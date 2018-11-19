It's that time of year again — holiday shopping time. If you're on the hunt for just the right gift for the oenophile in your life, you've come to the right place. I've rounded up 15 gifts for the mom who loves wine, because really, what mom doesn't? Sure, you can always just put a bow on her favorite bottle — and that will no doubt be appreciated — but giving any of these unique grape-tastic gifts will really help spread the holiday cheer this year.

After long days spent in the trenches of motherhood, sometimes you just need a little pinot to unwind and help you feel like an adult again. But guess what's even better? A glass of pinot in the bath, using your very own wine bathtub caddy, while soaking in some mulled wine bath salts. Yes, life can — and should — be that good!

So whether you're shopping for your own mother, a fellow mom friend who loves "wine time", or even yourself (it happens), consider any of these next-level wine gifts below. They're all sure to make the stressful holiday season just a little bit more merry and bright, and remember, tis the season for some vino.

2 Silicone Wine Glasses Brovino Silicone Wine Glasses (set of 6) $20 Amazon What's not to love about an unbreakable wine glass? These silicone tumblers are shatterproof and dishwasher-safe. Take them on a picnic, use them poolside, and enjoy the freedom of never having to worry about knocking over your glass ever again. See On Amazon

6 Wine-breather Carafe Menu Winebreather Carafe $50 Amazon This carafe works double duty as an aerator and decanter in one. Plus, thanks to its smart, spill-proof design, wine can be transferred from bottle to decanter with ease. See On Amazon

7 Wine Chillers Teroforma Wine Twirls Wine Chillers $20 Aldea If you want to rosé all day, temperature control is key. These BPA-free wine chillers are made of food-safe resin and a high-tech thermal gel, so they'll keep your wine perfectly chilled down to the very last sip. See On Aldea Home

10 Vinebox Vinebox $87 https://www.getvinebox.com/ Vinebox is a wine curating service that selects 9 bottles each quarter and artfully tells the story behind the wine, the towns and the terroir. You can purchase a one-time box, or sign up for a subscription. Their New Winter Box features wines from hip new winemakers making wines from 100+ year vines. See On Vinebox

11 Stocking Wine Flask Dispenser Sneeky Santa Green Stocking Wine Flask Dispenser $16 Amazon If you're looking for a funny Secret Santa gift, look no further than this stocking wine dispenser. It houses up to 1.5 liters of wine (or any non-carbonated beverage), so there's sure to be plenty of drinks flowing at the next holiday party. See On Amazon

12 Winesulator Gift Set Winesulator Gift Set $60 Brumate Sipping wine on your balcony or deck just got a little bit better thanks to this Winesulator set. It comes with an insulated canteen, that can hold an entire bottle of wine, plus two insulated, unbreakable wine glasses. See On Brumate

14 Wine Glass Ornament Wine Glass Christmas Ornament $12 Urban Outfitters Make the season even more merry and bright with this adorable Christmas ornament. It features tinted liquid swirling and sloshing in the glass, and beautifully reflects the lights on the tree. See On Urban Outfitters