chic. Plus, it can be monogrammed for added charm.
10Vinebox
Vinebox is a wine curating service that selects 9 bottles each quarter and artfully tells the story behind the wine, the towns and the terroir. You can purchase a one-time box, or sign up for a subscription. Their New Winter Box features wines from hip new winemakers making wines from 100+ year vines.
11Stocking Wine Flask Dispenser
Sneeky Santa Green Stocking Wine Flask Dispenser
If you're looking for a funny Secret Santa gift, look no further than this stocking wine dispenser. It houses up to 1.5 liters of wine (or any non-carbonated beverage), so there's sure to be plenty of drinks flowing at the next holiday party.
12Winesulator Gift Set
Sipping wine on your balcony or deck just got a little bit better thanks to this Winesulator set. It comes with an insulated canteen, that can hold an entire bottle of wine, plus two insulated, unbreakable wine glasses.
13Notes of Rosé
Now you can smell like your favorite Provence rosé, thanks to this intoxicating fragrance by Kelly + Jones. Featuring notes of light pink currant, exotic Osmanthus, and even a hint of Herbes de Provence, this scent is clean, fresh, and seductive.
14Wine Glass Ornament
Make the season even more merry and bright with this adorable Christmas ornament. It features tinted liquid swirling and sloshing in the glass, and beautifully reflects the lights on the tree.
15Wine Snob Handbook
Stuff Every Wine Snob Should Know
Anyone looking to brush up on their wine knowledge needs this helpful how-to handbook. It features everything from tips and trivia to useful tasting techniques, making it a must-have for oenophiles everywhere.