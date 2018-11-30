15 Holiday 2018 Outfits For Dogs That Are Too Barkin' Cute
The holiday season is upon us, and that means it's time to break out the (ugly) holiday sweaters for everyone in the family, including the four-legged ones. If you're wondering what the best holiday 2018 dog outfits are, you've come to the right place. I've rounded up 15 of the cutest, coziest, most festive dog outfits around this holiday season. The only problem is narrowing the puppy looks down to just one, because these outfits are pretty much perfect for every holiday occasion.
I am the first to admit that if I see a sweater-wearing dog walking down the sidewalk, I'm immediately bending over and cooing at the fur ball. And if that sweater happens to make the pup in question look like one of Santa's reindeers, well, then I'm basically melting from the cuteness overload. So, if you're on a mission to spread the holiday cheer this season, investing in an adorable seasonal dog outfit is one sure-fire way to do so. Plus, holiday dog outfits are perfect for holiday card apparel, Christmas morning pics, and so much more.
So without further ado, here are some holiday dog outfits that are 100 guaranteed to illicit, "Oh-my-gosh-how-cute-is-that" responses everywhere you go.
1Santa's Helper
Turn your No. 1 fur ball into Santa's No.1 helper with this adorable elf ensemble. It's festive green and decked out in all the essential elf gear.
2Every Dog Is A Snowflake
This is for the dog who loves a white Christmas. Made by artisan knitters from the Northern Highlands of South America, this sweet sweater is as cozy warm as it is cute.
3Hoodie Time
This is a great sweater for indoor wear, so if you know a pup who needs a festive sweater for a holiday party this year, this is a great option.
4Santa Baby
This button-up red turtleneck will keep your dog toasty warm, while melting hearts thanks to its adorable Santa striped design.
5Oh Christmas Tree
Any good ugly sweater needs some pom poms and this bright, festive dog knit has plenty. Post a pic of your pooch wearing this tree-adorned outfit , and you'll score all of the likes.
6Sugar, Sugar
Cookie decorating with your sweet pooch? Then he/she needs this adorable little holiday jumpsuit! Nom Nom, Bark Bark!
7Vintage Flair
This classy, cozy sweater features a hole at the neck for a leash, so it's both practical and pretty.
8Run, Run Rudolph
If your dog wants to join in the reindeer games, then they need this festive sweater, complete with a red-nosed Rudolph.
9Seeing Stripes
Red and White Striped Dog Sweater
What's red and white and cute all over? This candy-cane stripped dog sweater!
10Happy Hanukkah
Let's Get Lit Menorah Dog Sweater
Kick off Hanukkah with your little four-legged latke by dressing him/her in this fun sweatshirt.
11Sleigh-ing It
Under the Mistletoe Reindeer Dog Hoodie
Santa's sleigh isn't going to pull itself. Get your pup outfitted in this adorable reindeer hoodie, and he/she'll be ready to deliver those Christmas presents in style.
12Lit It Up
Your favorite furry friend will outshine everyone at the next holiday party in this festive get-up!
13Fair Isle Fur Ball
Fair Isle Icelandic Lopi Dog Pullover
Who doesn't love a good Fair Isle print during the holiday season? Deck your dog in this warm turleneck, then go deck the halls.
14Frosty the Snow-Pup
If you've got the 'Frosty the Snowman' song stuck in your head 24/7, then this snowman sweater is perfect for your little snow-pup.
15Mrs. Paws
Dress up your little lady in this over-the-top Mrs. Claus holiday outfit, featuring a black bow and a gilded buckle, and you're guaranteed to melt hearts.
