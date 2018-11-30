The holiday season is upon us, and that means it's time to break out the (ugly) holiday sweaters for everyone in the family, including the four-legged ones. If you're wondering what the best holiday 2018 dog outfits are, you've come to the right place. I've rounded up 15 of the cutest, coziest, most festive dog outfits around this holiday season. The only problem is narrowing the puppy looks down to just one, because these outfits are pretty much perfect for every holiday occasion.

I am the first to admit that if I see a sweater-wearing dog walking down the sidewalk, I'm immediately bending over and cooing at the fur ball. And if that sweater happens to make the pup in question look like one of Santa's reindeers, well, then I'm basically melting from the cuteness overload. So, if you're on a mission to spread the holiday cheer this season, investing in an adorable seasonal dog outfit is one sure-fire way to do so. Plus, holiday dog outfits are perfect for holiday card apparel, Christmas morning pics, and so much more.

So without further ado, here are some holiday dog outfits that are 100 guaranteed to illicit, "Oh-my-gosh-how-cute-is-that" responses everywhere you go.

2 Every Dog Is A Snowflake Alpaca Grey Snowflake Dog $30 Chilly Dog This is for the dog who loves a white Christmas. Made by artisan knitters from the Northern Highlands of South America, this sweet sweater is as cozy warm as it is cute. See On Chewy

5 Oh Christmas Tree Christmas Tree Dog $8 Pup Crew Any good ugly sweater needs some pom poms and this bright, festive dog knit has plenty. Post a pic of your pooch wearing this tree-adorned outfit , and you'll score all of the likes. See On Chewy

14 Frosty the Snow-Pup Dog Snowman Sweater $14 NACOCO If you've got the 'Frosty the Snowman' song stuck in your head 24/7, then this snowman sweater is perfect for your little snow-pup. See On Amazon