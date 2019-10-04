If you're eagerly awaiting the next round of Star Wars movies and TV shows, Force Friday should make it a little easier to stay patient. A slew of new merchandise is coming, and super fans are going to want to get their hands on it.

The annual shopping and marketing extravaganza can more accurately be called Triple Force Friday this year, according to StarWars.com. That's because you'll be able to snag goodies from three different sagas: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (the ninth and final episode of the series that began way back in the 1970s), The Mandalorian (the Pedro Pascal series slated for the new Disney streaming service), and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (a hotly anticipated new video game).

To put you in the mood for your Star Wars shopping marathon (or help you contain your excitement while waiting for your finds to be delivered), I've put together a list of some of the most memorable lines from the movies. These 15 awesome quotes span all the way from A New Hope to The Last Jedi, and I have no doubt that the upcoming releases being showcased on Force Friday will add plenty of new contenders to the list.

1. "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...." A true Star Wars fan gets a chill anytime those words slide across the screen. Did you know that the wall of text, or "opening crawl" as it's usually called, appears in pretty much every Star Wars film? As Screenrant explains, it's a way to quickly give necessary background info and set up the plot.

2. "I find your lack of faith disturbing." Star Wars on YouTube What does Darth Vader do when he finds your lack of faith disturbing? He chokes you from across a space ship using only the power of his mind. And the dark side of the Force, of course.

3. "'I love you.' 'I know'." Princess Leia and Han Solo's exchange is so iconic, some couples have even gotten matching tattoos of it, according to Metro. The line is made even cooler by the fact that Harrison Ford apparently improvised his response, according to Yahoo.

4. "I've got a bad feeling about this." If you're up on your Star Wars trivia, you'll know that this line has been uttered in every single movie. Well — sort of. You'd have to speak droid to have caught it in The Last Jedi. The movie's director gave the line to BB-8, which means it sounded like a series of beeps to the non-trained ear.

5. "Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope." Princess Leia's holographic call for help is one of the most memorable scenes in the very first Star Wars movie. But despite her plea, the princess is by no means a stereotypical damsel in distress. In fact, some have even called her a feminist icon, according to HuffPost.

6. "These aren't the droids you're looking for." This line might be the best known of all the "Jedi mind tricks" fans get to see play out on screen. It also might be one of the most important, since it helps Obi-Wan and the crew out of a pretty tough spot in A New Hope.

"7. Rebellions are built on hope." While Rogue One wasn't a universal crowd pleaser, there's no doubt the film had some stirring moments. Case in point? Jyn Urso's rousing speech to the rebels, reminding them of the enduring power of hope.

8. “I used to wonder about that myself. Thought it was a bunch of mumbo-jumbo. A magical power holding together good and evil, the dark side and the light? Crazy thing is, it’s true. The Force, the Jedi — all of it. It’s all true.” Star Wars on YouTube By the time The Force Awakens is set, the Jedi are just a myth. But Han still knows the truth, and he shares it with Rey — helping send her on a journey fans will see wrap up in the final film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It hits theaters on December 20, according to Newsweek.

9. "You can't stop change any more than you can stop the suns from setting." Anakin may have broke bad, but you certainly can't blame his mom. Shmi Skywalker did her best with the boy, but her life was cut short. Not before dropping this line of wisdom, though, which is quite poignant.

10. "That's how we're gonna win. Not fighting what we hate, saving what we love." This line from The Last Jedi gives me goosebumps. It's even more poignant when you realize that it ties the series back to one of the earliest installments. Buzzfeed explained that the film's director was inspired by a quote from the director of The Empire Strikes Back. How's that for an Easter egg?

11. “Who’s the more foolish? The fool or the fool who follows him?” A New Hope was released in 1977, but quotes like this one make it feel incredibly timely and relevant. For a franchise that's so fun and action-filled, it also packs a surprising amount of wisdom.

12. “She may not look like much, but she’s got it where it counts, kid.” QuoteTheGuy on YouTube The Millennium Falcon may or may not be the actual fastest ship in the galaxy, but in Han's eye, she's absolutely perfect. The "bucket of bolts" plays a key role in both the original trilogy and the newest trilogy. And if you love it as much as Solo does, you can spend a few hours (or maybe days) putting together this Millennium Falcon LEGO set with a whopping 7,500 pieces.

13. "I am your father." No list of Star Wars quotes could be complete without including Darth Vader's shocking revelation. And it turns out, there's a good chance you might actually be misremembering the line. It's one of the most misquoted pieces of dialogue in movies, according to IMDB.

14. "Difficult to see. Always in motion is the future." The wisdom of Yoda could fill a book — or at least a booklet, like the one that comes included with this Yoda figurine. If you can get past the little green guy's oddly arranged sentence structures, there are so many great, shareable quotes.